Curly Bangs Are The Coolest Hairstyle To Try In 2019

We asked Sandra Oh's and Natasha Lyonne's hairstylists to share their top tips for rocking this trendy style.

We’re officially dubbing 2019 the year of the curly bangs.

For too long, bangs have seemed like one of those hairstyles reserved for straight-haired people, or people with a lot of free time to blow-dry their bangs straight. But if stars like Natasha Lyonne and Sandra Oh have shown us anything over the past few months, it’s that curly bangs are downright cool.

“I think [it’s] because the contemporary woman doesn’t like spending a lot of time on [her hair],” said Marcel Dagenais, the hairstylist responsible for Lyonne’s “Russian Doll” tresses. “My experience working with women is that they want to embrace their natural texture so they’re not stuck under a blow-dryer or a slave to the flat iron. I think it’s just kind of embracing what you have in 2019.”

If you’re curious about trying the trend for yourself, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the salon.

Sandra Oh's curly bangs are among the most enviable. 

According to Ted Gibson, the hairstylist who gave Oh her glorious bangs, it all starts with the consultation, which he said is “one of the most important things” in order to make sure you and your stylist are on the same page.

When you ask for curly bangs, Gibson said, tell your stylist “to not cut them blunt.”

“Make sure they have different lengths in them,” he said. “It should be more graduated or layered, not a blunt line across the face.”

Dagenais also recommended asking for fringe that’s a little bit on the longer side and hits below the brow.

“With curls, they do shrink up, and I think a big mistake a lot of hairstylists make is they cut them too short and then all of a sudden you have a little weird animal on your forehead,” he said, adding that keeping the hair a little longer allows it to actually curl.

The key for making the style work, he said, “is letting it completely air dry, and then you go in and detail with a curling iron or whatever.” You can also use a diffuser if you’re short on time, he said.

His go-to products for achieving the textured look are Oribe’s Super Shine Light moisturizing cream and Hairstory’s Hair Balm. He mixes equal amounts of each product to make about a quarter-sized dollop in his palm before applying it to the hair.

“You zhuzh that together and kind of scrunch it into your bangs and the rest of your hair,” he said. “The products will help your hair curl and settle into a nice curl pattern without being too frizzy.”

Both stylists agreed that pretty much anyone can rock the curly bang, regardless of face shape or hair texture, though Dagenais pointed out it will require quite a bit of styling if you have naturally straight hair. For those who are naturally curly, it’s definitely a little more low maintenance. That being said, you should expect to need trims every couple of weeks if you want to maintain the style, Gibson said.

If you’re still not totally sold, keep scrolling for some wonderful curly bang inspiration:

Natasha Lyonne
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Lyonne attends Netflix's "Russian Doll" Season 1 premiere at Metrograph on Jan. 23 in New York.
Ilana Glazer
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
The "Broad City" creator and star attends the "Veep" Season 7 premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 26 in New York.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
The actress attends Equality Now's annual Make Equality Reality Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Dec. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills.
Lily Nova
John Lamparski via Getty Images
The model attends the FDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on Nov. 5, 2018, in New York.
Yara Shahidi
Dave Kotinsky via Getty Images
The actress attends Beautycon Festival New York 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on April 6 in New York.
Naomi Campbell
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The supermodel attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.
Alanna Arrington
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
The model attends the 2018 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 25, 2018, in New York.
Alfre Woodard
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actress attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Aug. 9, 2018, in Beverly Hills.
Lex Scott Davis
Michael Tran via Getty Images
The actress attends the photo call for Sony Pictures Entertainment's "SuperFly" held at The London Hotel on June 3, 2018, in West Hollywood.
Storm Reid
LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images
The actress attends the Teen Choice Awards 2018 in Los Angeles on Aug. 12, 2018.
Rumer Willis
Jesse Grant via Getty Images
The star attends Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Aug. 28, 2018, in West Hollywood, California.
