While the list of beauty products on our wishlist is endless, usually our bank accounts aren’t. That’s why when Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale gives you up to 20 percent off most products, you stock up on favorites and splurge on those wishlist items.

From now through March 3, use code REFRESH at checkout to save up to 20 percent off on popular skincare brands like Sunday Riley and Herbivore Botanicals, as well as well-known hair care and makeup products at Dermstore.

You can also score deals on budget-friendly favorites like Bioderma Sensibio H2O or Burts Bees, but a sale like this presents a unique opportunity to purchase prestige products for a lot less than full price.

We’ve rounded up some cult-favorite products that you can finally afford to try or just feel less guilty about trying during the Dermstore sale: