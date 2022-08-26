Capak, Yeti, Athleta A Calpak insulated lunch bag, Yeti Daytrip lunch bag and Athleta Girl Limitless lunchbag.

Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

The start of the school year is mere days away, if it hasn’t already begun for your family, and packing lunches is back to being a part of the daily routine. Finding the right lunch bag for your kid isn’t as easy as people might think, especially if you’re trying to avoid a hideous or overly childlike aesthetic. This doesn’t even take into account the fact that not all lunchboxes can keep food fresh and cool until lunchtime.

Just because something is primarily for kids doesn’t mean it has to be garish. There are quite a few attractive insulated lunchboxes that could just as easily be used for the office as for a long school day. Kids deserve to have durable, high-quality and attractive belongings as well.

Below, we’ve rounded up some seriously good-looking insulated lunchboxes for kids. They are the epitome of form and function, and there isn’t a single hideous option in sight. Pick one up for the new school year and maybe even an extra one for yourself. It’s time to ditch the eyesores and enjoy these high-quality, durable and sweet lunchboxes. They’re great options for kids (and adults) of all ages.

