15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

As a famously fussy Libra, I strongly believe that if something is going to live permanently on the kitchen countertop ― in full view and on display — then it better be just as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. No hideous gadgets are allowed, and that goes for everything from the toaster to the tea kettle. Despite being a lifelong stovetop kettle gal, my Aussie partner introduced me to the wonders of an electric kettle. It’s infinitely faster than a stovetop kettle, making it incredibly convenient ― and the fact that it’s an adorable, vintage-style Smeg appliance doesn’t hurt either.

I love introducing good-looking and functional objects into my space, and an eye-catching electric kettle serves just as nicely as a decor statement piece as it delivers piping hot water on demand. I’m not one to have a lot of kitchen tools and gadgets in my home, but an electric kettle is a game-changer. And there are so many different styles of this essential appliance that you’re sure to find one that matches your own personal taste and elevates the entire vibe of your kitchen.

Below, I’ve rounded up 15 of the cutest, most popular, high-quality and extremely not-hideous electric tea kettles on the market. They come in a variety of colors, shapes, sizes and price points, so you can find the one that best fits your needs and doesn’t leave your bank account howling in pain. (You can even gift one to a tea-loving pal for Valentine’s Day!) Pick one up for yourself at popular retailers like Amazon, Food52, Crate & Barrel and more.

1
Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach Sowden Kettle
It doesn't get much better than this swoon-worthy kettle from Design Within Reach. It has a sleek, modern design with a no-mess spout and hidden cord. It features a double-walled design that keeps water hot for a long time and is available in four kicky colors so you can find the one that best matches your kitchen.
$125 at Design Within Reach
2
Amazon
Ascot electric tea kettle
Avoid that plastic taste with this stainless steel kettle from Ascot. It is scratch and scuff-resistant with a unique, eye-catching design that is available in five colors.
$69.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Offacy electric kettle
Get that understated, modern look with this electric kettle. It has a simple, low-profile design that can be easily tucked away or look fabulous on display. Available in black or white, it has a stainless steel interior, holds up to 1.5 liters of water and has a red LED indicator. It's also really well-priced.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
4
Amazon
Bodum Bistro gooseneck electric tea kettle
Available in black and silver, this streamlined Bodum gooseneck kettle is at once understated, refined and sophisticated. It features a stainless steel inner wall, a sturdy base and an ergonomic design that makes it easy to control the temperature of the water.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $66)
5
Amazon
Meison electric tea kettle
I'm loving the price on this affordable and adorable kettle. Available in three pastel colors, this electric kettle has a stainless steel interior and double-wall construction, and it boils water quickly and efficiently. The wide-mouth top means it is easy to fill, empty and clean.
$25.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
6
Amazon
Smeg retro-inspired electric kettle
I'm fully besotted with my sweet little Smeg electric kettle. It holds a ton of water (up to seven cups), boils water super quickly, has a relatively low profile so it doesn't take up a ton of counter space and looks good while doing it all. It's available on Amazon in eight colors. I have the white one, though I think all the colors are devastatingly cool.
$189.95 at Amazon (originally $240)
7
Amazon
Fellow Stagg electric gooseneck kettle
This graceful and elegant gooseneck kettle from Fellow is just too chic. The sleek, pointed spout gives you a very precise stream and flow, making it perfect for everything from tea to pour-over coffee. It has an LCD screen so you can set your desired temperature as well as a stopwatch. Get it in one of seven colors.
$162 at Amazon
8
Wayfair
Alessi plissé electric tea kettle
Love a pleat? Then look no further than this plissé-adorned kettle from Alessi. It has an automatic shutoff, a heatproof handle and thick, sculptural pleating throughout. It's an easy way to make a statement without going overboard with too many colors or patterns.
$99 at Wayfair
9
Food52
Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch electric kettle pro
Go ultra-modern with Zwilling's electric kettle. It boasts six temperature settings so you can precisely control the heat, a warming function that keeps everything piping hot, built-in cord storage and a big, roomy vessel that holds up to 50 ounces of water. It's even got handy cup and millimeter markings. It's on the techier side, with LED-lit controls and a digital touch display.
$129.99 at Food52
10
Crate & Barrel
Haden Dorset electric tea kettle
Talk about gorgeous! This stainless steel electric kettle from Haden is craftsmanship at its best. It has a built-in water filter, an LED light to indicate when it's boiling, a temperature gauge and auto-shutoff. It's available in two colors and is certain to be a great investment for your kitchen.
$84.95 at Crate & Barrel
11
Amazon
KitchenAid electric kettle
You can't go wrong with KitchenAid. This dependable brand has done it again with a beautiful, well-made electric kettle. Available on Amazon in five different colors, it can hold up to 1.25 liters of water and features a smooth aluminum handle and a limescale filter.
$99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Secura stainless steel tea kettle
Add a bit of color to your kitchen with a bold stainless steel kettle. It has a cool-touch exterior and a double-walled construction that boils water fast and keeps it that way. It holds up to 1.8 quarts of water. Best of all, the price is right!
$35.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
DmofwHi gooseneck electric kettle
If you love the gooseneck style but want a more affordable option, then this just might be your jam. It's available in four colors, has a cool-touch ergonomic handle and can hold a full liter of water.
$36.52 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Cosori electric tea kettle
Available in black or stainless steel, this Cosori electric kettle comes with five one-touch temperature presets and has a beeping tone that lets you know when your water is ready. It keeps water warm for up to an hour. It's as elegant as it is well-made and functional.
$69.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Krups Smart Temp digital kettle
Available in 1.5- and 1.7-liter sizes, this quick-boiling digital electric kettle does it all. It has a double-walled interior to keep things piping hot inside while the exterior is cool to the touch, with an on-off indicator light, automatic shutoff and a unique cordless design.
$37.35+ at Amazon (originally $59.99+)
