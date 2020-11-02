HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The holidays this time around probably won’t be like others in the past — instead of fighting over the last piece of pie IRL, you could be seeing everyone in the family over FaceTime.

It’s going to be a holiday season quite like no other, but one thing’s for sure: You still want to find a way to celebrate with your loved ones who matter the most. Even if it’s just through a Wi-Fi connection.

Since shipping delays are almost a guarantee this holiday season with so many of us are sending cards and gifts through the mail, you should plan way ahead to make sure your packages arrive in time. (Trust us, as shopping editors, there’s nothing worse than not knowing where in the world a package is).

While you’re going through your list of gifts to get, you might be trying to figure out what to get everyone. What will someone need in this year of social distancing and sweatpants?

Your best bet is going to be on face masks, especially since everyone could always use another one. Experts we talked to recommend a) finding a mask that fits and b) using a filter whenever you can.

We’re almost sure you’ll win a few brownie points with anyone you send them to. Below, you’ll find single and sets of face masks that aren’t just cute, but are actually affordable (everything on the list is under $50). Mask up!