Work/Lifefunny tweetscustomer service

Funny Tweets About Customer Service Interactions

"Realized customer service wasn’t for me when a lady on the phone told me I didn’t know how to do my job and i said 'well walk me through it' and she hung up"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

When people need to get in touch with a company’s customer service department, they often turn to Twitter. So it’s only natural they might use the platform to share their hilarious anecdotes and musings about this topic.

We’ve rounded up 25 too-real tweets about customer service interactions, both from the frustrated callers and the exhausted workers on the other end of the line. Keep scrolling for some major laughs and relatability.

Go To Homepage
Close

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Healthiest Almond Milks You Can Buy, According To Nutritionists

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Biggest Warning Signs That You’re Experiencing Early Menopause

Parenting

‘That One Bullet Is Still Reverberating’: Moms Share Stories Of Gun Violence

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

Food & Drink

Dermatologists Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Wellness

5 Age-Old Health Remedies That Actually Work

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Food & Drink

Americans' Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Shopping

11 Genius Tech Gadgets That Will Make Traveling With Kids So Much Better

Parenting

How To Ask About A Company's Parental Leave During A Job Interview

Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here's How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Shopping

No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Parenting

You’re Going To Have To Teach Your Kids About Climate Change. Here’s How.

Wellness

The Type Of Loss We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Stress-Free Travel Products Have Thousands Of Glowing Reviews

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Worth-Every-Penny Foundation Drops Will Make Your Skin Look Fantastic

Shopping

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

This Wildly Popular Massage Gun Is Over 50% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

Shopping

If Germy Public Surfaces Gross You Out, You’ll Love These 11 Products

Style & Beauty

Mascara Cocktailing: TikTok's Tricky Makeup Trend With Eye-Opening Results

Shopping

Here's How To Shop For Quality Rugs On Etsy, According To Interior Designers

Shopping

These Are The Best Jeans For Men, According To Guys Who Swear By Them

Wellness

The ‘Arcturus’ COVID Variant Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now