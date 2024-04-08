ShoppingFashionAmazondresses

8 Affordable Spring Dresses With Sleeves That You’ll Reach For Again And Again

And you’re in luck, because they’re all under $50 on Amazon.
These spring dresses will keep you cool in warm weather while covering your arms and legs — and they're all under $50 at Amazon.
Many of us spend all year waiting for blissfully warm weather. How better to welcome spring sunshine than in a spring dress that you feel fabulous and confident in, ready to take on the day and the new season?

Of course, finding the perfect spring dress can be a little tricky, particularly if you prefer clothes that lend a little coverage to your arms and legs. Luckily, Amazon has us covered with a plethora of cute warm weather dresses that actually have sleeves and cover your legs — and they’re all under $50. Read on for Amazon’s best spring dresses, according to reviewers who tried and loved them.

1
Amazon
A T-shirt dress with pockets and retro balloon sleeves
This sweet knee-length piece will keep you covered while harkening back to the 70's with three-quarter balloon sleeves. Plus, it comes with two side pockets and a front pocket so you have ample room to store all your daily goods. It's available in sizes S-XXL and in 21 colors, including striped designs.

Promising review: "Everything about this dress is perfect. The stretch fabric is stretchy enough for comfort and strong enough to hold shape but not too stretchy. The slightly raised waistline does a fabulous job of concealing the fact that I no longer have one; it drapes beautifully and makes me look taller- thank you, stripes! And it has pockets! Bonus!! I got a boatload of compliments, some from strangers. I just took it out of the dryer and it looks new again." — smarie quinn
$35.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Or a comfy short-sleeved maxi dress
If you love the idea of a T-shirt dress but prefer short sleeves, this flowy maxi dress has got you covered. Reviewers call it the comfiest dress they own and say it's fantastic quality for the price. Plus, it has pockets! It comes in Plus sizes 14-26 and in tons of prints and colors, including stripes and florals.

Promising review: "I haven’t worn a dress in 15+ years. I had to go to a wedding last weekend and after searching the internet for a suitable dress, I settled on this one. I was skeptic, but it had great reviews so I took the chance. I’m 5’5 and about 325lbs, with plenty of curves. I hate anything form fitting on my body. I went by the size chart and other reviews and ordered a 24 (I’m I usually a size 24-26 in jeans depending on the store.) I definitely could have gone a size down, as the 24 was a little big, but for my 5’5 self, it was the PERFECT length. It was almost floor length on me, but not so long that I was tripping over it (it brushed the top of my feet.) The design and fit is extremely flattering, even for someone with wide hips and curves. The cut of the dress masked all of the areas that I’m usually self conscious about. I got so many compliments on it! The material isn’t too heavy, it’s soft, and it has pockets!! 10/10 recommend. I paired it with a cardigan/kimono also from Amazon." — Riley
$33.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A flowy dress with cute, modest shoulder cut-outs
This elevated take on the T-shirt dress features a fun swing hem and "cold shoulder" cut-outs that add an extra touch of personality. It also has pockets that reviewers say don't add any extra bulk. It's available in plus sizes 14-26 and in 31 colors, including whimsical patterns and florals.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress. I ordered in dark purple. I am 5'3 and wanted something a little below the knee and this is perfect. I wear 18/20 and I ordered the 20 and it's perfect. The sleeves are not tight at all and give coverage to my arms where needed. I love the pockets and I really don't feel like they add any bulk. The dress hangs beautifully. It may be a little thin, but it's really not bad. I can't wait to get more. I have never worn a cold shoulder dress or top and I must say I love it." — toni
$28.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A stylish tiered dress with puffed sleeves
This "light, airy" tiered dress is easy to dress up or down for casual days when you still want to feel cute or for events where you're ready to make a statement. Its puffed sleeves add some retro-inspired personality. It's available in sizes S-XL and in 26 colors and prints.

Promising review: "This is a beautiful and flattering dress. I love the colors and the fit. Im self conscious about my arms and they fit comfortably. I even sized down to a small and I’m usually a medium. Will probably get more colors" — Laura Huntley
$47.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Or a tiered, puff-sleeve option with Swiss dot detailing
This flowy tiered dress features a feminine tie at the back, and a fun, chic Swiss dot pattern to highlight your personality. You can also easily dress it up or down, making it a truly versatile piece to add to your closet. It's available in sizes S-XXL and 19 colors.

Promising review: "This is a dress you can count on to flatter any body type so so well. The colors are perfection. Fit is great. You won’t regret getting it!" — Sierra Honeycutt
$47.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A flowy wrap dress with flutter sleeves
This light, airy dress features a sweet wrap belt and delicate flutter sleeves that'll make you feel like a spring queen. It's available in sizes S-XXL and 42 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Perfect dress. Light weight doesn’t wrinkle easy. The belt is not attached but is nice and wide. Doesn’t creates easy so it always looks nice. The neck line is very respectable and it’s a good length- mid calf. I do recommend this dress and hope to get another color like it. The liner stays down and the arms don’t tickle you! A+" — J. Kidde
$44.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Or a V-neck wrap dress
This ruffled maxi dress will keep you cool in heat and humidity while still looking your best. It has a sweet tie belt and a chic yet modest V-neck. It's available in Plus sizes XL-5XL and in 33 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I got so many compliments wearing this dress. It was a little on the bigger side, so I would order a size down. It was very comfortable and a beautiful color. I threw it in the dryer for a few minutes to get the wrinkles out and it looked perfect. Quality is excellent." — Callie Moseley
$31.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A super comfy short-sleeved maxi dress
This comfy, short-sleeved maxi dress comes in tons of different prints, making it a fun, casual piece that'll fit easily into your daily life. It's available in 39 colors and patterns, in a V-neck version and in sizes L-26 Plus.

Promising review: "I was tentative about ordering this dress at first because some of the reviews mentioned lengths varied and at 5’11”, I’m very particular about dresses and skirts being long enough. I ordered one and because I wanted it as an everyday dress and like things looser, I went up two sizes. I ordered my first one and fell in love with the comfort, the length, the pockets, and the flattering look of this dress. If I wanted to be super picky, I’d say that I could have gone down one size and it still would have fit beautifully, but I like the look of wearing it looser. I promptly turned around and ordered two more and am putting money away to add more of these wonderful dresses to my wardrobe! I wash them on the gentle cycle and then line dry and they came out perfect. I’m so thrilled to have found this dress!" — Donna
$33.99 at Amazon
