11 Dog Crates So Stylish, You’ll Be Excited To Display Them

You can get these attractive crates from popular retailers like Chewy, Etsy and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=dogcrate-lourdesuribe-100322-63349c50e4b028164525c91e&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1278199965%2F40-rustic-heavy-duty-metal-dog-crate&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rustic heavy duty dog crate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63349c50e4b028164525c91e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=dogcrate-lourdesuribe-100322-63349c50e4b028164525c91e&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1278199965%2F40-rustic-heavy-duty-metal-dog-crate&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Rustic heavy duty dog crate</a> at Etsy, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=dogcrate-lourdesuribe-100322-63349c50e4b028164525c91e&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1244710422%2Fmodern-dog-crate-with-acrylic-sliding%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Ddog%2Bcrate%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-14%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1%26organic_search_click%3D1&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Modern dog crate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63349c50e4b028164525c91e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=dogcrate-lourdesuribe-100322-63349c50e4b028164525c91e&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1244710422%2Fmodern-dog-crate-with-acrylic-sliding%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Ddog%2Bcrate%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-14%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1%26organic_search_click%3D1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Modern dog crate</a> at Etsy, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=87447&afftrack=dogcrate-lourdesuribe-100322-63349c50e4b028164525c91e&urllink=fablepets.com%2Fproducts%2Fcrate%3Fnbt%3Dnb%253Aadwords%253Ax%253A17297913251%253A%253A%26nb_adtype%3Dpla%26nb_kwd%3D%26nb_ti%3D%26nb_mi%3D132189493%26nb_pc%3Donline%26nb_pi%3Dshopify_US_3934007722082_29391884091490%26nb_ppi%3D%26nb_placement%3D%26nb_si%3D%7Bsourceid%7D%26nb_li_ms%3D%26nb_lp_ms%3D%26nb_fii%3D%26nb_ap%3D%26nb_mt%3D%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw4c-ZBhAEEiwAZ105RfoYGpXbd1vfBKzOPUPXmPoaZt-WIOgHuyKABU48NvpU89fAV3PMvhoCiY8QAvD_BwE" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fable dog crate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63349c50e4b028164525c91e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=87447&afftrack=dogcrate-lourdesuribe-100322-63349c50e4b028164525c91e&urllink=fablepets.com%2Fproducts%2Fcrate%3Fnbt%3Dnb%253Aadwords%253Ax%253A17297913251%253A%253A%26nb_adtype%3Dpla%26nb_kwd%3D%26nb_ti%3D%26nb_mi%3D132189493%26nb_pc%3Donline%26nb_pi%3Dshopify_US_3934007722082_29391884091490%26nb_ppi%3D%26nb_placement%3D%26nb_si%3D%7Bsourceid%7D%26nb_li_ms%3D%26nb_lp_ms%3D%26nb_fii%3D%26nb_ap%3D%26nb_mt%3D%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw4c-ZBhAEEiwAZ105RfoYGpXbd1vfBKzOPUPXmPoaZt-WIOgHuyKABU48NvpU89fAV3PMvhoCiY8QAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Fable dog crate</a>.
Etsy, Fable
Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

One of the first things pet owners do when they get a new puppy is decide what kind of products they want to invest in for both their pup and home, as well as whether they will crate train them or not. Depending on your dog’s breed and your household’s needs, crating a dog could be beneficial. It helps to prevent accidents, keeps them safe while you’re out and about and gives them a cozy place to relax that is all their own. That said, design-wise, most standard dog crates leave little to be desired — that’s why it’s downright thrilling when something as simple as a dog crate is aesthetically pleasing.

Crates are generally sizable, making them not-insignificant additions to a room. So why not pick one that enhances the overall design, and maybe even does double duty as a side table? Below, I’ve rounded up shockingly stylish crates from both small designers on Etsy and larger pet brands. They range from modern to rustic at a variety of price points and are guaranteed to look as good as they make your sweet pup feel.

1
Fable
Fable crate
If you're a dog person, you've probably seen ads on your social media for Fable's beautiful wooden crate. It functions as a side table, comes in two sizes and can be purchased with a white metal or clear acrylic gate. It has good airflow and a cozy design, and you can put your own bedding in it or buy Fable's crate bed as well.
$395+ at Fable
2
Etsy
A modern crate with acrylic sliding doors
Etsy shop NicePeopleWorkshop has produced a beautiful, elegant modern crate that can also be used as a table. It can be customized in a variety of different stains, and has acrylic sliding doors that are easy to use but keep your pup safe while they're in there. It has a polished, sleek look that is unobtrusive and comes in three sizes, so it will perfectly fit your space and puppy.
$495+ at Etsy
3
AllModern
AllModern Lynden clear view pet crate
Commit to clear with this fully acrylic pet crate from AllModern. True to the brand's name, it's an ultra-modern take on the classic crate, and perfect for those who want to preserve a very specific interior design vibe. You can get it in two different sizes and pick between a gold or chrome lock.
$970 at AllModern
4
Etsy
A sweet, bestselling modern pet home
We couldn't resist this classic doghouse shaped crate from Etsy shop NicePeopleWorkshop. It comes in three different sizes and myriad different colors, including black, pink and white — the color can also be customized to your own personal preference. You can even add your pet's name to make it even more special. It's just as sweet as can be.
$299+ at Etsy
5
Diggs
Diggs Revol dog crate
Available in three different sizes and four different neutral colors, the Diggs crate is designed like a traditional dog crate, but cuter. It's an ergonomic collapsible crate that is quick to set up and can easily be transported and stored when you need to save on space. It's inspired by the high-quality standards and materials used to make baby products and can be used with their matching crate pad.
$375+ at Diggs
6
Etsy
A rustic, heavy-duty metal and wood dog crate
Made of high-quality, sturdy and durable particle board and metal, this vintage-style crate and side table will blend seamelssly into a home that has antique furniture or anyone looking to warm up their space. It's available in one size only (39.4"L x 25.6"W x 28"H), so be sure to measure your pup before you purchase to make sure it'll suit them.
$285 at Etsy
7
Etsy
A minimalist chic wood dog crate
Available in four different stains, this incredibly chic and modern dog crate has an almost sculptural vibe. It's very customizable — a reviewer even noted that Etsy seller TolotunDogHouse made an extra small version for her chihuahua. It comes in five different sizes, and is handmade with plywood and acrylic. It's a unique little crate that's been thoughtfully designed to be just as functional as it is gorgeous.
$251.35+ at Etsy
8
Etsy
A personalized bed and crate
It doesn't get much cuter than this simple personalized crate. It comes in four different sizes, has five color options to pick from and even includes a cushion, whose color you can also pick out. It is fairly nondescript and can accommodate just about every aesthetic and space.
$251.10+ at Etsy
9
Chewy
Coziwow by Jaxpety single door furniture style wooden dog crate & end table
Made of durable solid wood with open side slats, this well-ventilated dog bed does double duty as an end or side table. It has a waterproof brown lacquer finish, easily blends in with modern wood furniture and decor and is best suited for small and medium breeds.
$99.99 at Chewy
10
Wayfair
Archie & Oscar Monique furniture-style dog crate
This sleek dog crate has a wooden cover that looks as good as any end table and includes a soft cushion with a zipped cover that can easily be removed and washed. It features a unique door that slides to the top of the crate and side slats for ventilation.
$192.29 at Wayfair
11
KindTail
KindTail Pawd collapsible pet crate
Make your life easy with this cute collapsible dog crate from KindTail. It's lightweight, free of sharp edges or corners and made out of BPA-free plastic that can withstand even the most determined puppy teeth. It comes in four soft colors and two different sizes.
$139+ at KindTail
