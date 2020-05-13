Andrew Cuomo Finally Provides Sign Language Interpreter After Deaf New Yorkers Sue

In the lawsuit, Disability Rights New York said it had received “a large number of complaints from deaf New Yorkers who are unable to understand Governor Cuomo’s daily briefings due to the lack of in frame televised ASL interpretation.”

Several of the plaintiffs represented by the lawsuit cited these difficulties in receiving accurate and prompt information about the state’s response to the pandemic, such as not finding out about Cuomo’s stay-at-home order or requirement to wear masks in public, and not being able to inform other deaf community members of such directives.

More than 3.4 million Americans identify as deaf, and about 17 million report having “serious difficulty hearing,” according to a 2014 Census survey of Americans with disabilities. At least 200,000 residents of New York City, by far the U.S area hit hardest by the pandemic, are deaf or hard of hearing.