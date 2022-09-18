Popular items from this list include:
- A cozy turtleneck dress you can throw on with your over-the-knee boots.
- A leopard slip dress with an alluring slit you’ll have to hide from yourself occasionally, lest you wear it five times a week!
- Plus a slinky slip dress sure to look so hot but is prime for layering with all your fall faves.
A cozy turtleneck dress
Available in 29 styles and sizes S–XL.
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS SWEATER DRESS! I read the reviews, and they said if you want the oversize look to go up a size. I am 5’4", 145 pounds, and normally wear a medium, but I went up to a large for the oversize look. I normally roll up the sleeve once for a cute cuffed look. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND." — Jodi Hochstetler
A leopard slip dress with an alluring slit
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe
you can give this a spin before you buy it. Available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 prints.Promising review:
"BUY THIS DRESS!!! Omg I'm so happy with this purchase! The colors are beautiful and would look stunning on any skin tone! It is lightweight but lined, so its perfect for the beach / summer time. Definitely needs to be steamed before wearing so keep that in mind! But you will not be disappointed." — Amazon customer
A gingham puff-sleeve dress
Available in sizes S–XL and eight colors. I knew I had to have it after my colleague Emma Lord
bought and reviewed it (#4 here
). My colleague Elena Garcia also owns it in blue (#9 here
). This super lightweight nap dress is unlined, but NOT see-through...even in daylight. It was so comfy for gallivanting around and long enough for me to sit on a random step on a bridge to take a rest and give my old dogs a rest. It made for a dramatic, but not TOO dramatic, look in photos I'll cherish forever. And it kept me cool in what turned out to be some hotter weather than I anticipated. If you're looking for a way to wear something nightgown-adjacent in public but still look quite put-together, this dress is for you.
An airy nap dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors.
I know, I look SO elegant and not at all like I've been running on three hours of sleep a night for going on a week at this point of my vacation, right? I packed it for Italy knowing that I'd be going in lots of churches and religious sites that require having your shoulders and knees covered, and I pulled it off with this by merely slipping the sleeves up higher. But I owned this dress months before I touched down in Rome and have been racking up compliments from strangers on the streets of NYC thanks to this frock. ("Thanks! It's from Amazon!') It washes well, is super lightweight, and very easy to wear with a regular bra. The only thing it doesn't have is pockets. But I'll make an exception for this comfy beauty.
A lightweight tunic
Available in 27 colors and sizes S–2XL.
Promising review:
"Great quality and overall look! It's super comfortable-yet cute! Love the color and how thick the material is. Also, super impressed by how affordable this is! Very pleased with my purchase!" — Angel
A printed option
Available in sizes S–XXL and nine patterns.
Promising review:
"I searched out this dress after researching the wardrobe of Judy Hale on the Netflix show Dead to Me
. I love her modern boho style. This was worn in one of the fist episodes. After reading the other reviews about size, I ordered the XL. I am typically a US size 8 and between a M and L in most big brand sizes. The XL fit exactly how I wanted. I paired mine with a brown suede belt. The slit falls a little too high for me so I will probably sew it about 1" below the buttons. In my opinion, the buttons are a bit cheap, but not too bad. I believe this fabric to be 100% rayon challis (approx 140gm/m2). It's soft and flowy but not too sheer with this print." — bFranj
Or a shorter boho dress
Available in sizes L–4XL and 20 prints.
Promising review:
"Love this dress! It looks embroidered but it's not. Its lightweight and so comfortable. Dressy enough for beach night life." — m.burd
A stellar velvet frock
Available in sizes XS–XL and six colors.
Promising review:
"This is a great little black dress! I wanted something comfy that I could dress up or down, and use for Halloween ;) this hit all the marks! It's not tight which is good for me, but doesn't just hang there. Its a little stretchy so if you wanted it tighter I'd suggest getting one size smaller than usual, but I was right on the money with my size. Machine-washable is a plus, and I would recommend it." — Always220
A solid dress with pockets
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 22 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is beautiful. It is generous in size. I should have gotten a 2X instead of a 3X. Color is beautiful, the material lays well, the craftsmanship is great. Well worth the purchase." — Oneladya
Bib overalls
FYI, reviewers suggest sizing up one size so the buttons don't pucker when you sit. Available in nine colors and sizes S–XL.Promising review:
"I ordered this is in light denim Large, labeled size 14. I love the pockets and the adjustable straps (buttons on the back). I am going to re-order in a larger size as the buttons strained a bit when I sat down. I have been wearing size 12 elsewhere so I suggest to size up when you order." — Susie Q
A pretty baby doll
Available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors combos.
Promising review:
"This dress is adorable!! I am 5’6” 116lbs, 34B chest, generally a size small in dresses. I originally ordered the white/black polka dots in a Small and it was way too big so I exchanged for an XS in black/white polka dots. Both colors were so cute!! Material has stretch to it and fits very babydoll like. I’ve ordered dresses from Romwe before and they never disappoint! Definitely recommend!!" — Lindsay
A snake-print midi
I have this dress in the green and it looks so good in real life! Available in three patterns and sizes S–XL.
A flowy boho style
FYI, reviewers say it runs a tad big because that's the style. Available in sizes S–2X and seven colors.Promising review:
"Bought this to wear to a concert and it was perfect! It does run a little big but not so big that you need to exchange. Super comfortable! Love it!" — Amazon customer
A striped beauty
"The dress is the perfect length for work and isn't see through at all. I love black and white stripes and this dress, also, pockets!" — Brinna Kerrick
A high-neck dress
Available in eight prints and sizes XS–XL.Promising review:
"YES!!! SO MANY TIMES YES!! Loved it. This dress was beyond — the color was amazing; the amount of heads I turned in the office was wow, and the compliments just kept on coming. I absolutely love this dress, and I didn't want to take it off at the end of the day. Comfortable, lightweight, easy, absolutely beautiful, and true to size." — Mushka
A wrap sweater dress with bat wings
Available in 15 colors and sizes S–XL.
Promising review:
"Nice thick material
. Didn’t cut the middle piece off the back and could still wear it off the shoulder. Great dress for the price!" — ashley
A ladylike polka-dot number
"It comes just below the knees and covers the shoulders, so this dress was perfect for my recent trip to Asia. I was able to go into all of the temples without needing an extra cover. The striking color came out beautiful in my photos also. The material doesn't really wrinkle, so it was easy to pull out of the bag and throw on. It's not tight under the underarms, which made wearing it in the 100-degree weather much more comfortable." — dctreview
A stretchy vintage-style dress
Available in 20 colors and sizes S–2XL.
Promising review:
"Bought the 14 based on measurements; I'm usually a medium up top and a 12 size bottom. I'm 36–31–45, 174 lbs, 36C and it was the perfect fit. Paired it with a wide belt and voila! No alterations needed, no adjustments, just perfect." — Coolchick777
A flowy ruffled-hem dress
"I absolutely love this dress — it fits perfectly and it's so adorable. The first day I wore it I got so many compliments and it was so comfortable. It was nice to wear as a dress or even a long shirt with leggings. The color is really cute too. I definitely recommend it and will probably buy more in different colors!" — Jasmine Ball
A floral mesh gown
She Fashionova is an LA-based shop selling a variety of women's fashion. Available in sizes S–XL and six colors.
A flowy shift dress
Available in sizes S–XL, six colors and two sleeve lengths.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this easy care, comfy fit, beautiful dress. The color is pure springtime and the material is soft, requiring no ironing." — Lori Mckenna
A fitted ruffled wrap dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Usually I find that the clothing off Amazon doesn’t always fit well but this dress fit basically perfectly! It is pretty true-to-size. The fabric does not have any stretch at all so you want to be sure to order the right size. Also, the color is a little more vibrant than the picture on the site." — Tori H
A long-sleeve swinging faux-wrap dress
Available in sizes 4–22 and in 17 prints.
Promising review:
"Super impressed with this dress! I looked at it and read the reviews so many times before just buying it, and I am SO glad I did! I wore it for a night out with my husband and got a ton of compliments. I have an athletic build (broad shoulders/average chest) and while it was very low cut, it was comfortable and still classy looking. Even at my height, I didn't feel like it was too short which can sometimes be an issue... bottom line, buy the dress!!! I'll be ordering it in more colors!" — 14AnnaM
A very comfy T-shirt dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I said 'it's comfortable' like 10 times when I tried it on because that's how comfortable this dress is! It's a soft T-shirt material and it runs true to size. I love the tie in the front. I could live in this dress!" — Cyndi Lundeberg
A cherry-picked frock
Available in sizes XS–XL and 18 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"This looked so cute on me! It fit perfectly! I just can’t wear a super padded bra but I don’t mind that. The material isn't bad either for what you pay." — JH
A tie-dye maxi dress
"I love this maxi so much! I've had it for a couple of years now. It is so lightweight and perfect for hot summer days, but is also great paired with a jean jacket or cardigan in the fall. I love the functional pockets. LOVE that it is not sheer at all and holds up AMAZINGLY wash after wash. It is a little oversized, so I would definitely size down. I have it tied up in the front for looks and because it does drag a tiny bit on the ground." — Amazon customer
A waffle-knit dress (with pockets)
"Turned out perfect! It's surprisingly lightweight, extremely comfortable, and easy to style. I ordered my normal size and it fit exactly as advertised. I'm a fan of comfy fashion so this was right up my alley. AND IT HAS POCKETS." — Mariah
A shorter gingham option with tiers
Available in sizes S–XXL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer, and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus I LOVE that there are pockets. The dress is made really well; I was pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent.
I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I like that it is more flowy and comfortable-fitting! I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!" — Theresa St Peter
A casual striped option with some ruffled sleeves
Available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors/styles.
Promising review:
"This dress was perfect for our beach vacation. Light weight yet not too thin...you could not see through the dress so it was perfect for the hot weather!! High recommend!" — Amazon customer
A tie-strap beauty
Available in sizes S–XL and eight colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! It’s comfortable but also looks chic. I feel like it could be easily dressed up or down. I’ve worn mine as a halter and regularly tied as pictured. It does run a bit large so I would size down if you’re in between sizes. I ordered another color after receiving mine because it’s so great!" — Ally Estergard
A bodycon midi dress
Available in sizes S–XL and eight colors.
Promising review:
"I am in love with this dress! It is so soft and stretchy but looks sexy and chic even though it’s only $17. It wasn’t see through at all. It hit me at the perfect midi length and it was great being able to slightly adjust the straps. I wore it with nude heels for a fancy dinner out and got so many compliments, but it would also be great layered with tights and boots and a sweater for fall/winter.
I 100% recommend this dress! Best Amazon purchase ever! I can’t wait to wear it again." — Sarah L.
A tiger-print dress
Babita Tex is a New York-based clothing store. Available in sizes S–XL.
A cute mini floral dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is sooooo cute! I got a ton of compliments on it when I recently wore it to a baby shower. Loved the soft material, and it can easily be dressed up or down, from work to brunch. I bought my normal size, it fit perfectly. But I could have probably got away with a size smaller. Will order another color." — Elizabeth
A work of art (more or less)
Available in sizes 1–12 and 28 styles.
Promising review:
"BUY THIS DRESS!!!!!! You guys it’s SO PERFECT. I’m a size 6/8 and I got a 6. It fits perfect. It's a little tight on the chest, but I’m a DD, and it still fits. The dress is quality and literally the cutest dress I’ve ever bought. I'm ordering every color!!!!!!" — Elizabeth Novak
A ruffled masterpiece
"Love this dress, modest enough to wear for work but cute enough to wear every day! I'm petite so I would say it runs a bit bigger than I'd prefer but it is still super cute! Also, this exact dress is being sold at other boutiques for three times the price!" — Emily Seils
A lantern sleeve mini
Available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is SOOOO adorable. Absolutely in love. Gives very old fashioned feels and I'm all for it! I got the light blue and I'm definitely buying in more colors. Worth every penny." — Olivia
A short-sleeve skater dress
Note: The buttons aren't functional, they're just for design. Available in sizes S–XXL and 43 designs, including long-sleeve options.Promising review:
"I love this dress! I can wear it to work, dress it up a little or just keep it casual. And I have a large chest and I don’t have to worry about the buttons popping open because they’re not functional and that’s the best part!! I’m ordering another one in a different color." — Jennifer
A V-neck dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 33 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I love love love this dress. I wore it for Easter this year and got so many compliments. My ONLY complaint is the boob area. However, this was only a complaint on Easter when I would have like to have been more modest. I had to pin the dress in the cleavage area to make sure the girls were covered. Since then I have bought another dress in a different color and I'm excited to wear them this summer! BUY THIS DRESS. if you’re second-guessing whether or not to buy it, BUY IT." — Rhianna Hill