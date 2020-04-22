HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost If you have a green thumb and a new indoor garden, these cute pots and planters will give all your plants a home.

You’ve probably heard this a million times: Millennials are obsessed with houseplants, becoming their own kind of horticulturists.

Those taking care of the houseplants they purchased online might be on to something. Gardening has grown (please don’t groan) in popularity recently, and there has been a rise in everything outdoorsy, from planting your own vegetables to owning your own backyard chickens.

And while you might not have the space for a full garden, you might have all kinds of greens throughout your apartment — ferns, palms, even orchids if you’re especially fancy. All those houseplants might even help with your health and happiness, too.

Since it seems everyone, including those of us at HuffPost Finds, has been flexing their green thumbs, we wanted to find the cutest pots and planters out there.

You probably have a favorite plant, flower or herb that’s already outgrown its original pot, so these planters will be perfect for repotting them. Our favorites include a mini Baby Yoda one that you can set on your desk and another that looks like an antique Grecian bust.