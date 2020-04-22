HuffPost Finds

The 25 Cutest Pots And Planters For All Of That Gardening You're Doing

These indoor pots and planters are perfect for anyone with a green thumb.

If you have a green thumb and a new indoor garden, these cute pots and planters will give all your plants a home.
You’ve probably heard this a million times: Millennials are obsessed with houseplants, becoming their own kind of horticulturists.

Those taking care of the houseplants they purchased online might be on to something. Gardening has grown (please don’t groan) in popularity recently, and there has been a rise in everything outdoorsy, from planting your own vegetables to owning your own backyard chickens.

And while you might not have the space for a full garden, you might have all kinds of greens throughout your apartment — ferns, palms, even orchids if you’re especially fancy. All those houseplants might even help with your health and happiness, too.

Since it seems everyone, including those of us at HuffPost Finds, has been flexing their green thumbs, we wanted to find the cutest pots and planters out there.

You probably have a favorite plant, flower or herb that’s already outgrown its original pot, so these planters will be perfect for repotting them. Our favorites include a mini Baby Yoda one that you can set on your desk and another that looks like an antique Grecian bust.

Check out these 25 cute pots and planters:

1
A sloth-shaped planter that's a little lazy
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
2
One that's a tassel above the rest
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $12 at Urban Outfitters.
3
A mini Baby Yoda pot that's full of the Force
Etsy / 3dFanArtShop
Find it for $20 at Etsy.
4
A Grecian bust that doubles as a pot
Anthropologie
Find it for $42 at Anthropologie.
5
A planter that's two-faced (but in a good way)
Etsy / PRINTERROR
Find it for $32 to $68, depending on the size, at Etsy.
6
A chic black and white pot
West Elm
Find it for $16 at West Elm.
7
One with blue marbling
Terrain
Find it for $20 to $42, depending on the size, at Terrain.
8
Another that might make you blush
The Sill
Find it for $37 at The Sill.
9
An ombre planter for your succulents
Etsy / kailochic
Find it for $18 at Etsy.
10
A minimalist gold planter
Terrain
Find it for $6 to $58, depending on the size, at Terrain.
11
A pot that's (luckily) not two-faced
Anthropologie
Find it for $26 at Anthropologie.
12
One with some depth and dimension
West Elm
Find it for $49 to $149, depending on the size, at West Elm.
13
One that won't change its stripes
Shopbop
Find it for $69 at Shopbop.
14
A jar you can pour your feelings into
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $20 at Urban Outfitters.
15
A celestial one that's out of this world
Etsy / TheCollectiveChester
Find it for $20 at Etsy.
16
A pot that took a little dip
Terrain
Find it for $20 to $32, depending on the size, at Terrain.
17
A planter with a different take on terra cotta
The Sill
Find it for $26 at The Sill.
18
A planter that's got its eyes on you
Anthropologie
Find it for $24 at Anthropologie.
19
Another you can sip tea with
Wayfair
Find it for $29 at Wayfair.
20
A set of three floral pots that are blooming
Shopbop
Find the set for $35 at Shopbop.
21
A pot that's in trendy terrazzo
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $12 to $39, depending on the size, at Urban Outfitters.
22
One that looks suspiciously like a cat
Wayfair
Find it for $29 at Wayfair.
23
A pot that'll have you seeing spots and polka dots
Etsy / FrankyandJDesigns
Find it for $14 to $22, depending on the size, at Etsy.
24
A porcelain printed pot that's as pretty as your grandma's china
Williams-Sonoma
Find the small size for $40 and the set of four for $280 at Williams-Sonoma.
25
A crystal planter that really rocks
Etsy / MarissaGrana
Find it for $88 at Etsy.
