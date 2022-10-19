Shopping
Surprisingly Chic Dog Leashes And Harnesses

Grab them from popular pet retailers like Wild One and Fable, as well as Amazon.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Wild One leash, Maxbone Go! harness and leash, Amazon puppytie harnessand leash.
Maxbone, Wild One, Amazon
Wild One leash, Maxbone Go! harness and leash, Amazon puppytie harnessand leash.

Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

If there’s one thing that drives me to the brink, it’s eyesores in my home. Whether it’s an appliance, a kitchen gadget or a work-from-home setup, if it offends my sensibilities I don’t want it in my eye line. Call me obnoxious, but I just don’t think I should have to spend my hard-earned money on items that look like junk, no matter how utilitarian they may be.

This feeling extends to the gear for my dog — I have to look at it every single day, so it might as well be cute! That’s why I’m on a mission to find the absolute cutest dog harnesses and leashes.

But given that the safety of our pups is at stake, these leashes and harnesses must be as safe and comfortable as they are attractive. Their safety cannot be compromised, so it is of paramount importance that these items be made of high-quality, durable materials.

Below, I’ve rounded up 11 absolutely fabulous dog-walking accouterments. They come in a variety of styles and colors at a range of price points, so you can find the one that best fits your style and budget. Keep reading to pick up one of these surprisingly not hideous dog harnesses or leashes for your own little love.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A rope leash with a leather handle
Available in 11 different colors, this elevated rope leash is a great way to add a bit of pizzazz to the simple rope design. It's available in three different lengths, and features a genuine leather handle that is strong and comfy, and a strong brass-hued metal clasp. It's great for all breeds and durable enough to keep even the largest dogs safe for years.
$21.99 at Amazon
2
Maxbone
Maxbone Go! With Ease hands-free leash
Keep things stylish and devastatingly cool with this Maxbone leash. It has an adjustable waist and shoulder attachment piece, while the leash itself is also adjustable, so you can control how far your dog walks from your body. It's made with woven nylon, with clips on both ends that have a screw fastening to ensure strength and durability. It's available in seven different colors, and you can make it a set and snag the harness and accompanying pouches as well.
$55 at Maxbone
3
Wild One
Wild One collar walk kit
This leash comes with a collar and a waste bag carrier, and it looks good. It's made with flexible coated nylon webbing and zinc alloy snap hooks that are as strong and safe as they are cute and sassy. It comes in 12 different colors and in standard or small sizing that runs from XS to XL. This newly launched colorway is courtesy of the brand's collaboraton with iconic fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi.
$88 at Wild One
4
The Foggy Dog
The Foggy Dog Marine rope leash
I have to admit to being a huge fan of a rope-inspired leash, and this one from The Foggy Dog has lovely hardware accents that elevate it as a whole. The double-braided nylon rope is waterproof, soft on your hands and comes with an O-ring to attach waste bags. It comes in 15 beautiful colors and two sizes, standard and petite, making it ideal for dogs under 30 pounds.
$59 at The Foggy Dog
5
Fable
Fable Signature leash
Keep things simple and refined with Fable's popular leash. It's streamlined and easy to clean, thanks to a coated webbing that can easily be wiped down. It has a wrist strap adjuster, so you can free your hands if necessary, is waterproof and has a strong clip. It's available in seven different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$60 at Fable
6
Amazon
A no-pull velvet harness
This luxurious velvet harness is as soft, sweet and charming as it is functional. It has a soft, smooth texture that won't pinch your pup's skin or fur on the outside and strong cotton webbing on the inside to make sure it's strong and durable, even with the most rambunctious pup. It comes in eight different colors in sizes XS to L.
$17.49 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A soft plaid leash and harness set
If you love a Burberry moment, then this neutral-hued, plaid harness and leash set is the way to go. It has that classic British feel that's perfect for fall. If you've got a refined pup, they'll look absolutely adorably elegant in this combo. (And if it's not your vibe, there are 25 color combos and patterns to choose from.) This set includes both a leash and harness, and is available in sizes XS to L.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $20.99)
8
Chewy
Sassy Woof rope leash
This supple and soft rope leash from Sassy Woof looks almost fluffy, doesn't it? It's made from naturally dyed cotton rope and is finished with glimmering rose gold hardware with a matching charm. The rope is hand-spliced and the ends are whipped for extra strength, durability and security. It's available in 37 colors, though I'm partial to the happy hues in the “sunset” colorway pictured here.
$29.18 at Chewy (originally $34.99)
9
Amazon
A strawberry-patterned harness and leash set
I'm not usually one for kitschy patterns, but this one is irresistible. If it's not your vibe, there are six other lovely patterns to choose from. The harness made of cushy, comfortable cotton. Its padded design won't strain your puppy's body and it features reflective strips so you are both safe even when it's dark. It's available in sizes S to XL.
$11.19 at Amazon (originally $15.19)
10
Amazon
A heavy-duty leash with 2 handles
Ideal for large dogs or training sessions, this leash features two padded handles to better help you keep your dog close to you and safe. It's made of strong, thick nylon with stitching that is durable and will stand the test of time. It's available in seven colors with your choice of length at 4, 5 or 6 feet long.
$14.49 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A faux suede harness and leash set
Ideal for medium and small dogs, this faux suede set is ideal for anyone who wants to add some texture and color to their dog's accessories. It's lightweight, while also sturdy and well constructed, and is available in 40 different colors in sizes XS to M.
$34.99 at Amazon
