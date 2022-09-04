Shopping

21 Fall Coats For Keeping Cozy During Your Favorite Season

Summer is finally over, and you know what that means: layers on layers on layers.
Allison Jiang

1
www.amazon.com
A lightweight puffer coat if it's not yet down parka weather yet
Promising review: "A few days before my vacation to Yosemite it was looking like bad weather was rolling in and it would be unseasonably cold. I ordered this packable coat with Prime in time for my trip and it completely saved my butt several times. It was comfortable and warm for hiking in 40-degree weather, fit nicely in my bag when it wasn’t needed and kept me dry though several down pours and waterfall mist trails. Thumbs up!" — Mandy M.
$15+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A wool wrap fall coat available in gorgeous plaid patterns that scream "FALL" even more than PSLs and crunchy leaves on the sidewalk
Promising review: "Love love love this coat. I got so many compliments. I’m usually a 12 and they suggested a 2XL but after reading the reviews I got a large and it worked perfectly. The arms are not too tight at all. The back is shorter which I love, I hate to take my coat off when driving and this is a perfect hop out of the car and go coat!" — Amazon customer
$39.90+ at Amazon
3
Allison Faccenda / BuzzFeed
A bestselling Free People quilted coat giving off slouchy, lived-in vibes and impossible style at the same time
Promising review: "This is by far my most beloved coat in my entire closet. The color is super versatile and it feels like I'm wrapped in a comforter when I wear it. It's so comfortable but the quilting makes it feel more stylish even though it feels like you rolled out of bed (in a good way). I will literally protect this coat with my life and pray it makes it until I'm old and grey. This does run on the bigger side!" — Ali Faccenda
$198 at Free People
4
www.amazon.com
A double-breasted peacoat designed with a removable belt, deep pockets, and a warm wool blend
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS COAT SO MUCH! I wanted something that would give me some breathing room and this coat does that. It’s easy to move In and it makes me feel fancy. Also well made and very warm! South Dakota-proof for sure. 😉" — Dwight Schrute
$79.97 at Amazon
5
Target
A zebra-stripe raincoat
Promising review: "This is the perfect rain jacket. Oversized. Great material. Durable. I get so many compliments on it!" — SarahL
$40 at Target
6
www.amazon.com
A faux suede fall coat with a detachable faux fur collar
Promising review: "This is an amazing coat. I am completely in love! It is fur-lined and soft on the inside, which makes it very warm. The fur part of the coat seems very high quality and does not look cheap at all. This coat does have some stretch to it, which is great so it fits like a glove. I definitely recommend this coat to anyone who wants to look super fashionable while staying warm!" — leena
$77.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A Calvin Klein wool coat for weathering those biting fall breezes that tell you winter is coming
Promising review: "This coat is perfect. It’s super warm, can be zipped up to your chin on super cold days, and looks great on. I receive compliments almost every time I wear it, even from random people I don’t know! Best of all, I spilled coffee on myself today while rushing out the door, and you couldn’t even tell! It fit a little tighter than expected, so order up a size if you like to wear your clothes a little loose. The gray sheds a little but not horribly." — Amazon customer
$56.46+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A double-breasted 50% wool trench coat
Promising review: "This coat? OMG! The best little invest statement piece ever. I love coats and I treat them as the main statement in my fall/winter looks. I will say BUY, BUY, BUY you will love this coat. You will indeed stand out and it's well made. The only thing I gave a pass on was the plastic buttons. I felt like they could have done better. I'm 5' 5" so I'm not tall and it hit my ankle just right and gave a cute flare when I walked and the wind catches the coat. I won't say it's for the dead of winter but not so cold days it's perfect for." — Kindle Customer
$149.99 at Amazon
9
Uniqlo
A water-repellent down coat that's dense, warm, and lightweight
Promising review: "This jacket fit true to size and it covers my butt which is what I was looking for. The color is even more beautiful in person — super bright and rich. It's fun to wear because even though it is a puffy jacket, the color fancies it up." — Pretty in Lavender
$129.90 at Uniqlo
10
www.amazon.com
A faux shearling moto jacket providing that subtle hint of edge
Promising review: "So, I never really write reviews for products however, this is actually the best jacket I’ve ever owned. I am a huge jacket fan, and this jacket is so warm and cozy, and the fur is very thick. I often choose to wear this over my Canada goose. The jacket is oversized and looks very expensive (someone asked me if I spent over $200 on it). If you are going to buy anything, BUY THIS JACKET." — Erika
$69.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A viral, bestselling "Amazon Coat" boasting over 16,000 5-star ratings
Promising review: "I love this coat. It looks high-end and is made with great materials. It's super soft and lightweight. I was looking for something longer, that had a hood, and that would be comfortable. This coat truly fits the bill. The cold air doesn't go up underneath or up the sleeves (sleeves are ribbed). The green color is great, very trendy. I also like the side zippers. They give me that extra room when sitting down in the car. I recommend this coat 100%. I've gotten several positive comments from friends on this coat." — Amazon customer
$159.99+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A plaid overcoat reviewers say is an absolute steal for the price and the quality
Promising review: "This is the perfect, classic long coat. I absolutely love it; it's exactly what I was looking for. I'm 5'1" and this jacket hits just below my knee. The sleeve length is perfect and I love the fit. Not quite oversized, but not tight. I would buy this again and again. You can't beat the price." — e.e.
$56.99 at Amazon
13
Everlane
A hooded anorak made from 100% recycled materials, and stylish enough to make you look good even while fighting through a torrential downpour
Promising review: "This jacket is just the perfect faded fatigue color — bay leaf is the right name for it — and looks good with so many outfits. It is also the ideal length for an all-season rain jacket/coat, and layers well. My daily commute involves trekking across two campuses, so this weather-ready jacket makes me feel chic. I've been wearing it nearly every day since I got it! 10/10 addition to my wardrobe. Lightweight, lovely material, too." — J McCrary
$118
14
www.amazon.com
A faux fur coat I can see myself wrapping myself up in and braving the streets
Promising review: "I am a happy purchaser of this coat. It’s very soft, plush, and cozy. It can be worn both casual and dressy. I’ve worn it with my yoga clothes while making a quick run to the store and I still looked very fashionable! ;) Coat is made well and I found it to be pretty warm, even on a very cold day. I wish I bought it sooner, so I could have worn it more. Spring is just about a month away. I look forward to wearing it more next fall. :-) " — Susan
$76.70+ at Amazon
15
Walmart
A fall shacket (that's a shirt-jacket if you didn't know) destined to become your go-to throw-on-and-go outerwear
Promising review: "I absolutely love this shacket! It's the perfect for in between weather like the Southwest. I can comfortably wear this over leggings and a tank to drop my kids off at school and still be warm. The large plaid pattern also looks fantastic. My son wants one in his size now. The large pockets in the front are amazing to store my phone and lipgloss. I cannot say enough about this. I've worn it daily and it washes extremely well." — Shopaholic
$59.96 at Walmart
16
Amazon
A sherpa-lined coat with a removable hood to keep your noggin nice and cozy
Promising review: "I absolutely love this coat. It is so warm, and the length is great as it comes just past my rear end to keep me covered. The coat has a good weight to it, and the detachable hood is a bonus for next fall when I'm not ready for 'hood season' yet. This got me through the three solid weeks of below freezing weather living on a farm! I would recommend 100%" — ABomar
$82.97 at Amazon
17
Asos
A fall coat so lightweight and flexible that you won't miss short sleeves at all
Promising review: "I love it, it's oversized and I mean oversized. The sleeves are to long but rolled up makes the jacket even better looking I think. Lovely length and has some weight to it. So good for autumn. It's perfect for my needs." — Verified purchaser
$50 at Asos
18
Madewell
A dapper collared wool coat to accompany you on all your cold-weather adventures
Promising review: "I like to think of this as my 'sweatshirt but better,' and I’ll tell you why. This shirt jacket is a truly oversized fit all over, to the point that the effect is not subtle, but the styling creates a nice visual tension. The denim jacket styling keeps the lines long even though the style is boxy, arms are a tad short but the body length hits nicely at the lower hip and covers the bum. The boiled wool material does an amazing job regulating temperature— even though the fabric is thinner than anticipated it still keeps me warm in temps of 45° F and cuts light windchill nicely. This is not warm enough to be standalone outer layer in any real weather, but would make a delightful layering piece as the fabric is extremely soft and lays beautifully.The neutral cool heather color also goes with everything! So pleased!" — Aitchsee
$188 at Madewell
19
www.amazon.com
A hooded jacket meant to be worn every day with every outfit
Promising review: "I like my coats to be roomy and run on the larger side. Amazon’s size recommendation was the perfect fit. I usually wear a large in clothes so I ordered the coat extra large and I love it. Super cozy and comfortable." — NiQui
$67.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A classic teddy coat proving that some trends are never meant to die
Promising review: "I've been wanting a jacket like this for the longest time and this was a great price for it! I normally wear things that are size small but wanted an oversized look so I ordered a large and it is perfect! I got compliments and I can't believe how soft it is! I usually pair this with a long sleeve under to make myself a little warmer. It's great for fall, but not that much during the winter. I definitely recommend this jacket if you don't want to spend as much for a real one. Just take good care of it! :)" — Caroline Nguyen
$27.99+ at Amazon
21
Athleta
A lightweight Athleta parka for your cold weather emotional support walks
Promising review: "This jacket is so sleek. I hate puffy winter coats. This affords both style and warmth without the bulk. Also, the Metropolis Grey is a stunning color!" — Kelly T
$119.99+ at Athleta
shoppingFashionStylewomen's clothingwomen's fashion

