21 Fall Coats For Keeping Cozy During Your Favorite Season

A dapper collared wool coat to accompany you on all your cold-weather adventures

"I like to think of this as my 'sweatshirt but better,' and I’ll tell you why. This shirt jacket is a truly oversized fit all over, to the point that the effect is not subtle, but the styling creates a nice visual tension. The denim jacket styling keeps the lines long even though the style is boxy, arms are a tad short but the body length hits nicely at the lower hip and covers the bum. The boiled wool material does an amazing job regulating temperature— even though the fabric is thinner than anticipated it still keeps me warm in temps of 45° F and cuts light windchill nicely. This is not warm enough to be standalone outer layer in any real weather, but would make a delightful layering piece as the fabric is extremely soft and lays beautifully.The neutral cool heather color also goes with everything! So pleased!" — Aitchsee