Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

If there’s one thing that drives me to the brink, it’s eyesores in my home. Whether it’s an appliance, a kitchen gadget or a work-from-home setup, if it offends my sensibilities I don’t want it in my eye line. Call me obnoxious, but I just don’t think I should have to spend my hard-earned money on items that look like junk, no matter how utilitarian they may be.

This feeling extends to the gear for my dog — I have to look at it every single day, so it might as well be cute! That’s why I’m on a mission to find the absolute cutest dog harnesses and leashes.

But given that the safety of our pups is at stake, these leashes and harnesses must be as safe and comfortable as they are attractive. Their safety cannot be compromised, so it is of paramount importance that these items be made of high-quality, durable materials.

Below, I’ve rounded up 11 absolutely fabulous dog-walking accouterments. They come in a variety of styles and colors at a range of price points, so you can find the one that best fits your style and budget. Keep reading to pick up one of these surprisingly not hideous dog harnesses or leashes for your own little love.