This Portable Gas Grill Is ‘Perfect For Two’ And At Its Lowest Price Of The Year

The sunny days are back, so it’s barbecue season, baby. If you’re into smoky meats and veggies but can’t afford the footprint of a tall standing grill, we found the perfect portable one for small spaces and cooking on the go — and it’s 41% off right now. With its top handle and compact package, reviewers say the Cuisinart Venture is great for apartment balconies, boats, small vans, backyards and patios. With 9,000 BTUs and a 154-square-per-inch cooking surface, its gas power and petite size also makes it “perfect for two.” You can get one at its lowest price of the year: $124.
The Venture grill can load 1-pound propane tanks (sold separately) and has an easy twist-start ignition — just turn the knob and spark it up. The wooden lid that covers its enamel grate actually doubles as a food-safe cutting board, helping make food prep at the beach or park even easier. “The grill gets extremely hot ― my sliders had amazing grill marks,” says one reviewer. “The built in cutting board is amazing as is the way it all fits together both while cooking and for storage. This is the one to get folks.”
The grill’s portability is its most killer feature and users say they’ve used it everywhere from tailgates to campsites to beaches. Some users say they’ve managed to pack away items in the compartment that fits the propane bottle. “So happy I got this grill,” raves user Teach 30. “I knew I wanted a portable gas grill to replace my old one and this one seemed a little more bulky and more expensive but I was hoping the concept of it all going together and having a cutting board would be worth it and I was right!”
Don’t miss out on this discount — we’re not sure how long it’ll last. Fuel your next outdoor meal with this popular portable gas grill at the cheapest price it’s been all year.
Read on for more promising reviews of the Cuisinart Venture portable gas grill:
“I camp in my VW van all summer and wanted a small portable grill. I loved the look of this, how compact and portable it was, clever design, good reviews and this brand has never disappointed me. It set up in no time and fired right up. It is even cuter in person. I used it at a tailgate to warm up tortillas for tacos and it was perfect. Everyone at the tailgate commented on how cool looking it was. I wasn’t sure I would use the top as a cutting board but someone else grabbed it right away to cut limes on. Two reviews that I agree with are start with low heat because this thing gets very hot fast, and watch where you store this as it is a beautiful home for mice in the winter!” — Spidey
“I originally bought this to use on our boat. I loved the idea of a compact grill that travels easy and could be used to cook meals while out on the lake. The self-contained design is so nice... The propane bottle stores inside where you can also put utensils, and the lid is a heavy-duty cutting board! The little feet underneath allow heat to dissipate. I ended up buying a second one because the first was lost when our RV was destroyed by fire. It was one of the first things we replaced. Funny story, my husband actually mistook it for a cooler at one point 😂 ” — Julie
“The first time we used this grill, we took it out and started cooking everything on high heat - meat with sugary marinades, vegetables, the works. Ha ha, lots of sticking and the residue would not burn off and we spent a lot of time scraping afterwards. The second time, we actually studied the instructions, and followed them. We oiled everything we cooked and used the LOW heat setting for cooking - which by the way, is plenty hot even for thick chicken thighs. The cleanup was a lot easier. Leaves beautiful grill marks on the meat and vegies.” — Burning down the house
“Saved travel expense by replacing restaurant stops with picnic & rest area adventures. Unpacks to set a base bracket for the gas tank & cutting board surface for food prep. Perfect for two big steaks or 4 burgers + dogs. TIP: If using for more than a day trip pack a wire brush that fits the grille groves & plenty of paper towels! Cleaning was a 20-minute process every time but worth it.” — george kimball
“AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!! I purchased this grill on Amazon Prime Day....and gave it to my husband as a gift for our rental home vacation trips to the beach and the rivers! He grilled chicken on it last night...and it cooked perfectly! No weird propane flavor....just delicious grilled chicken. This little grill is compact...like the size of a picnic basket and it stores the propane tank inside the plastic container holding the grill! A couple of things though....the flame at it’s lowest setting is still pretty hot, and, without having a top/lid on it...there is a tiny little bit of grease that sputters on the base...nothing major at all.....probably should use some foil on it to take care of this. And finally, the grill is way too heavy for me to carry it unless we remove the grate. So that means....my husband gets to lug the cool little grill to the sand or the river depending on where we go. Thanks again Amazon Prime and Cuisinart! My husband is very happy with his new little grill !!!!” — Sunny Stefani