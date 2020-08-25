Check out these pretty face masks that are too cute to pass up:
1
Pink Satin Rhinestone Face Mask
Bloodlightandbambi / Etsy
This bestselling mask, which also comes in lavender and turquoise, is a new take on "cover your mouth." It has elastic for the ear loops, shell pink satin fabric and a cotton fabric lining. Find it for $60 at Etsy.
2
Loeffler Randall Face Mask Hibiscus
Loeffler Randall
This floral face mask comes in both a pink and blue print. It was created completely from cotton and has space for a filter. For each mask bought, a $5 donation will go to No Kid Hungry, a organization that helps feed hungry kids in America. Find it for $28 at Loeffler Randall.
3
Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering
Nordstrom
This mask is made of mulberry silk, but it's washable and reusable. It features an adjustable nose wire, ear straps and an inner cotton lining. Plus, it has a 4.5-star rating. Find it for $39 at Nordstrom.
4
Celestial Fabric Face Mask
ClementinesTees / Etsy
We've got our eyes on this face mask — the ear loops are made completely from cotton and you can pick the color of the loops. Find it for $17 at Etsy.
Anthropologie Reversible Lightweight Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 3
Anthropologie
These face masks are made out of cotton and feature elastic straps that loop around the ears. There's a floral pattern to pick from, too. You can throw them in the washer and lay them flat to dry. Find the set for $24 at Anthropologie. Keep in mind that these masks are on backorder until Sept. 18.
7
Echo Prowling Ocelot Face Mask
Bloomingdale's
If you just go wild for animal prints, you might snag this ocelot-patterned mask that has two layers, elasticized ear loops and a moldable nose bar. It also has a pocket that'll fit a filter. Find it for $12 at Bloomingdale's.
This face mask features three different shades of blue, with a satiny fabric on the outside and a cotton lining on the inside. It has elastic ear loops, too. Find it for $22 at Revolve. It's ready for preorder and will ship out around Sept. 14.
11
MOMO Silk Floral Face Mask
Free People
This face mask is made of silk and features floral embroidery. It has stretch ear loops and an inner lining. You can pick between yellow and pink shades. Find it for $24 at Free People.
12
ASTR the Label Floral Face Masks, Set of 3
Bloomingdale's
These sets of face masks come in assorted floral prints. The masks have a double-layered design, adjustable ear loops and a pocket for a filter (one filter comes with the set). Find the set for $38 at Bloomingdale's.
13
3-Piece Handmade Embroidery Mask
YolandaProctonShop / Etsy
These embroidered masks are made of three layers of linen. The color of the embroidery might be different than what's pictured here — it just depends on the batch the shop sews up. Find these masks for $25 at Etsy.
14
Hermant and Nandita Blush Face Mask
Revolve
This face mask features semi-stretch ear loops and is made from a blend of polyester and spandex. We're blushing at the pretty floral print. Find it for $17 at Revolve.
15
CeliaB Ear Loop Reusable Face Mask
Anthropologie
This face mask is made from a breathable cotton. You'll find that this mask has elastic straps that can be looped around your ears, an adjustable metal nose bridge and a pocket that's meant for a filter. It comes in five different colors. Find it for $20 at Anthropologie.
16
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks For Adults
Old Navy
These face masks — which are editor-approved — are made completely out of cotton poplin, and feature three plys and adjustable elastic over-the-ear straps. There are plenty of prints and patterns to pick from, too. Find the set for $13 at Old Navy.
17
Cosabella V Face Mask
Revolve
This face mask has a lace overlay that's ever-so elegant (and looks much more expensive). It features a filter pocket and elastic ear loops. Find it for $18 at Revolve.
18
Glow-In-The-Dark Constellations Reusable Face Mask
Etsy
For those who are starry-eyed, this face mask has a constellation print that also glows in the dark. This cotton mask has nose pinch wire and a pocket to put in a filter. Find it for $14 at Etsy.
19
Gap Adult Unisex Face Mask (3-Pack)
Gap
This set of face masks features over-the-ear straps and adjustable nose piece. Each mask is made from cotton and has a triple-layer design. Find the set for $15 at Gap.
20
Tanya Taylor Face Coverings - 3 Pack
Shopbop
The shell of these face masks is made mostly of cotton, while the lining's completely cotton. Each mask features elastic ear loops. Find the pack for $35 at Shopbop.
21
Kurt Geiger Rainbow Adult Face Mask
Nordstrom
This colorful face mask is going to brighten up anyone who wears it. The machine-washable mask has a built-in nose wire, adjustable ear straps and a filter pocket. The lining's made of jersey. Find it for $19 at Nordstrom.
22
Pink Banana Face Mask
Aidille / Etsy
This face mask features a cute banana print. It comes in three different sizes (for kids, tweens and adults). Since it's made from cotton, it's reusable and washable. Find it for $13 at Etsy.