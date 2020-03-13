HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Sink into your couch with these pajamas that are perfect for days when you're staying in.

Who says PJs are just for bedtime?

After a long, stressful workweek, most of us just want to slip on our slip-ons, crash on the couch, catch up on the latest episode of the TV show everyone keeps talking about and forget about everything else that’s going on.

For those days when your only plan is to lounge around the house, you might not want to even think about putting on a pair of pants with a button or zipper. Because when you’re staying in, you’re probably going to want to stay in your pajamas all day, too.

But if you want something a little nicer than your usual pajamas that consist of an old college T-shirt and holey yoga pants, there are plenty of options for that, too. From dressy pajamas tops that you could wear to work to PJs you wouldn’t be embarrassed for the delivery guy to see, you can’t go wrong with pretty, dressy pajamas that’ll have you feeling your best for a day spent indoors.

If you’re looking to upgrade your PJ drawer, we’ve found these super snazzy pajama sets that are just what you ordered for a day in.