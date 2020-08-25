Cute Drink Charms And Cup Markers To Keep Track Of Everyone's Glass

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Jamie Grill via Getty Images Saying “cheers” isn’t so simple anymore, but these drink charms might make keeping track of your cup a bit easier.

There’s nothing quite like clinking glasses and sharing a “cheers” with loved ones, but that isn’t so simple anymore.

Despite many states loosening restrictions on dining and social gatherings over the past few months, the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines still recommend that events stay small and outdoors — and that those attending stay at least 6 feet apart, wear masks and do not share objects.

If you plan on entertaining at home in the foreseeable future — and want to do so safely and responsibly — you might invest in hosting accessories that will make your guests feel more comfortable.

Some folks opt for BYO-everything parties instead of the typical self-serve or potluck gathering. You might put 6-foot markers on the ground between foldable chairs as a good way to make sure folks don’t shift their seating once they’ve had a few cocktails.

Drink charms and drink markers can also help guests keep track of their own cups throughout the night, because now is not the time to accidentally sip on someone else’s drink. (Of course, you could always opt for a trusty Red Solo cup and a Sharpie — but where’s the fun in that?)

Fortunately, there are plenty of cute drink charms that attach to the stem or lip of glasses so you can remember which one is yours. There are even reusable glass and drink markers you can use to write your name on the side of a glass and wipe it off later. We’re especially eyeing this set of four chalkboard coasters for $12 on Etsy.

We’ve rounded up drink charms, cup markers, coasters and accessories you can use to keep track of your drink and responsibly host.

Take a look below: