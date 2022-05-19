Shopping

Comfy And Cute High-Waisted Underwear

Pick up a pair or two of this versatile undies style from brands like Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Underwear from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fruit-Loom-Womens-Panties-Regular/dp/B0956HNH2Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fruit of the Loom" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fruit-Loom-Womens-Panties-Regular/dp/B0956HNH2Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Fruit of the Loom</a>, <a href="https://cuup.pxf.io/c/2706071/962066/12811?subId1=highwaistundies-lourdesuribe-051722-6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fshopcuup.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-highwaist-modal-leopard%3Fvariant%3D31533916880962" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cuup" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://cuup.pxf.io/c/2706071/962066/12811?subId1=highwaistundies-lourdesuribe-051722-6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fshopcuup.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-highwaist-modal-leopard%3Fvariant%3D31533916880962" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Cuup</a> and <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93314&afftrack=highwaistundies-lourdesuribe-051722-6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd&urllink=yourparade.com%2Fproducts%2Fhigh-rise-brief-supersoft" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Parade" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93314&afftrack=highwaistundies-lourdesuribe-051722-6282817de4b0c2dce65340dd&urllink=yourparade.com%2Fproducts%2Fhigh-rise-brief-supersoft" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Parade</a>.
Underwear from Fruit of the Loom, Cuup and Parade.

If you ask us, a good pair of underwear should be as comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing. Just because a piece of clothing is functional doesn’t mean it has to be frumpy! That’s been the argument for the existence of frilly lingerie for decades, but unfortunately, more intricate lingerie can often be quite restrictive or uncomfortable.

Depending on the cut, color and pattern, high-waisted underwear can actually be incredibly versatile. You can get anything from a surprisingly sexy pair to more utilitarian, simple looks and even chic-looking period panties. These are no longer your mom’s granny panties and it’s time for everyone to hop on board the high-waisted underwear train.

Below we rounded up some of our favorite comfy, cozy and, most importantly, super cute high-waisted undies around. You won’t find anything boring, restrictive, itchy or saggy here. Snag a pair or two to give your underwear drawer a kicky spring update or give your sweetie an unexpectedly cheeky yet practical gift.

1
Cuup
Cuup's Tap underwear
This is Cuup's fullest coverage style, made of soft modal that is perfect for a relaxing day or a fun night out. They're just as stylish as they are comfortable, with a high stretch modal waistband that won't pinch or create dents and no side seams. Each pair feels smooth and light, while anti-microbial bamboo lining keeps things fresh and dry. They're available in multiple colors and patterns.
$18 at Cuup
2
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters colorblock high waisted thong
The bold colors on this summery high-waisted thong add a lot of personality and up the cuteness factor. It's available in pink and purple or blue and green, so you can get the one that best matches your aesthetic.
$10 at Urban Outfitters
3
Lovehoney
Lovehoney high-waisted leopard lace thong
If you're looking for something sexy and sweet, then check out Lovehoney's leopard-patterned high-waist thong underwear. They're flattering, comfy and come in pink or black.
$12.99 at Lovehoney
4
Nordstrom
Skims Fits Everybody high waist thong
Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but the woman knows her underwear. These high-waist thongs are breathable, comfortablre and feel like a second skin. They're the perfect everyday undies and are available in a range of nude tones.
$20 at Nordstrom
5
Parade
Parade supersoft high-rise brief
Parade's Insta-famous underwear has a high-leg cut, and the brand's signature CloudFuse waistband is easy and cozy. They comfortably hug the body and are made of breathable, temperature-regulating and anti-microbial fabric that is softer and more sustainable than cotton. They're available in five different colors.
$14 at Parade
6
Madewell
Madewell Papinelle Sleepwear three-pack of organic cotton briefs
Sydney-based brand Papinelle's stretchy organic cotton underwear is as soft as it gets. These bikini-style panties are available in a few different colors, have a no-dig waistband and are soft and dreamy enough to sleep in. (They'd also be ideal for long flights!)
$50 at Madewell
7
Aerie
Aerie seamless logo high waisted mom underwear
These Aerie undies have a retro vibe that includes a logo waistband that looks as good as it feels. They're super stretchy, soft and seamless, so they'll look just as great under your clothes as they will on their own. They're available in multiple colors and patterns.
$12.95 at Aerie
8
Nordstrom
Thinx high-waist period underwear
Keep things fresh during your period with these absorbent and leak-resistant undies. They're easy to clean and are made from a soft, silky, smooth fabric designed to replace period products on moderate to heavy flow days or serve as backup. They're available in both black and pink.
$35 at Nordstrom
9
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom eversoft cotton brief underwear
This assorted Fruit of the Loom color pack is incredibly highly rated on Amazon, featuring 4.5 out of 5 stars and nearly 79,000 ratings. They feature a soft waistband and comfortable, classic fit.
$18.96 on Amazon
10
Cuup
Cuup The Highwaist
We can't get enough of these vintage-inspired undies. They have a smooth, no-roll waistband that doesn't dig into the skin or create dents, is made of ultra-soft modal fabric and features an anti-microbial bamboo lining that wicks away moisture and keeps you fresh and comfortable. They're available in multiple colors and patterns.
$18 at Cuup
11
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters high-waisted brief
Cut from soft, sheer mesh fabric with a sweet gingham print and lovely little ruffle trim, this high-waist and high-cut underwear is as delightful and spring-y as it gets.
$26 at Urban Outfitters
12
Nordstrom
Lively mesh high waist bikini
There's something simple and timelessly chic about Lively's high-waist underwear. They have a comfortable and flattering stretchy fit with mesh panel constructions that adds a touch of flirtatiousness. They're available in black and soft nude pink.
$15 at Nordstrom
13
Amazon
Wirarpa high waist cotton briefs
Boasting 4.6 out of 5 stars and almost 28,200 ratings on Amazon, these sporty-chic undies are a perfect everyday vibe. Available in packs of five, they offer full coverage for the bum and have a stretchy and soft fabric-covered waistband that won't dig into your skin. They're available in multiple color options.
$24.99 at Amazon
