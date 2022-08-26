Curt Schilling Bashes Student Debt Relief Despite Defaulting On $75M Govt. Loan

On Thursday, Schilling griped about what he called “a generation of lazy unaccountable uneducated children” — people earning less than $125,000 per year who would have $10,000 to $20,000 of their student debt canceled — “being covered by hard working debt paying Americans.”

My body my choice? Your loan my responsibility? This isn’t loan forgiveness, it’s a generation of lazy unaccountable uneducated children being covered by hard working debt paying Americans. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 25, 2022

Schilling, however, may not be the best person to level this criticism. Back in 2012, his video game company, 38 Studios, defaulted on a $75 million loan from the state of Rhode Island.

He told Esquire in 2017 that he lost $50 million of his own fortune from the debacle, which he called “the most painful time in my life.”

Apparently, Schilling’s experience did not result in any empathy for others who might also need a hand to follow their dreams. Twitter users felt obliged to point out the “rules for thee, not for me” message in his tweet.

This fraudulent fuckmuppet is a perfect representative of hypocrisy of the student loan debt relief opponents. He cost the taxpayers of Rhode Island tens of millions of dollars, repaid his own loans from taxpayer money. https://t.co/JGKk3wXF6e — John Rogers (@jonrog1) August 25, 2022

Former 38 Studios president Curt Schilling is not a fan of American taxes covering people's loans https://t.co/wnOUyj4gGL — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 25, 2022

38 Studios, my guy. Your bad business decisions cost taxpayers for yeaaaaaaars. Get real, you turkey. https://t.co/oc9NTO3qMh — Mike Futter (@Futterish) August 25, 2022

Schilling's fiduciary duty to RI was $75M, but arbitration—a system that screws over most working Americans in favor of corporations/scam artists—played a role in reducing that to $2.5M (1/30th). So, uh, which generation of lazy unaccountables? https://t.co/JDwVdZzr6h https://t.co/yHCtVUt2JL — Sam Machkovech ☂ (@samred) August 25, 2022

so weird that everybody pretending to be upset about student loan forgiveness happens to have borrowed hundreds of thousands or millions at some point (and, in one case, failed to pay back the state of rhode island after their video game vanity project failed spectacularly) https://t.co/6RBvTXwHna — Nathan Grayson (@Vahn16) August 25, 2022

Aren't you the guy who scammed Rhode Island out of army $100m in loans, then declares bankruptcy to not pay them back?

Take a seat, my dude. https://t.co/Tr8TAnmtu0 — Mike Avila (@mikeavila) August 25, 2022

Even a member of the White House digital strategy staff felt obliged to point out that Schilling wasn’t the best advocate for paying back debts.

"Curt Schilling to repay a fraction of $75 million game loan"https://t.co/TzbpjAXcQihttps://t.co/ZsAjBuI8yO — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) August 25, 2022

Schilling did respond to the mockery, but anyone expecting him to own up to his hypocrisy was bound to be disappointed.

