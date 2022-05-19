If you ask us, a good pair of underwear should be as comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing. Just because a piece of clothing is functional doesn’t mean it has to be frumpy! That’s been the argument for the existence of frilly lingerie for decades, but unfortunately, more intricate lingerie can often be quite restrictive or uncomfortable.

Depending on the cut, color and pattern, high-waisted underwear can actually be incredibly versatile. You can get anything from a surprisingly sexy pair to more utilitarian, simple looks and even chic-looking period panties. These are no longer your mom’s granny panties and it’s time for everyone to hop on board the high-waisted underwear train.

Below we rounded up some of our favorite comfy, cozy and, most importantly, super cute high-waisted undies around. You won’t find anything boring, restrictive, itchy or saggy here. Snag a pair or two to give your underwear drawer a kicky spring update or give your sweetie an unexpectedly cheeky yet practical gift.