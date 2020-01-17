HuffPost Finds

There's A Lot Of Cute Flats On Sale At Anthropologie

For a limited time, flat fanatics can score 20% off full-priced shoes at Anthropologie.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Fans of flats, this one's for you:&nbsp;Anthropologie's offering 20% off shoes for a limited time and we spotted the cutest ones.&nbsp;
Fans of flats, this one's for you: Anthropologie's offering 20% off shoes for a limited time and we spotted the cutest ones. 

It’s the season of knee-high boots on your commute and block heels that won’t slip during a shivery night out. But you might be starting to feel tired of wearing the same shoes out all the time.

Luckily, here’s your chance to update your shoe closet: Anthropologie’s offering 20% off all its full-priced shoes for a limited time. And the sale extends to all clothes and accessories, too. So you can snag that sweater or pair of earrings that you’ve been eyeing.

Plus, for the long weekend, sale items at Anthropologie still have an additional 40% off. Lots of shoe sizes in the sale section have already sold out, so you might want to snag the sale shoe that’s in your cart sooner rather than later. And Anthropologie’s giving free shipping on orders that are over $100. Normally, shipping on orders depends on what you spend, ranging from $6.95 to $15.95.

Since Anthropologie doesn’t usually do many sales on full-priced products, we couldn’t help but scope out the brand’s shoe offerings. If you’re fan of flats, it’s your lucky day: there’s a lot of cute flats that are now 20% off. There’s a pair of jeweled leopard slides that definitely caught our editors’ eyes.

So when the temperature climbs up a couple of degrees in the coming months, you’ll have your new flats already broken in.

Check out our favorite flats that are on sale at Anthropologie for a limited time:

1
Guilhermina Embellished Slides
Anthropologie
Originally $135, get them now for 20% off.
2
Sylvie Mary Jane Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $110, get them now for 20% off.
3
Paola d'Arcano Glitter T-Strap Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $328, get them now for 20% off.
4
Jeffrey Campbell Bow Square-Toed Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $130, get them now for 20% off.
5
Intentionally Blank Mary Jane Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $180, get them now for 20% off.
6
Bueno Knotted Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $130, get them now for 20% off.
7
Steven by Steve Madden Bantry Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $111, get them now for 20% off.
8
Abbott Double Strap Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get them now for 20% off.
9
Sam Edelman Sonja Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get them now for 20% off.
10
Steven by Steve Madden Lisboa Slingback Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $111, get them now for 20% off.
11
Jeffrey Campbell Hendry Loafers
Anthropologie
Originally $165, get them now for 20% off.
12
Schutz Ivania Slides
Anthropologie
Originally $170, get them now for 20% off.
13
N.Y.L.A. Portland Loafers
Anthropologie
Originally $125, get them now for 20% off.
14
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Bow Oxford Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $140, get them now for 20% off.
15
Sam Edelman Rally Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get them now for 20% off.
16
Freda Salvador Snake Tulip Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $350, get them now 20% off.
17
Gogo Heeled Loafers
Anthropologie
Originally $175, get them now for 20% off.
18
Daria Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $140, get them now for 20% off.
19
Sarto by Franco Sarto Pointed-Toe Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $130, get them now for 20% off.
20
Sarto by Franco Sarto Square-Toed Loafers
Anthropologie
Originally $140, get them now for 20% off.
21
Mirabelle Ballet Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $100, get them now for 20% off.
22
Jeffrey Campbell Viona Loafers
Anthropologie
Originally $150, get them now for 20% off.
23
Matisse Knotted Pointed-Toe Slides
Anthropologie
Originally $125, get them now for 20% off.
24
Shoe The Bear Karine Slingback Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $135, get them now for 20% off.
25
Camellia Bow Flats
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get them now for 20% off.
shoppablefinds salefinds styleShoesanthropologie