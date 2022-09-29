Shopping
Parenting BabiesHalloween

19 Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Cute, It’s Scary

The best part of Halloween is chunky babies in cute costumes.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.target.com/p/baby-batman-halloween-costume-jumpsuit-with-cape/-/A-85018358" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Baby Batman" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63330350e4b08e0e606699a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.target.com/p/baby-batman-halloween-costume-jumpsuit-with-cape/-/A-85018358" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Baby Batman</a>, <a href="https://www.potterybarnkids.com//products/baby-flamingo-costume/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="a baby flamingo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63330350e4b08e0e606699a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.potterybarnkids.com//products/baby-flamingo-costume/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">a baby flamingo</a> and a <a href="https://www.target.com/p/incharacter-baby-bruiser-infant-costume/-/A-80255723" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="baby boxer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63330350e4b08e0e606699a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.target.com/p/incharacter-baby-bruiser-infant-costume/-/A-80255723" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">baby boxer</a>.
Target, Pottery Barn Kids
Baby Batman, a baby flamingo and a baby boxer.

What’s better than eating a bunch of pumpkin-shaped Reese’s as you drink mulled wine on a porch? Eating a bunch of pumpkin-shaped Reese’s and drinking mulled wine on a porch with an adorable little baby dressed in a tiny UPS uniform.

From cuddly animal pullovers with ears and tails to semi-ironic grown-up costumes made for an infant, we’ve rounded up the internet’s cutest baby Halloween get-ups. (Some options are highly rated by customers, and others that didn’t have reviews were simply too cute to pass up.)

While new parents may not have the time (or the dough) to wrap their little one in a giant avocado suit, grandparents, aunties, uncles, godparents, neighbors and/or friends surely do. What better way to celebrate a munchkin’s first All Hallows’ Eve than to send them a tiny boxer costume complete with little red gloves and fake tattoos, and then asking for 100 photos of the suit in action?

Light up your block on Oct. 31 with one of these adorable baby costumes — you and everyone who sees it will be glad you did.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Pottery Barn Kids
A fabulous flamingo
You don't have to be into bird watching to love this baby flamingo suit. With fuzzy hot-pink wings, a soft little beak and a jersey knit, it will keep your little one warm and remarkably adorable on a cool fall night. It comes in sizes newborn to 24 months.
$69 at Pottery Barn Kids
2
Target
An unbelievably cute UPS driver
You've got mail! And it's the cutest little delivery person ever. This UPS baby suit comes in sizes 6 to 24 months.

Promising review: "Got two of these one for my baby and one for my toddler! Daddy is a ups guy and toddler loves that he looks like dad!" — Mom2
$43.93 at Target
3
Amazon
A scrumptious taco
Think outside the bun with this adorable infant taco costume. This comes in sizes newborn to 9 months.

Promising review: "Very cute. Great for babies" — Amazon customer
$29.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A cozy cow
Keep your little one warm and snuggly with this fuzzy animal suit. It’s available in 18 animal styles, in sizes from 2 to 36 months.

Promising review: "i love watching my cousin run around in his cow costume. it can get a little hot after a while but none the less was a very good purchase." — mymymahdi
$19.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A friendly football
Make your little one field #goals with this fuzzy football suit. It comes in sizes newborn to 24 months.

Promising review: "So so cute and simple costume, great quality and looks good , love it it !!" — Mona Amber
$10.99+ at Amazon
6
Target
A silly Spartan
With a little history and a lot of cuteness, this baby Spartan costume comes in sizes newborn to 24 months.

Promising review: "Good quality and well designed. Runs a little small. I got 12-18 for my 9 month old baby." — Sparta
$51.93 at Target
7
Target
A sweet sushi
A wasabi hat is the perfect garnish for this sushi-inspired suit. With polyester stuffed shrimp, seaweed and garnishes your little munchkin will rock and roll all night long. It comes in sizes newborn to 24 months.
$39.15 at Target
8
Amazon
A darling Disney character
This Disney onesie comes in sizes from newborn to 24 months, and in eight different classic characters — including Winnie the Pooh, Woody from “Toy Story” and Jack Skellington from “Nightmare Before Christmas”.

Promising review: "Slapped it on my baby bro right away and it's the cutest outfit he has now!!! 10/10 would buy again. If you love Winnie the Pooh or just dressing your baby bro up before they can complain about it (lol) this is a must!!!!" — JJ
$13+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A crocheted Baby Yoda
May the force be with you with this crocheted Baby Yoda ensemble. This is best for babies aged newborn to 6 months.

Promising review: "I ordered for my best friend who is about to have a baby , this is the cutest little outfit , she loves it . I can’t wait to do a photo shoot of the baby in this! It’s also very nicely made !" — Tamara pearce
$11.88+ at Amazon
10
Target
A blissful Batman
Shine the bat signal for this super cute baby Batman suit. With metallic cuffs and detailing, a puffed muscle suit, cape and bat ears, your little one will be saving Gotham City (and looking super cute doing it). It comes in sizes 0-24 months.
$25 at Target
11
Amazon
A stellar astronaut
Shoot into space with this baby astronaut suit. It comes in four colors in sizes from newborn to 24 months.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this cute little outfit! It is lightweight and adorable!! A little small on size but I ordered it bigger so it worked out!! I love the easy access buttons at the bottom for diaper changing. Definitely recommend this for anyone who wants to dress their baby up as an astronaut." — glmarshall
$15.98+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A petite princess
With 17 characters to choose from, there's a princess onesie for all sorts of babies. These range in size from newborn to 18 months.

Promising review: "Very cute, and very soft. Looks just like the photos. I was happily surprised with the quality. Size wise, I would say it runs large. I bought 6-9 months for my baby who is growing on par with sizing. It’s quite a bit bigger then I hoped. She still has room to grow before Halloween so it will likely be great!" — Reagan
$19.99 at Amazon
13
Target
A beautiful butterfly
Float and flutter with this puffy butterfly pullover. It has a sparkly silver front, wings and a snuggly attached hood with two antennas. The open bottom makes it super easy to change diapers on the go. It comes from 0-12 months.
$25 at Target
14
Amazon
An adorable avocado
Snuggly and soft, this fleece baby suit comes in an avocado, a narwhal, a ladybug and other cozy options. It’s available in sizes 3 to 24 months.

Promising review: "The clothes are soft and cute! This is my baby’s first Halloween, and I decided to dress him up as a sharp green avocado. Apparently it’s a right decision as I got so many compliments! And todays weather is perfect for the outfit. The shirt and the legging are still fine to be on daily wear after Halloween. So no waste on money spend on this costume" — Natalie
$28+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A soft shark
This cotton blend jumper will bring "Baby Shark" to life. Spoiler: it has a little tail fin. This comes in three colors, in sizes from 3 to 18 months.

Promising review: "We love this shark outfit for our 1 year old son. The fabric is nice and thick. It has washed and held up well. Easy to put on and off. Fits appropriately. Perfect for a fall or winter day playing in the park or out and about running errands with mommy. Plus the amount of smiles and friendly hellos he got was worth it too." — Cynthia Hartzell
$20.99+ at Amazon
16
Amazon
A fuzzy fox
This comes in six different animals, in sizes from newborn to 24 months.

Promising review: "Super cute and comfy costume. Perfect for newborn babies who you don’t want uncomfortable in costumes with lots of parts and pieces." — Victoria
$20.99+ at Amazon
17
Target
A brawny boxer
Put up your dukes for this unreal baby boxer costume, complete with faux tattoos and little gloves. It comes with a removable neck towel and a puffed muscle chest to make your little one look like a big champion. This comes in sizes newborn to 2T.
$48.97 at Target
18
Target
A happy hedgehog
You've never seen a hedgehog this soft and snuggly. This pullover suit comes in sizes newborn to 18 months.

Promising review: "Don’t even question it! Buy it now! Our baby is 6 weeks old and when it came in, I thought for sure it was too big. We bought the 0-6 month. He weighed 8 pounds when he was born for reference. Didn’t even get the chance to try it on until Halloween and I swear... cutest costume we’ve ever bought. Don’t hesitate. Paired with black and white striped pants and it was perfect!" — amberd521
$25 at Target
19
Target
A dynamic dinosaur
With a big head and a stuffed tail, this baby triceratops costume is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. It comes in sizes newborn to 18 months.

Promising review: "So cute and comfortable! My daughter looked adorable. We live in Wisconsin and it was perfect for our cold fall weather." — Kiley
$25 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Luvdbaby premium baby backpack carrier

Highly-Rated Hiking Baby Carriers

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

What To Do If Your Child Talks About Suicide

Wellness

How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

Style & Beauty

The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You’d Stop

Food & Drink

5 Ways You’re Secretly Annoying The Host Of The Dinner Party

Wellness

If You Have These Oral Problems, You Probably Need To Floss More

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Latine Mental Health

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Wellness

Many Third-Generation Latinos Don't Speak Spanish. They're Tired Of Being Judged For It.

Shopping

13 Fire Safety Items You Should Always Have In The House

Shopping

Just 28 Things Your Home Will Be Grateful You Bought This Fall

Shopping

These Under-$350 Laptops Are Ideal For Everyday Computing

Shopping

From Linen Sheets To Cowboy Boots, Here’s What Our Editors Bought In September

Parenting

This Common Sleep Aid Is The No. 1 Reason Parents Are Calling Poison Control

Shopping

The One Thing That Might Be Missing From Your Walking And Exercise Routines

Shopping

If You Sleep On Your Side, These Pillows Need To Be On Your Bed

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That Sheertex's Pricey Tights Are Practically Indestructible

Food & Drink

Once And For All: When To Use A Blender vs. Food Processor vs. Immersion Blender

Home & Living

This New Action Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

If You Just Had COVID, Here's When To Get The New Booster Shot

Home & Living

This Twisted Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

5 Common Mistakes That Explain Why Your Soup Sucks, According To Chefs

Home & Living

The Surprising Ways Your Ex Can Still Track You On Social Media

Wellness

Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More At Risk For Alzheimer's

Shopping

The Best Affordable Highly Rated Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

Shopping

25 Pet Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

Shopping

It's Getting Dark Earlier Now. Here's The Essential Safety Gear You Need For Running.

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How To Wash Your Favorite Sweaters Without Totally Ruining Them

Shopping

Shackets Are A Must-Have Transitional Wardrobe Staple For Men

Shopping

Nail Slugging: The TikTok Trend That Will Put An End To Dry Brittle Nails

Shopping

Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

If You Need Canned Soup In A Pinch, These Are The Brands Nutritionists Recommend

Wellness

Can You Get Your COVID Booster And Flu Shot At The Same Time?

Shopping

Here Are All The Places You Should Shop For Halloween Costumes Online

Relationships

Yes, Some Men Do Actually Name Their Daughters After Exes And Mistresses

Shopping

Make The Most Of Your Expensive Groceries With These Tips From An Actual Chef

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Wellness

New Study Finds Another Good Reason To Get Your Flu Shot

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In October