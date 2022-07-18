Shopping

The Cutest Maternity Swimsuits

Relax poolside in a one-piece, tankini or bikini set from brands like Motherhood Maternity, Asos and Hatch.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=maternityswimwear-kristenadaway-071422-62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.motherhood.com%2Fproducts%2Fplus-size-printed-two-piece-maternity-tankini-swimsuit-set-upf-50-006-95664-000-001" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Motherhood Beach Bump tankini swimsuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=maternityswimwear-kristenadaway-071422-62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.motherhood.com%2Fproducts%2Fplus-size-printed-two-piece-maternity-tankini-swimsuit-set-upf-50-006-95664-000-001" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Motherhood Beach Bump tankini swimsuit</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=maternityswimwear-kristenadaway-071422-62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hatchcollection.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-maternity-mallorca-bikini%3Fcolor%3Dblack-navy-combo" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hatch Mallorca bikini" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=maternityswimwear-kristenadaway-071422-62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hatchcollection.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-maternity-mallorca-bikini%3Fcolor%3Dblack-navy-combo" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Hatch Mallorca bikini</a>, <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11257-265720-148052?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinkblushmaternity.com%2Fcollections%2Fmaternity-swimwear%2Fproducts%2Fblue-floral-ruffle-trim-ruched-one-piece-maternity-swimsuit&sid=maternityswimwear-kristenadaway-071422-62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="PinkBlush blue floral one-piece swimsuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11257-265720-148052?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinkblushmaternity.com%2Fcollections%2Fmaternity-swimwear%2Fproducts%2Fblue-floral-ruffle-trim-ruched-one-piece-maternity-swimsuit&sid=maternityswimwear-kristenadaway-071422-62d026c4e4b0c0bdba675c26&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">PinkBlush blue floral one-piece swimsuit</a>
Motherhood, Hatch, PinkBlush
Motherhood Beach Bump tankini swimsuit, Hatch Mallorca bikini, PinkBlush blue floral one-piece swimsuit

When it comes to maternity clothing, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. Your body goes through some pretty intense changes during pregnancy and the last thing you need to worry about is outdated, boring clothes to cover your growing belly. And if you’re heading to the beach soon, finding an actually cute swimsuit can be difficult.

However, many brands are starting to offer more stylish, modern maternity swimsuits with options that play with different prints, colors and styles (including two-pieces to flaunt your belly).

Below, we rounded up 10 of the cutest swimsuits from brands like Hatch, Asos and Motherhood Maternity. These summertime must-haves include swimsuits made from stretchy, breathable material and ones that have built-in sun protection to help keep you and your baby safe.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A two-piece ruffle floral swimsuit
This mismatched set consists of a ruffled cami top and high waisted bottoms with ruched sides. The top also has removable padded cups. And with 10 styles to choose from, you can wear a different one on every day of your next vacation. Sizes range from S-XL.
$34.99+ at Amazon
2
Target
A one-shoulder ruffle swimsuit
This full coverage, one-piece swimsuit is made of stretchy materials, offers UPF 50+ protection and has a built-in shelf bra. Sizes range from XS-XL.
$41.49 at Target
3
Target
A plus size two-piece tankini swimsuit
Soak up the sun in this gingham tankini swimsuit, which provides UPF 50+ protection and full rear coverage. Sizes range from 1X to 3X.
$70 at Target
4
Hatch
A colorblocked convertible bikini
This colorblocked two-piece swimsuit comes consists of a top equipped adjustable self-tie straps and high-waisted bottoms that you can roll down to sit under your belly or roll up to cover it. Sizes range from XS to XL.
$198 at Hatch Collection
5
PinkBlush
A blue floral ruffle trim one-piece swimsuit
Featuring padded cups and adjustable (and removable) straps, this floral pattern one-piece is just begging to be worn on your next beach trip. It's even double-lined so you don't have to worry about revealing too much. Other style options include green, white stripes, periwinkle floral and red floral. Sizes range from S to XL.
$56 at PinkBlush
6
Old Navy
A halter cross-front one-piece swimsuit
This swimsuit is one of Old Navy's bestsellers. It features halter tie straps at the neck, a plunging neckline, a cross-front design and built-in UPF sun protection. Get it in blue, red, tan, black, green or green floral. Sizes range from XS to XXL.
$46.99 at Old Navy
7
Target
A nostalgic high-waisted bikini set
Life is easier when all you have to do is pull your swimsuit on; no tying necessary — and that's exactly what you get with this nostalgia-inspired shirred option. It comes in three styles: orange floral, orange dots and pink floral. Sizes range from XS-XL.
$44.99 at Target
8
Asos
An off-the-shoulder short sleeve swimsuit
Feast your eyes on this romantic swimsuit, which comes with ruffled short sleeves. It also has a tie-waist detail. Sizes range from 2 to 16.
$29.25 at Asos
9
Nordstrom
A halter one-piece swimsuit
This vintage-inspired swimsuit features a halter neckline and side ruching to flatter you and your baby bump. It offers full back coverage and UPF 50+ sun protection. Get it in blue or black. Sizes range from XS to XL.
$47.60 at Nordstrom
10
Amazon
A one-piece convertible swimsuit
With a steadily growing bump, you need all the stretch you can get. This swimsuit offers just that, along with a stylish convertible neckline that can be worn in two different ways. It also comes with removable chest pads. Choose from 12 colors, including blue, red, brown, black, green, pink and gray. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.
$34.99 at Amazon
A monogrammed bag for a personal touch

Waterproof Bags For Beach And Lake Trips

Popular in the Community

Parenting shoppingPregnancysummer swimming

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

You Can Now Dial 988 For Mental Health Help. Here’s What To Know.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How To Know When Your Earwax Needs Medical Attention

Food & Drink

This Food Trendologist Knows What We’ll Be Eating Before Anyone Else

Wellness

New Study Reveals The Ages When Drinking May Be The Most Damaging

Style & Beauty

Does Shaving Make Your Hair Grow Back Faster? Experts Unpack 10 Popular Myths.

Work/Life

Should You Accept Stock In Lieu Of A Higher Salary? Financial Experts Weigh In.

Shopping

We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 28 Genius Beauty Products Yet

Shopping

This Magic Garden Hose Will Be The Best $35 You'll Spend This Summer

Shopping

47 Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

Shopping

If You Hate Wearing Shorts, These 23 Summer Pants Belong In Your Cart

Travel

15 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Tulum

Shopping

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

Shopping

29 TikTok Products You’ll Use All Year, But Especially When It’s Hot Out

Shopping

First-Aid Items That'll Get You Ready For Every Kind Of Summer Emergency

Relationships

10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships

Work/Life

The Weirdest Things IT Workers Have Found On Company Laptops

Wellness

6 Things Therapists Do When They're Experiencing Body Dysmorphia

Shopping

23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples Do When They Feel Disconnected

Shopping

Listen Up! These Are The Best Speaker Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists

Shopping

Epic Prime Day Deals To Spruce Up Your Home

Shopping

Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, An Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

Wellness

9 Things Only People With IBS Will Understand

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A 'So-So' Marriage

Work/Life

5 Signs You're Being Undervalued At Work, And What To Do About It

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Now Is Your Chance To Save Over 50% On The 23AndMe Genetic Testing Kit

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

The Internet's Favorite Inflatable Hot Tub Is On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping

This Buzzy Prime Day Skin Care Deal Is Almost Gone For Good

Shopping

Snag A Brand New Keurig Coffee Maker For 54% Off On Prime Day

Travel

There's More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here's An Itinerary.

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

You Only Have A Few Hours Left To Shop Prime Day's Very Best Deals

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now