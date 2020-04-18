Frustrated Andrew Cuomo Zaps Trump: Watch TV Less, Work More

Donald Trump picked the wrong Democrat to attack Friday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slapped back at criticism from the president by suggesting Trump watch less TV and “get up and go to work.”

The putdown came after Trump tweeted that Cuomo should focus on “doing” and not “complaining” in his battle against COVID-19. The president was clearly tuned in to Cuomo’s daily press briefing Friday when the governor did indeed complain about lack of action and support from the Trump administration concerning financial aid and tests to detect the coronavirus. “Stop talking!” Trump tweeted in the middle of the briefing, not taking a page from his own book.

Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

....testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

When told of Trump’s tweets by a reporter at the briefing, Cuomo responded: “If he’s sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?”

Cuomo also criticized Trump’s remark that the governor demanded more supplies than needed. Cuomo pointed out that the state was relying on projections from the Trump administration. “Were we foolish for relying on your projections, Mr. President?” Cuomo asked. “Coronavirus task force, that’s you.”

As for Trump’s complaints that New York isn’t adequately grateful, the governor snorted: “What am I supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers?”

Trump went on the attack during the briefing after Cuomo called the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis “mayhem.” He added: “We need a coordinated approach between the federal government and the states.”

But the federal government has provided “zero, zilch, nada in unrestricted aid” in its first three COVID-19 rescue bills even as it asks states to up their efforts, Cuomo said.

The governor noted: “The only thing he’s doing — let’s be honest — [is] ‘Well, it’s up to the states’ to reopen.′ By the way, it was always up to the states. What are you going to grant me? What the Constitution gave me before you were born? It’s called the 10th Amendment ... maybe he should have read the Constitution.”

And one more zinger from Cuomo: “You can’t pass the buck without passing the bucks.”

Check out Cuomo’s takedown in the video up top.