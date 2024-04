8 Affordable Spring Dresses With Sleeves That You’ll Reach For Again And Again

Or a comfy short-sleeved maxi dress

If you love the idea of a T-shirt dress but prefer short sleeves, this flowy maxi dress has got you covered. Reviewers call it the comfiest dress they own and say it's fantastic quality for the price. Plus, it has pockets! It comes in Plus sizes 14-26 and in tons of prints and colors, including stripes and florals.I had to go to a wedding last weekend and after searching the internet for a suitable dress, I settled on this one. I was skeptic, but it had great reviews so I took the chance. I’m 5’5 and about 325lbs, with plenty of curves. I hate anything form fitting on my body. I went by the size chart and other reviews and ordered a 24 (I’m I usually a size 24-26 in jeans depending on the store.) I definitely could have gone a size down, as the 24 was a little big, but for my 5’5 self, it was the PERFECT length. It was almost floor length on me, but not so long that I was tripping over it (it brushed the top of my feet.), even for someone with wide hips and curves.I got so many compliments on it! The material isn’t too heavy, it’s, and it has pockets!!I paired it with a cardigan/kimono also from Amazon." — Riley