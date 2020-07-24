It probably goes without saying that this school year will have a learning curve for parents, kids and their teachers.

Obviously, it’s important for teachers to wear a mask that fits properly and is comfortable. After all, teachers are experts at putting kids at ease with heavy and complex information — perhaps cute masks for teachers might do the same by encouraging kids to wear their masks and embrace them as essential classroom accessories.

Our favorite personalized teacher face mask might be this one that features a chalkboard, a desk and a spot for a teacher’s name. We think these other masks would also make great back-to-school teacher gifts.

Looking to ace this back-to-school season? Below, we’ve rounded up fun face masks for teachers to wear in the classroom.

Take a look.