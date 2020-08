Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5

This set includes five masks that are made of completely out of polyester that's meant to be moisture-wicking and lightweight. Each mask has a contoured wire nose, adjustable ear loops and a pocket for a filter. The price of these masks includes a $10 donation that's split between the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation , which focuses on female entrepreneurs. Find the set for $35 at Tory Burch . You can preorder these masks in different prints, too.