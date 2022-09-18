Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Clog season is here, and Target has some seriously cute and affordable ones.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Target
Now that trendsetters have deemed clogs cool again, those who understand the timeless appeal of this functional footwear are sharing a collective smirk that everyone has finally caught on. Whether you’re an old-school Dansko devotee or you’re just dipping your toes into the trend, you probably know that clogs are a stylish and sensible choice for anyone who enjoys fancy shoes but is ready to break up with the discomfort of regular heels.

The clog has been known to cost a pretty penny — especially now that brands like Gucci and Hermes have gotten in on the game — but there are plenty of stylish options to be found at affordable retailers like Target. Ahead, we rounded up seven of our favorite options that the red-dot boutique has to offer, from disco-ready wood-soled heels to weatherproof slip-ons perfect for a day of apple-picking.

Target
Suzanne lug sole clog
With oversized studs and a classic horsebit buckle detail, these heeled slip-on shoes are part loafer, part clog. The faux wood platform offers a lighter weight that won't trip you up. Available in sizes 5-9 and in two colors.
$69.99 at Target
Target
A block heel with memory foam insoles
If you're looking for a shoe that provides a smidge of height (2.75") and a lot of versatility, look no further than these closed-toe slip-ons. They're designed with a memory foam insole to ensure that every step feels supported. Available in sizes 5-11 and in three colors.
$29.74 at Target
Target
A pair of slingback platform heels
Available in white, tan, red, or black, these platform clogs will literally and figuratively elevate your outfit. Between the snazzy ’70s-inspired design and simple memory foam insole, these shoes are chic and comfortable enough to wear seven days a week. Available in sizes 5-12 (normal and wide widths) and in four colors.
$39.99 at Target
Target
A wool clog slipper
Fall is fast approaching which means that you need ultra-comfy indoor and outdoor sandals. With a soft sherpa lining, these clogs will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Best accessorized with hot coffee, colorful foliage, and a Netflix marathon. Available in three colors and sizes S-XL.
$33 at Target
Target
Indra slip-on clog
As if the faux shearling exterior and oversized buckle wasn't enough reason to buy these fall-ready clogs, know that they’re also equipped with memory foam cushioning to envelop your foot as you tromp through the leaves. Truly, this shoe is soft both inside and out.
$34.99 at Target
Target
Treaded rubber gardening clogs
Folks with a green thumb will want to add these clogs to their daily rotation. These rubber gardening shoes will keep your feet protected from all kinds of dirt and water, and the pull-tab makes them easy to slip on and off. Available in sizes 7-9 and in two colors.
$25 at Target
Target
Classic studded clogs
The studs on these simple clogs offer a nod to the designer styles that are currently trending on the runway. They’re made with a memory foam insole and block heel. Available in sizes 5-12 and two colors.
$34.99 at Target
