Conservative S.E. Cupp Tells Trump To Give Up: 'This Is What Losing Looks Like'

As President Donald Trump digs in his heels on the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, one prominent conservative commentator is telling him to throw in the towel.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp unleashed a scathing rebuke of the president in a Saturday night monologue, advising him to accept that he’s not going to win his battle for border wall money.

“This is what losing looks like, Mr. President,” she said. “You’ve lost this one. You’re not getting your $5.7 billion border wall ― not from Mexico, not from Congress and, I’m willing to wager, not from taxpayers either.”

Trump’s inability to strike a deal with Democrats for the money, Cupp argued, stemmed from his focus on “too much tweeting, too much rallying, not enough governing.”

“It’s a shame too, because when you had the opportunity, the public support, Republicans in control of Congress, Democrats against the proverbial wall, you couldn’t get it done,” she added.

“So now it’s time to accept the loss and move on to what’s next.”

Cupp then mocked the president’s tweet earlier in the day when he again said he was almost alone in the White House, an assertion he also made on Christmas Eve, just days after the shutdown began.

I just watched a Fake reporter from the Amazon Washington Post say the White House is “chaotic, there does not seem to be a strategy for this Shutdown. There is no plan.” The Fakes always like talking Chaos, there is NONE. In fact, there’s almost nobody in the W.H. but me, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Some potentially productive uses for Trump’s “me time,” Cupp joked, could be meditation, yoga or maybe even a better way to organize his goals.

“How about a vision board where you paste pictures of all the things you’d like to accomplish this year? I got you started. Here’s a picture of a wall, and here’s a picture of you signing a bill into law. Put those up on your vision board.”