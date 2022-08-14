Shopping

Just 15 Denim Dresses To Take You From Summer To Fall

Britney's iconic 2001 AMAs dress might finally have some competition.
Brittany Gibson

1
American Eagle
A lightweight American Eagle denim dress
It boasts a fit-and-flare silhouette for anyone looking for an excuse to rock a layered look. Sizes are XXS-XXL.

Promising review: "It fits great and looks super cute. I get a lot of compliments whenever I wear it." — Nightraven23230
$69.95 at American Eagle
2
Madewell
A bestselling Madewell puff-sleeve mini dress
This dress will fool everyone into thinking you spent all morning piecing together your outfit (even if you overslept, threw this on with a pair of wedge sandals, and ran out the door). It comes in sizes 00-14.

Promising review: "This dress is my dream come true. Right when I saw it I knew I had to have it. Form-fitting, delicate, it is a beautiful piece of clothing. Perfect length and silhouette. Can you tell I'm obsessed?" — Megseggs
$118 at Madewell
3
Bebe
A swoonworthy Bebe mini dress flaunting a chic zipper pull front and A-line silhouette
It comes in sizes 0-12.

Promising review: "Wow! Love this dress, great quality denim with just enough stretch. Great dress and very comfortable." — Donna G.
$99.99 at Bebe
4
www.amazon.com
A sleeveless V-neck denim dress ideal for days when you're not quite sure what to wear
It comes in sizes S-XXL.

Promising review: "I love this dress! It can be worn causally with some flats/ sandals or dressed up with some wedges or heels. The fabric is thick but soft enough to be worn for 8–12 hours. The buttons are sewn on well and the over dress is a quality product but with a very affordable price. Love this dress and get many compliments!" — Tawni C.
$28.99+ at Amazon
5
Levi's
A timeless Levi's denim dress designed with oversized buttons and a darted waist
It comes in sizes 1X-4X.

Promising review: "Let me tell you how much I absolutely LOVE this dress! It's PERFECT! It's a timeless item. It's also a good length and versatile. It can be worn as a dress or a jacket. Looking forward to wearing it a lot!" — AngeLou
$69.50 at Levi's
6
www.amazon.com
A knee-length distressed denim jumper with adjustable straps and five pockets
Note: Some reviewers suggest ordering a size up. It comes in sizes S-XXL.

Promising review: "I LOVE this jumper! It's exactly what I hoped – easy wash/dry, fits as expected, true to knee length with extra to spare if you need it by adjusting the straps. Price was fair. I expect to get a lot of wear out of it. Would buy again!" — Lorayne Jacques
$39.99 at Amazon
7
Wrangler
A top-selling Wrangler denim shirtdress featuring snap buttons down the front
It comes in sizes XS-XXL.

Promising review: "I love this dress! The fit is true to size and the length is perfect with my boots. It is very comfortable and stylish. I get so many compliments!" — Jojo
$49 at Wrangler
8
Nordstrom
A breezy BP denim sundress that's super versatile in styling options
It comes in sizes XXS-M.

Promising review: "Wow what a hit. I love this dress so much! It’s fun, it’s cute, it’s easy, and it’s comfy. I love that I can wear it on its own or with a shirt underneath." — Marycrawley
$29.40 at Nordstrom
9
Ralph Lauren
A Ralph Lauren shirtdress boasting a stylish A-line silhouette and self-tie waist
It comes in sizes 14-22.

Promising review: "Perfectly perfect summer dress! I love the denim color, the little flounce hem, and the length! This little dress can take you right into fall with a cardigan and booties too! Classic with a twist. Can’t wait to wear this on vacation this summer!" — LamRN
$175 at Ralph Lauren
10
Old Navy
A vacay-ready Old Navy baby doll swing dress
It's available in regular sizes XS–4X, tall sizes XS–XXL and petite sizes S–XXL.

Promising review: "I am a size 16 and got the XL. It fits really well. I pair it with a short sleeve tee underneath and leggings. So darn cute I bought it in two other colors." — anonymous
$17.97+ at Amazon
11
Free People
A flowy We The Free denim mini dress accented with ruffle sleeves
It's available in sizes XS–L and eight colors.

Promising review: "This is truly one of my favorite dresses EVER. It’s perfect for any occasion, super easy to dress up or down, and SO comfortable. I got a medium because I wanted it to be a little oversized (I’m 5’7” and 125 pounds) and it’s perfect. I get so many compliments. GET IT!" — sgstaff
$128 at Free People
12
Nordstrom
A long-sleeve Wash Lab Denim midi dress
It's available in sizes XS–XL and five colors.

Promising review: "This dress is delightful! It’s exactly as pictured. The denim is soft and cozy. It’s a comfortable, stretchy material. This is a statement piece that I’ll enjoy for years! Life is short, buy the dress!" — Nordstrom reviewer
$168 at Nordstrom
13
Old Navy
A dreamy Old Navy midi dress made from non-stretch denim
It's available in regular sizes XS–4X, tall sizes XS–XXL and petite sizes L–XXL.

Promising review: "I love this dress. It's super comfy and perfect for the summer. Beautiful dress." — anonymous
$39.97+ at Old Navy
14
Gap
A chic sleeveless Gap shirtdress showcasing a cute back cut-out and pockets
It's available in regular sizes XS–XXL, tall sizes S–XL and petite sizes XS–L.

Promising review: "Cute casual fit. I like the longer length (knee length on me), especially with the back cut-out. I think I'll wear this dress a lot in the late summer and early fall." — anonymous
$62 at Gap
15
Nordstrom
A City Chic denim shirtdress that'll quickly become your go-to when your friends invite you out
With brushed hardware and plenty of pockets, this frock is begging to be worn with some cute black boots and a few pieces of simple jewelry. It comes in sizes XXS-XXL.
$119 at Nordstrom

