Chris Cuomo Announces Departure From SiriusXM Radio Show After CNN Firing

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Monday on Twitter that he will be departing from his SiriusXM radio show, “Let’s Get After It.”

Cuomo, who was fired from CNN on Saturday, said the way his tenure at the network ended was “hard,” and that the past week has been “extraordinarily difficult” for his family.

Advertisement

“Right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo wrote.

Cuomo said he’s “extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there.” He said he appreciates his listeners and looks forward to “being back in touch with you all in the future.”

SiriusXM confirmed the news Monday, noting that Cuomo’s show will not carry on without him.

“Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air,” a spokesperson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”

Advertisement

Cuomo was fired from CNN after it was revealed he’d helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down as governor of New York in August, respond to sexual harassment allegations.

According to documents from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the former governor, Chris Cuomo used some of his journalism connections to gain information about stories on Andrew that were being reported. Chris Cuomo acknowledged having helped his brother after he was fired last week.