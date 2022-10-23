20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of chunky ankle boots
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and seven colors.
Promising review:
“Obsessed with these boots! They are true to size, comfortable, and so easy to match with so many outfits. They look like they would be expensive boots, the quality is great!” — Paige
A pair of Lucky Brand ankle boots
Available in sizes 5–13 and forty colors.Promising review:
“I have had these boots in a different color for at least six years. They are the most comfortable footwear I own
. Being stylish is a plus and everyone compliments them. I actually ordered three additional pairs, in different colors.” — Lisa Berns
A pair of rubber knee-high rain boots
Available in sizes 6–10.5 and fifteen colors.
Promising review:
“My wife asked for these as a present. She absolutely loves them. She can’t believe how well they fit and how comfortable they are. She couldn’t stop going on and on about how comfortable they are!” — FuzzyZ
A pair of durable, over-the-knee boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and four colors.
Promising review:
“Freaking love these! Purchased for a Vegas trip. And didn’t wear them in before I went. Risky, right? Like never bring a new pair of shoes for a night out. But oh my gosh. They fit amazing in the shoe! And were legit comfortable until 4 a.m. when I got back to my hotel room. Only con: they do slide down a little bit, but nothing terrible, just to the top of my knee if walking. Standing and just moving they stayed up all the way. Just buy the boots!” — Danielle
A pair of hiking boots
Available in sizes 6–10 and 18 colors.
Promising review:
“I wanted some boots to wear when hiking that would get good traction on slippery surfaces. These are great! And I didn’t need to break them in or anything, they were comfortable as soon as I put them on!
It goes with everything! I get compliments every time I wear these. I wasn’t really expecting them to be as great as they are. I even wore them on a icy day and they were great! Definitely recommend!” — Natalie Evans
A pair of Dr. Martens Chelsea boots
Available in sizes 5–15 and seven colors.
Promising review:
“I'm very satisfied with my purchase. The boots fit true to size and are very soft, light, and comfortable. I'd definitely buy these again and recommend them to anyone wanting a light comfortable boot.” — Cameron H.
A pair of Western-inspired ankle boots
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
“Super cute white boot. Extremely soft, and no breaking in. Love them!” — Claudia H.
A pair of faux leather riding boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and six colors.
Promising review:
I purchased these boots for my wife for Christmas. It was about two weeks after Christmas before she wore them for the first time. She had them all day walking in and out of stores, and the car. At the end of the day, she had no complaints. She said they were comfortable and the boots didn't show any wear signs such as creases, etc.
” — Roger
A pair of wear-anywhere stacked-heel leather ankle boots
Available in sizes 6–11 and three colors.
Promising review:
“I can walk/stand for hours in these!” — Ohkw
A pair of chunky mid-calf boots with a slight platform
Available in sizes 5 –11 and 11 colors.
Promising review:
“ EXTREMELY comfortable: I am on my feet most of the day, and they don’t complain at all in these. They look just like the photo and are very well made! I usually wear a size 10, which was sold out in the color I wanted, so I purchased an 11 (despite being more on the small side of size 10, generally) and they fit pretty perfectly, so I would say these do run pretty small. I’ve been looking for a pair of Chelsea boots with a fun bright colored some for ages, and these were definitely the right choice.” — Wrye Mandel
A pair of quilted knee-high boots with buckle and zipper detailing
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and 14 colors.
Promising review:
“I love these boots; they are my go to for events with a lot of walking or standing. They have grip soles so perfect in winter, plus they are fashionable! Love, love, love them!” — Jae
A pair of ankle boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and three colors.
Promising review:
“I have bought MANY pairs of shoes and boots in my life and none compare to these. They have ZERO break-in time and they are SO comfortable.” — Eyuen
A pair of slouchy, mid-calf zip-up flat boots
Available in sizes 5.5–10 and five colors.
Promising review:
“Wicked comfortable!” — Kimberly Thibodeau
A pair of classic, easy-to-slip-on, mini Ugg boots
Available in sizes 5–12 and 22 colors.
Promising review:
“I love these boots so much, I don't want to take them off! Feels like I'm walking on a soft rabbit carpet. Some have commented that they can't get their foot in. I definitely need to use the hook on the back to pull my feet into them, but it's no problem. I walked 4 miles outside in the cold with these boots on yesterday, and my feet don't hurt at all, and I stayed cozy and warm. I'm glad I finally broke down and bought these. I'd been shopping for awhile and seen them for ~ $150. The local shoe store told me they're not allowed to go on sale per the manufacturer, so I was thrilled to find these for $99 at Amazon. Also, this style is short enough that you can either tuck your pants in or wear them over the boots." — Islandgal
A pair of stylish ankle booties
Available in sizes 5–11 and five colors.
Promising review:
“ These are the perfect booties and exactly what I was looking for. They are comfortable and cute!" —Lilli
A pair of heeled leather combat boots
As someone with slightly wide feet, I recommend sizing up half a size for the best fit! Available in sizes 5.5–10 and three colors.
A pair of snakeskin booties with a chunky block heel
Available in two heel heights.
Promising review:
“I wore them for 6 1/2 hours and walked all downtown with zero problems, I got so many compliments on them. They are comfortable, stylish and exactly what I needed.” — Gabriella Ann
A pair of knee high boots with a side zipper
Available in sizes 5–11 and four colors.
Promising review:
“The fit is great, very comfortable and I get complimented on them all the time! Love these boots!!” — Wendi
A pair of sparkly ankle boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors.
Promising review:
“I bought these for an Elton John concert and received so many compliments on them throughout the evening! The rhinestones are absolutely stunning and even though I don't wear heels often I was able to comfortably wear these for several hours
. However, I would highly recommend going up a half size! I read several other reviews recommending this and am glad I did or else they probably would not have fit. I'd recommend going a half size up from your regular shoe size, but otherwise these boots are perfection!” — Amazon Customer
A pair of ankle boots with soft, synthetic outsoles
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and in three colors.
Promising review:
“You can’t go wrong with Clark shoes. I’m very happy with the comfort and fit. Heels are perfect height … not low and definitely not too high ….highly recommend!” —Louise