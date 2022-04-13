Laura Ingraham's Estranged Gay Brother Calls Her 'A Monster'

Laura Ingraham’s estranged gay brother, Curtis Ingraham, on Tuesday called the Fox News host “a monster” over her support for anti-LGBTQ legislation and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Curtis Ingraham responded to a clip from “The Ingraham Angle” in which his sister criticized schools for teaching students about sexuality and gender identity.

“It’s dubbed a queer-inclusive curriculum,” Laura Ingraham said in a segment titled “Doom & Groom.” “Gone are the days when they’re just teaching about human reproduction. Now, by fifth grade, they’re taught about sexual expression.”

Curtis Ingraham called out his sister’s supposed concern for children’s well-being in a tweet.

“This is rich coming from my Putin-loving sister who seems okay with children being killed in Ukraine,” he wrote. “Looks like she has a new trope in hand to further rile and anger her followers. What a monster!”

Laura Ingraham said earlier this month that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for peace during Russia’s invasion of his country was “a really pathetic display.” She also poked fun at liberal Americans for supporting Ukraine by featuring its flag on their social media profiles, calling the support “false-flag patriotism.”

The siblings have clashed before. During a 2018 interview with The Daily Beast, Curtis Ingraham said his sister didn’t actually embrace his sexuality.

“That’s what I’m trying to unveil here, the hypocrisy,” he told the outlet. “‘Family’s first, I know about gay rights, my brother is gay.’ It’s all a sham.”