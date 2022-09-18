7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Target Clogs from Target

Now that trendsetters have deemed clogs cool again, those who understand the timeless appeal of this functional footwear are sharing a collective smirk that everyone has finally caught on. Whether you’re an old-school Dansko devotee or you’re just dipping your toes into the trend, you probably know that clogs are a stylish and sensible choice for anyone who enjoys fancy shoes but is ready to break up with the discomfort of regular heels.

The clog has been known to cost a pretty penny — especially now that brands like Gucci and Hermes have gotten in on the game — but there are plenty of stylish options to be found at affordable retailers like Target. Ahead, we rounded up seven of our favorite options that the red-dot boutique has to offer, from disco-ready wood-soled heels to weatherproof slip-ons perfect for a day of apple-picking.

