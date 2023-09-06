29 Cute And Affordable Accessories For Your Desk

Popular items from this list include:
- An undetectable mouse jiggler that can be useful when working from home
- An electric mug warmer that keeps hot beverages at the perfect temp
- A pair of waterproof Bluetooth earbuds.
A portable Bluetooth keyboard
It's available in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A dimmable sad duck light
Promising review
: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room.
One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy.
It's terrific." — Literated
A set of eight oversized flower claw clips
Promising review:
"These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." — Mamamia28
A special edition set of Little People figures inspired by Barbie
The set comes with Barbie dressed in gingham, President Barbie, a beach-ready Ken and Gloria in her power suit.
A wireless portable charger
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger
Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A set of maple leaf string lights
These lights are waterproof and battery operated. Each pack takes 3 AA batteries
.Promising review:
"The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." — achri07
A precious little mushroom lamp
Promising review
: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever!
Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." — roika
An adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser
Promising review
: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk.
I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." — PoisonedTendrils
A set of five retro-inspired notepads
Promising reviews
: "They are so cute. Will be purchasing again! Giving my office area character, color, and good vibes
. Happy customer!!!" — Capri
"These aren’t sticky notes, just memo pads so if you’re looking for sticky notes, you might want to pass on these. However, these are SO CUTE! They come in five different styles that are all well printed. The colors are great, and the paper is good.
Not super thin or anything. There’s a good number of each design in the pad, so I feel like the quality and value is definitely there. I am now using these on the daily! 10/10 love these!!" — Mary M.
Four glass tumblers
They're available in five styles and sets of two.
Promising review:
"I ordered these for my co-workers for the 'spooky season' this Halloween. The size is perfect and the quality is amazing. These arrived in perfect condition and they were packaged really well with extra care.
I'm always worried about ordering any glassware online and I will say, you do NOT have to worry about that with this set. The items were also just as seen in the pics and a very reasonable price considering how expensive these can be for just ONE on Etsy." — Sharon McCabe
A 3-pack of trendy stainless steel straws
Get them from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop (available in sets of three or six).
An electric mug warmer
Available in eight colors.
Promising review
: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings.
As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy
A pair of waterproof wireless earbuds
Promising review:
"Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all.
My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" — Ashley Haley
Two pairs of LED lightsaber chopsticks
Promising review:
"I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
A set of six cute box cutters
Promising review:
"I love these, sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms. For opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A set of six heart-shaped faux leather bookmarks
Promising review:
"I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE! I’ve sent the link to all my bookworms and told them to buy them! Great gift idea for a 'reader' in your life. Amazing quality and just super cute would definitely buy again and probably will for someone else." — Brianna
A transparent mouse and memo pad
The pad itself is split into three sections — weekly plans, to-do items and notes — and the top transparent cover for your mouse is non-slip and waterproof.Promising review:
"What you see is exactly what you get. There are two transparent sheets to keep notes/cards and such separated. Writing on the mat is very comfortable, and I love being able to use it as a mouse pad as well.
This uses a plastic-type sheet so you can just wipe them off. Since this mat can be cleaned, I don't see having to ever buy a replacement
unless this one becomes torn. Of course, I did end up buying another one because I originally purchased this mat for work and loved it so much I purchased one for home use." — JC
A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book
I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore, which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way! It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want?
A set of five stretchy fidget noodles
Promising review
: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP
Three liquid motion pens
Promising review:
"I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart!
Definitely recommend." — Kindle customer
Clever Contraptions / Etsy
A cleverJulius Caesar pen holder
Clever Contraptions
is a small business based in Oregon that sells quirky but functional items.Promising review:
"Beautifully made. Such a cool desk piece. The holes are a little small for what I’d consider normal ink pens. But I plan to purchase some thinner pens just to put in it." — Jessica Johnson
A magnetic cord holder
Smartish
is a small business that sells tech accessories. This is available in four colors and two sizes.Promising review:
"Very classy design. Catches cables well. Comes with a magnetic clip in case the cable doesn’t respond to the magnet. The base is sturdy and does not move easily." — OZ
A multipurpose super balm
It's available in five scents.Promising review:
"This is the best lip balm I have ever tried, and believe me, I've tried them all. I only have to use this in the morning, and it lasts almost all day.
The only time I have to reapply is after eating. Also good for cuticles and the back of my hands." — Sharon O
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Arcana
is a small business that sells stylish, practical water bottles. This is available in three colors and two sizes.Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
A pack of eight colorful gel pens
I have these pens at my desk and, honestly, adore them. I know, they're just pens, but they add some much-needed color to mundane tasks. These write very smoothly and don't smudge (a big win in my book). I've even given them as gifts! The set comes with eight different colors (orange, red, pink, blue, green, black, metallic gold and metallic silver).
Self-adhesive sliding under-desk drawers
Promising review:
"This product works exactly as I'd hoped and is now neatly under my desk without taking up so much room that I bump it or knock it off when I sit down. Adhesive stuck on easily and feels very sturdy. Remember to be realistic in terms of the weight of objects you put in these drawers (i.e. don't fill it with heavy items and then get upset when the adhesive wears down quickly). Pens, paperclips, sticky notes, earbuds, and scissors all fit in mine and I will definitely buy these again for our other desks.
" — Shopping Mama
A glass tile display block
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop and use it to display business cards, photos and more.