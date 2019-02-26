HuffPost Finds

10 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products Worth Snagging From Dermstore's Sale

Sunday Riley, Dr. Dennis Gross and other high-end beauty is on sale at Dermstore right now.

While the list of beauty products on our wishlist is endless, usually our bank accounts aren’t. That’s why when Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale gives you up to 20 percent off most products, you stock up on favorites and splurge on those wishlist items.

From now through March 3, use code REFRESH at checkout to save up to 20 percent off on popular skincare brands like Sunday Riley and Herbivore Botanicals, as well as well-known hair care and makeup products at Dermstore.

You can also score deals on budget-friendly favorites like Bioderma Sensibio H2O or Burts Bees, but a sale like this presents a unique opportunity to purchase prestige products for a lot less than full price.

We’ve rounded up some cult-favorite products that you can finally afford to try or just feel less guilty about trying during the Dermstore sale:

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum
This dermatologist recommended vitamin C serum is formulated with amino acids and antioxidants to minimize and prevent the appearance of hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. Usually $78, get it for $62.40.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Formulated with a unique blend of Binchotan charcoal, peppermint, spearmint and tee tree oil complex, this effective shampoo works to cleanse and fortify the scalp. Usually $42, get it on sale for $36.
Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
This anti-aging treatment is formulated with purified grade lactic acid that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen.Usually $158, get it for $126.
SmartFX The Original SmartLash Eyelash Enhancer
Formulated to give you a longer, fuller-looking lash line, this product has over 3,000 reviews on Dermstore.Usually $30, get it on sale for $24.
REN Clean Skincare Radiance Perfection Serum
An energizing serum to reboot skin's renewal cycle for a more enhanced complexion.Usually $56, get it on sale for $45.
Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask
A cooling gel mask that soothes sensitive and irritated skin. Usually $48, get it on sale for $38.
R+Co HIGH DIVE Moisture + Shine Creme
This moisturizing hair smoothing cream doubles as a leave-in conditioner.Usually $29, get it on sale for $23.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel - Packettes (30 count)
This at-home peel improves skin's firmness, tone, and texture. Usually $88, get it on sale for $70.
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
A blend of fruit stem cells, vitamin C and resveratrol-rich grape seed deeply hydrates while smoothing away fine lines, improving skin tone and boosting your natural defenses against free radicals. Usually $70, get it on sale for $56.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Removes excess oil, makeup, dirt and other pore-clogging impurities while nourishing and hydrating skin. Usually $28, get it on sale for $22.
