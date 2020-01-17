There's A Lot Of Cute Flats On Sale At Anthropologie

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Fans of flats, this one's for you: Anthropologie's offering 20% off shoes for a limited time and we spotted the cutest ones.

It’s the season of knee-high boots on your commute and block heels that won’t slip during a shivery night out. But you might be starting to feel tired of wearing the same shoes out all the time.

Plus, for the long weekend, sale items at Anthropologie still have an additional 40% off. Lots of shoe sizes in the sale section have already sold out, so you might want to snag the sale shoe that’s in your cart sooner rather than later. And Anthropologie’s giving free shipping on orders that are over $100. Normally, shipping on orders depends on what you spend, ranging from $6.95 to $15.95.

Since Anthropologie doesn’t usually do many sales on full-priced products, we couldn’t help but scope out the brand’s shoe offerings. If you’re fan of flats, it’s your lucky day: there’s a lot of cute flats that are now 20% off. There’s a pair of jeweled leopard slides that definitely caught our editors’ eyes.

So when the temperature climbs up a couple of degrees in the coming months, you’ll have your new flats already broken in.