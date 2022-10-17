“The Curse of Bridge Hollow” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Halloween comedy premiered on Oct. 14 and stars Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, and Nia Vardalos. Set in a small New England town, “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” follows a father and daughter who must team up to save their community after Halloween decorations start coming to life.

Next on the trending list is the new Mila Kunis mystery thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive.” Based on Jessica Knoll’s bestselling novel, the film follows a New York City writer whose life begins to unravel when she’s forced to confront a past trauma.

Netflix "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" on Netflix.

The only original movie from Netflix in the ranking is the Stephen King adaptation, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.” The horror drama follows a teenage boy who forges a bond with an aging billionaire and finds himself in some supernatural situations after the man dies.

As for non-Netflix films, a number of family-friendly choices are trending ― including “Megamind” (2010), “Charlotte’s Web” (2006), “Sing 2” (2021) and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” (2004).

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

