One of the first things pet owners do when they get a new puppy is decide what kind of products they want to invest in for both their pup and home, as well as whether they will crate train them or not. Depending on your dog’s breed and your household’s needs, crating a dog could be beneficial. It helps to prevent accidents, keeps them safe while you’re out and about and gives them a cozy place to relax that is all their own. That said, design-wise, most standard dog crates leave little to be desired — that’s why it’s downright thrilling when something as simple as a dog crate is aesthetically pleasing.