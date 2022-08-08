Design Within Reach From left to right: Design Within Reach watering can, Pottery Barn watering can, Williams Sonoma copper watering can.

Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

If you’ve got a green thumb — whether you’re a small-space indoor plant aficionado or are working with a whole garden — there’s a good chance you’re in need of a watering can. And while plain plastic cans abound, there’s nothing like opting for an aesthetically pleasing version to not only make the act of caring for your plants more delightful but add a touch of pizzazz to your space as well.

Below, I’ve rounded up watering cans that are so beautifully designed and constructed that they’re practically sculptural art pieces — because I simply rebuke the notion that we should have to gaze upon ugliness while in the comfort of our own homes. You can actually save closet or storage space by utilizing a watering can that functions as a beautiful decor piece, whether you leave it out in your patio or garden area or prop it up on a bookcase or shelf. Keep reading to pick up the one that matches your theme and budget.