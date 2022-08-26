Cute Insulated Lunchboxes For Kids Or Adults

From adorable bags to bento boxes, lunchtime has never looked so stylish.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Calpak insulated lunch bag, Yeti Daytrip lunch bag and Athleta Girl Limitless lunchbag.
Capak, Yeti, Athleta
Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

The start of the school year is mere days away, if it hasn’t already begun for your family, and packing lunches is back to being a part of the daily routine. Finding the right lunch bag for your kid isn’t as easy as people might think, especially if you’re trying to avoid a hideous or overly childlike aesthetic. This doesn’t even take into account the fact that not all lunchboxes can keep food fresh and cool until lunchtime.

Just because something is primarily for kids doesn’t mean it has to be garish. There are quite a few attractive insulated lunchboxes that could just as easily be used for the office as for a long school day. Kids deserve to have durable, high-quality and attractive belongings as well.

Below, we’ve rounded up some seriously good-looking insulated lunchboxes for kids. They are the epitome of form and function, and there isn’t a single hideous option in sight. Pick one up for the new school year and maybe even an extra one for yourself. It’s time to ditch the eyesores and enjoy these high-quality, durable and sweet lunchboxes. They’re great options for kids (and adults) of all ages.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Urban Outfitters
Baggu puffy lunch bag
If you and your kids are fans of the Baggu vibe, then you can't miss this adorable lunch pail. It's insulated, made from recycled materials, available in two different colors and prints, and has a cushy shape and a zip top with a carry handle. Best of all, it's a breeze to spot clean when inevitable spills happen.
$38 at Urban Outfitters
2
Athleta
Athleta Girl Limitless lunch bag
Available in three sweet shades, this Athleta lunch bag is perfect for a kid on the move. It is made of soft, strong recycled polyester fabric with a sleek silhouette. The insulated lining keeps foods at the right temperature so lunchtime is a pleasure instead of a chore.
$35 at Athleta
3
Calpak
Calpak insulated lunch bag
This Calpak lunch bag is downright chic. It is currently available in two different colors and patterns, and has an insulated lining, water-resistant interior, multiple pockets and a drawstring closure. It's perfect for the mini fashionista in your life.
$42 at Calpak
4
Yeti
Yeti Daytrip lunch bag
If you think your kid would benefit from a rugged and durable lunch bag, then Yeti's Daytrip pail is just the ticket. It's insulated, easy to clean and weatherproof. It's available in six different colors sporting Yeti's unmistakable logo.
$80 at Yeti
5
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Expandable lunch cooler
Aside from coming in 10 delightful colors and patterns, this Vera Bradley lunch cooler is insulated, lightweight, durable, water-repellant and has an interior pocket. It's made from recycled water bottles and can be unzipped to expand at the center for an additional two inches of height.
$50 at Vera Bradley
6
Pottery Barn Teen
Pottery Barn Teen Gear-Up Cream Cozy Sherpa cold pack lunch box
For the kid who loves texture, Pottery Barn's insulated sherpa lunch box is a sensory delight. It has a removable cold pack and a mesh pocket on the outside for easy access to a water bottle. It's made from water-resistant, durable and eco-friendly polyester made from recycled plastic water bottles that makes the interior easy to wipe clean, though you probably want to keep it out of the hands of very small children since it's white.
$20 at Pottery Barn (originally $39.50)
7
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz insulated lunch box
Herschel's simple, streamlined lunchbox is made of fully recycled materials plus foam padded insulation that keeps your food at just the right temperature. It has a leakproof liner, reinforced handle and a front pocket with a waterproof zipper to help avert disaster. It's available in five colors.
$34.99 at Herschel
8
Amazon
OmieBox insulated Bento lunch box
The popular OmieBox bento box has a thermos insert that easily accommodates hot foods like pasta or soup. It's long-lasting and made with strong materials, making it a great investment. Best of all, it comes apart for easy cleaning.
$44.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A soft, leakproof insulated lunchbox
Available in 20 different colors and patterns, this classic insulated lunchbox is made with a thermal leakproof lining that is BPA and PVC-free. It has a front pocket for utensils, a side mesh pocket for a drink and a detachable buckle handle strap so that it can be tied to a larger bag, like a backpack or even suitcase.
$13.99 at Amazon
10
Lorna Jane
Lorna Jane Go To insulated lunch tote
For an older child, teen or adult who likes a clean, almost sporty silhouette, this insulated lunch tote with double carry handles is the perfect stealth lunchbox. No one will know it's secretly harboring your meal.
$31.50 at Lorna Jane (originally $42)
11
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean lunch box
You can't go wrong with a classic! I have distinct memories of classmates in the early '90s who had these timeless L.L. Bean lunchboxes. Available in nine colors and patterns, this insulated BPA-free lunchbox is roomy on the inside but small enough to fit inside a backpack.
$19.95 at L.L. Bean
12
Amazon
A mini insulated lunch box
Made with food-grade aluminum lining, high density foam and strong waterproof fabric, this small lunch box is grat for younger kids or those who don't need to pack a ton of food. It is available in nine colors and has a rectangular shape that can accommodate small food containers.
$14.99 at Amazon
