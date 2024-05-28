This Portable Gas Grill Is ‘Perfect For Two’ And At Its Lowest Price Of The Year

“I camp in my VW van all summer and wanted a small portable grill. I loved the look of this, how compact and portable it was, clever design, good reviews and this brand has never disappointed me. It set up in no time and fired right up. It is even cuter in person. I used it at a tailgate to warm up tortillas for tacos and it was perfect. Everyone at the tailgate commented on how cool looking it was. I wasn’t sure I would use the top as a cutting board but someone else grabbed it right away to cut limes on. Two reviews that I agree with are start with low heat because this thing gets very hot fast, and watch where you store this as it is a beautiful home for mice in the winter!” — Spidey

“I originally bought this to use on our boat. I loved the idea of a compact grill that travels easy and could be used to cook meals while out on the lake. The self-contained design is so nice... The propane bottle stores inside where you can also put utensils, and the lid is a heavy-duty cutting board! The little feet underneath allow heat to dissipate. I ended up buying a second one because the first was lost when our RV was destroyed by fire. It was one of the first things we replaced. Funny story, my husband actually mistook it for a cooler at one point 😂 ” — Julie

“The first time we used this grill, we took it out and started cooking everything on high heat - meat with sugary marinades, vegetables, the works. Ha ha, lots of sticking and the residue would not burn off and we spent a lot of time scraping afterwards. The second time, we actually studied the instructions, and followed them. We oiled everything we cooked and used the LOW heat setting for cooking - which by the way, is plenty hot even for thick chicken thighs. The cleanup was a lot easier. Leaves beautiful grill marks on the meat and vegies.” — Burning down the house