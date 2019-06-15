HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Moving season is upon us, which means tons of folks are purging their closets, cabinets and bookshelves in preparation for packing day. All it takes is combing through your kitchen cabinets during the full light of day to realize that, yes, those old pots and pans handed down by Mom or Dad could use replacing now that you’re a full-fledged adult.
That’s why Wayfair’s annual 72-hour clearance sale couldn’t be better timed. The sale is happening this weekend for three days only, and it’s the time to snag those kitchenware items for cheap that aren’t worth moving to your new place. During the sale, you’ll find up to 70% off home items including bar stools, dining sets, mattresses and coffee tables. We’re eyeing this gold and marble coffee table that’s only $140 and this entryway shoe storage bench that’s only $71.
Interestingly, we’ve spotted a lot of Cuisinart kitchenware items on a deep discount during the sale, including an 11-piece stainless steel cookware set that normally retails for $450 and is marked down to a shocking $119 and a $56 snow cone maker that would be a blast to use with the kiddos after a day spent at the pool.
That said, this sale is only going on through June 18 at 9 a.m. Eastern time, so it’s worth moving quickly if you find something you like.
We’ve combed through the clutter to find some of the best Cuisinart kitchenware deals worth skimming. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
