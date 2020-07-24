HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The question about how to safely reopen school this fall has many parents and teachers preparing for a combination of both remote learning and lessons in the classroom.
It’s important to prepare for this new normal. Whether your child will be remote-schooled from home for the entire school year or will go to a classroom part-time, they might need a few things to make the school year a bit easier. Things such as a kids’ desk that’s a designated workspace just for them, a face mask lanyard so they don’t lose track of their mask and maybe even cheap back-to-school clothes to get them excited for the school year.
It probably goes without saying that this school year will have a learning curve for parents, kids and their teachers.
Obviously, it’s important for teachers to wear a mask that fits properly and is comfortable. After all, teachers are experts at putting kids at ease with heavy and complex information — perhaps cute masks for teachers might do the same by encouraging kids to wear their masks and embrace them as essential classroom accessories.
Our favorite personalized teacher face mask might be this one that features a chalkboard, a desk and a spot for a teacher’s name. We think these other masks would also make great back-to-school teacher gifts.
Looking to ace this back-to-school season? Below, we’ve rounded up fun face masks for teachers to wear in the classroom.
Take a look.