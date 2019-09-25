HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

ERNESTO CHI via Getty Images These six knives are on sale right now.

Even if you know nothing at all about knives, even the most amateur chef knows a bad one when they’re using it. It slides across the skin of a tomato without making a dent and can’t chop green onions in a clean cut.

Whether you’re a whizz in the kitchen or just want kitchen tools that are better than what you’ll find at your corner discount store, having a good-quality knife can make a huge difference in the kitchen. Amateur cooks might be tempted to skimp on a quality knife set since they can be quite pricey, but making the investment can make the entire cooking process smoother, cleaner and more enjoyable all around.

Luckily, these six knives and knife sets are discounted right now (up to 53% off!) so you can start slicing and dicing like a pro without going broke. Take a look:

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust like Bed Bath and Beyond and Target.

HuffPost x StackCommerce Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 6-Piece Knife Block Set

A sharp knife feels smooth as butter as it glides through your ingredients, and this Calphalon Knife Block Set ensures you experience that feeling every single time you slice. How, you ask? It has a built-in sharpener that automatically sharpens your knives as you remove them from the block. Plus, this set includes all the essentials: a chef’s knife, utility knife, Santoku knife, parer, and pair of kitchen shears, all forged, high-carbon, and comfortably-balanced.

This Self-Sharpening Knife Set is worth $150, but you can pick it up on sale for just $69.

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 6-Piece Knife Block Set - $69



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich 8" Chef Knife with KYDEX Sheath

Born out of a partnership between Guy Fieri and Ergo Chef, this chef’s knife features a razor-sharp 18-degree edge and a hollow-ground Japanese AUS8 blade that’s perfectly balanced and precise. Or, in other words, it makes chopping up anything from beef and pork to chicken and veggies a breeze. It’ll basically turn your kitchen into Flavortown.

Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich 8" Chef Knife with KYDEX Sheath - $99



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce KUTT Chef's Kitchen Knives

If you invest in just one knife, a chef’s knife is where it’s at. And this one, which is made of German stainless steel, carbon, chrome, and vanadium is a chef’s choice for its strength, sharpness, and durability. Plus, its pakkawood handle makes it comfortable to hold. To keep the Kutt Chef’s Knife sharp and slicing smoothly for years, it even comes with a complimentary sharpener and cleaning cloth

This knife usually retails for $50, but you can save 23% and get it on sale for just $38.

KUTT Chef's Kitchen Knives - $37.99



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce Precision 2-Piece Starter Chef Knife Set

Chefs in training can dip their toes into the cooking waters with this Precision Two-Piece Starter Set. It equips you with a 7.5-inch chef’s knife and a four-inch paring knife – exactly what you need when you’re just starting out. Both are stainless steel, lightweight, non-stick, and will definitely become essentials in your kitchen arsenal.

Typically retailing for $50, you can grab this beginner’s set on sale for just $30.

Precision 2-Piece Starter Chef Knife Set - $29.9



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce Official Top Chef Professional Stainless Steel Knives: 2-Piece Set

Approved by Bravo’s “Top Chef” greats and made from ice-tempered stainless steel, this two-piece knife set is an excellent choice for upgrading your kitchen on a budget. You’ll get a paring knife and general-purpose Santoku knife that’ll have you slicing and dicing like a top chef.

Valued at $42, you can save 45% and get this two-piece set for just $23 right now.

Official Top Chef Professional Stainless Steel Knives: 2-Piece Set - $22.99



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce Classic Cuisine 10-Piece Multi-Colored Knife Set & Magnetic Bar

For all the quirky cooks out there, this 10-piece knife set from Classic Cuisine features blades in a rainbow of colors to bring fun to your kitchen and help you remember which ones were used on what. Cross-contamination will no longer be a worry. But while they look fun, they still help you get down to business, with stainless steel, non-stick blades that’ll last for years.

Valued at $49, you can pick up a set for just $30 on sale now.

Classic Cuisine 10-Piece Multi-Colored Knife Set & Magnetic Bar - $29.99



See Deal