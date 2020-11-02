HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The holidays this time around probably won’t be like others in the past — instead of fighting over the last piece of pie IRL, you could be seeing everyone in the family over FaceTime.
It’s going to be a holiday season quite like no other, but one thing’s for sure: You still want to find a way to celebrate with your loved ones who matter the most. Even if it’s just through a Wi-Fi connection.
Since shipping delays are almost a guarantee this holiday season with so many of us are sending cards and gifts through the mail, you should plan way ahead to make sure your packages arrive in time. (Trust us, as shopping editors, there’s nothing worse than not knowing where in the world a package is).
While you’re going through your list of gifts to get, you might be trying to figure out what to get everyone. What will someone need in this year of social distancing and sweatpants?
We’re almost sure you’ll win a few brownie points with anyone you send them to. Below, you’ll find single and sets of face masks that aren’t just cute, but are actually affordable (everything on the list is under $50). Mask up!
Take a look:
Loeffler Randall Face Mask Indigo
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall now carries face masks in different prints and patterns. This indigo blue floral mask is made from cotton and has room for a filter. The brand says a portion of the profits from the mask are going to No Kid Hungry. Find it for $28 at Loeffler Randall.
BaubleBar Adult Adjustable Face Mask Set of 2
BaubleBar
This set comes with two face masks, each of which has two layers and adjustable ear loops. You can pick between different patterns like gingham and lace. Find the set for $12 at BaubleBar.
Ahida Correale Stay Safe Face Mask
Bloomingdale's
This face mask has the words "stay safe" embroidered on it. It features a double layer design and elasticized ear loops. It doubles as a reminder that you're looking out for them. Find it for $30 at Bloomingdale's. There's also a version of this mask that says "back off."
Kate Spade Fleur Nouveau Non-Medical Mask
Kate Spade
This face mask is made mostly from cotton. It features moldable wire at the nose, elastic loops and a pocket for a filter. Kate Spade says all of the profits from sales for this mask are going to the Tides Foundation to help fund crisis counseling. Find it for $9 at Kate Spade.
sixoaksandco Plaid Face Mask
sixoaksandco / Etsy
Like the other masks on this list, this one is reusable and washable. The mask is made from cotton and features elastic ear straps. Find it for $14 on Etsy.
Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask In Adult Rose Florals 3-Pack
Christy Dawn
This pack includes three masks, which are made from doubled dead-stock cotton and behind-the-ear elastic. You can also opt for a pack that features stripes or another with gingham. Find the pack for $20 at Christy Dawn.
Ranna Gill Ear Loop Reusable Face Mask
Anthropologie
This mask is made from a blend of cotton and linen. The elastic straps can be knotted if you need a tighter fit around your ears. The little hearts on this mask make it too cute to pass up. Find it for $12 at Anthropologie.
MONTE Upcycled Assorted 3-Pack Adult Face Masks
Nordstrom
You can feel good about these face masks, which are made from repurposed fabric. They are all made of rayon and have adjustable ear loops. Find the set for $35 at Nordstrom.
Herschel Classic Fitted Face Mask
Herschel
This face mask is made with three breathable layers and has a pocket to fit a filter. It has an adjustable nose and side tabs so that the mask stays secure. And if camo isn't their thing, you can pick from different patterns as well. Find it for $15 at Herschel.
Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
For the most bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with this set of face masks. They are made with two layers of fabric that's meant to be lightweight and moisture-wicking. There's wire at the nose to contour the mask to your face. Find the set for $35 at Tory Burch.
Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask - 2-Pack
Huckberry
Now that it's sweater weather, a merino wool face mask sounds warm enough for the winter. These face masks are triple-layered with two layers of merino wool and one layer of cotton on the inside. They each have a little Huckberry tree on them, too. Find the pack for $20 at Huckberry.
J.Crew Face Masks In Liberty Florals
J.Crew
Each of these face masks feature double layers, elastic ear loops and room for a face mask filter. The set is made from J.Crew's Liberty floral fabrics and the masks have a ruffle trim. Find the set for $18 at J.Crew.
ban.do 2-Pack Reusable Non-Medical Cloth Face Mask
Amazon
A personal favorite, these masks come with elastic ear loops and a pocket to insert a filter. These do have a double layer design. Find the set for $15 at Amazon.
Design in Motion Lace Face Mask
Bloomingdale's
Get a little glamorous with this lace face mask, which features a two-layer design and slider straps that go behind the ears. There's even a slot to fit in a filter. Find it for $20 at Bloomingdale's.
Slip has its own face masks for sleeping but the brand also has face masks to go out and about in, too. This covering is made from a non-stretch satin, has a wire at the nose and an embroidered kiss on the front. Find it for $31 at Shopbop.
Lele Sadoughi Assorted 3-Pack Adult Face Masks
Nordstrom
These reusable face masks have a contoured fit, double-layer design and elastic ear straps that can be adjusted. Of course, we can't help but love this set that's trimmed in pearls, but you can find ones with embroidery and polka dots, too. Find the pack for $49 at Nordstrom.
