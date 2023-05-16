When people need to get in touch with a company’s customer service department, they often turn to Twitter. So it’s only natural they might use the platform to share their hilarious anecdotes and musings about this topic.
We’ve rounded up 25 too-real tweets about customer service interactions, both from the frustrated callers and the exhausted workers on the other end of the line. Keep scrolling for some major laughs and relatability.
The way you say “representative” to an automated system is the real you.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 25, 2022
The best thing I've learned about gentle parenting a toddler is you can also apply it to adults if you work in customer service.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) December 13, 2022
No one is more panicked than me when I call customer service with a complex issue and the automated rep asks me to describe what I’m calling about in a few words.— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 6, 2019
me yelling “REPRESENTATIVE!!” to the automated customer service line pic.twitter.com/1SV4G7EipX— William Vercetti (@williamvercetti) February 25, 2021
Who is building an AI that will call customer service on my behalf and deal with their AI until my problem is solved?— Tom Howard 🇲🇪 Montenegro (@_TomHoward) March 25, 2023
realized customer service wasn’t for me when a lady on the phone told me i didn’t know how to do my job and i said “well walk me through it” and she hung up— 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥 (@heyyitsjanea) December 19, 2022
something about me is I have to be the best customer. I need an A+ in customer. I want to believe that after I walk out the employees are like wow she has clearly worked in customer service and they smile and nod to each other— danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) September 23, 2022
My favourite customer service trope is when people say ‘I know it’s not your fault’ and then continue to speak to you as if it is , in fact , entirely your fault— big time sensuality (@synthylauper) November 29, 2020
i love yelling “representative! representative!” at the automated customer service voice like i’m fighting a miniboss to get to the real boss— trash jones (@jzux) November 16, 2022
Middle aged white women logging into Yelp after receiving mediocre customer service pic.twitter.com/ZMdUaNd11g— your favorite dad (@malcolmpyeung) March 3, 2018
My 5yo started yelling at Siri in a blinding rage today because Siri wasn’t listening. I guess this is preparing him for the real world and automated customer service lines.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) May 12, 2021
if you’ve ever worked a customer service job of any kind you know that people will really tell you their business unprovoked— full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) February 15, 2022
Ah yes the customer service emoji https://t.co/HQjVfI1LF3— Shannon (@twinowls) October 18, 2019
Interviewer: Why do you want to work in customer service?— Ethan Smith (@NotEthanSmith_) July 24, 2018
Me: Well, I'm really good at apologizing for things that aren't my fault
Me when I use my customer service voice pic.twitter.com/UDeM7foAFw— Casiee 🤍 (@acupofcas) October 23, 2021
Even though I know it's an automated thing, it still stresses me out when I'm browsing a store website and I get a "message" from the customer service guy.— Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) May 9, 2022
After using my customer service voice all day... pic.twitter.com/2TEfq6Y9m5— ડꪑꪖꪶꪶડ (@onlyrealrhythm) November 28, 2018
My customer service voice is the fakest bitch. I don’t know her— sweet dee (@deelalz) June 19, 2018
As someone who needed customer service, this sucks, but as someone who used to work in customer service I’m proud of them. pic.twitter.com/PBnvHv2HvZ— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) July 21, 2021
If you are a sweet person stay away from customer service these MFS will turn you into the joker.— 187 on a pig (@necessarydeathh) June 22, 2021
just frustration screamed so violently at an automated customer service prompter that I've absolutely been moved to the top of the list of who they're coming for when the machines gain sentience— maura quint (possibly parody sometimes depending) (@behindyourback) July 19, 2022
my customer service voice vs. what I really wanna say pic.twitter.com/sLOEXTm0pu— Ashton🌊⁶ (@playboiashton) May 19, 2019
I had such a nightmare customer service experience trying to get internet service set up at my new place that I've decided not to move. Forget it. I'm going to live in my car and pull up to a Starbucks every time I need wi-fi. It's just easier this way.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) October 29, 2020
when the hold song ends, that’s when the customer service rep is about to come back on the line. we’ve both been listening to the song together and now that it’s over they’re ready to help me resolve the transaction issue— tara shoe (@tarashoe) June 6, 2022
Remembering the sleepover where my dorkiest friend said "Let's prank the Sara Lee customer service hotline!!!"— Lynn Bixenspan (@lynnbixenspan) April 30, 2023
Me: "ok? what should we say?"
Her: we'll ask if their products are suitable for diabetics!!!
Me: that's just..a question?