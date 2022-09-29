19 Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Cute, It’s Scary

What’s better than eating a bunch of pumpkin-shaped Reese’s as you drink mulled wine on a porch? Eating a bunch of pumpkin-shaped Reese’s and drinking mulled wine on a porch with an adorable little baby dressed in a tiny UPS uniform.
From cuddly animal pullovers with ears and tails to semi-ironic grown-up costumes made for an infant, we’ve rounded up the internet’s cutest baby Halloween get-ups. (Some options are highly rated by customers, and others that didn’t have reviews were simply too cute to pass up.)
While new parents may not have the time (or the dough) to wrap their little one in a giant avocado suit, grandparents, aunties, uncles, godparents, neighbors and/or friends surely do. What better way to celebrate a munchkin’s first All Hallows’ Eve than to send them a tiny boxer costume complete with little red gloves and fake tattoos, and then asking for 100 photos of the suit in action?
Light up your block on Oct. 31 with one of these adorable baby costumes — you and everyone who sees it will be glad you did.
