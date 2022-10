20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

A pair of classic, easy-to-slip-on, mini Ugg boots

Available in sizes 5–12 and 22 colors.“I love these boots so much, I don't want to take them off! Feels like I'm walking on a soft rabbit carpet. Some have commented that they can't get their foot in. I definitely need to use the hook on the back to pull my feet into them, but it's no problem. I walked 4 miles outside in the cold with these boots on yesterday, and my feet don't hurt at all, and I stayed cozy and warm. I'm glad I finally broke down and bought these. I'd been shopping for awhile and seen them for ~ $150. The local shoe store told me they're not allowed to go on sale per the manufacturer, so I was thrilled to find these for $99 at Amazon. Also, this style is short enough that you can either tuck your pants in or wear them over the boots." — Islandgal