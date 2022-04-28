Shopping
11 Cute Rash Guards For Women That Offer Sun Protection

Prevent sunburns with these swimsuit tops that provide UV protection.

As summer draws near, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to wear to the beach or lake this year. If you’re looking to sport a few new swimsuits while you lounge in the sun or squeeze sand between your toes, it’s wise to also consider protecting your skin from the sun’s rays.

Yes, your favorite sunscreen is excellent and your non-sunburned skin will thank you for it later, but it doesn’t hurt to take one extra step by investing in a good rash guard. Think of rash guards as sunscreen in the form of clothing. They come in long or short sleeved tops and are often made with UV-blocking materials like nylon, spandex or polyester. Like the name states, the primary purpose of a rash guard is to prevent rashes on your skin after coming into contact with abrasive surfaces, like when you’re surfing on a waxed and sandy surfboard.

But even if surfing isn’t your strong point, rash guards are still useful to wear in addition to sunscreen as a protective layer of coverage to prevent damaging UV rays from giving you sunburn and other skin conditions. And they come in pretty nice looking prints and colors that will only further elevate your beach day look.

Below, we rounded up some of the cutest rash guards for women that you can find online.

1
Amazon
A zip-up rash guard set that comes in a ton of colors
Protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays with this long-sleeve rash guard and shorts set. The top is padded (but you can still wear a bikini top underneath if you want) and has UPF 50+ protection. It comes in 35 colors and designs, including coral, black, polka dots, green, snakeskin and hot pink, in sizes XS to XXL.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+.
2
Athleta
Athleta North Point rash guard
This rash guard has a back zipper so you don't run the risk of ripping it trying to get it on and off. It's made of recycled nylon and spandex that seamlessly snaps back to its shape when you take it off. It also provides UPF 50+ protection. Color options include fuchsia, black and dark blue, and it comes in XXS-XL.
Get it from Athleta for $79.
3
Target
Target All in Motion plus-size rash guard
With a high neck and UPF 50+ protection, this full coverage rash guard is essentially a one-piece swimsuit. It come with sewn-in bra cups for extra security and has a zipper for easy dressing. Sizes range from 14W to 26W.
Get it from Target for $45.
4
Athleta
Athleta Point Break rash guard
Made for water sports like surfing, swimming and paddling, this rash guard is as functional as it is fashionable. It has UPF 50+ protection, is super stretchy and has quick drying technology. It comes in blue floral, multicolored floral, blue clouds and blue and green floral. Sizes range from XXS to XL.
Get it from Athleta for $79.
5
Lululemon
Lululemon long sleeve rash guard
If you're looking for a rash guard that isn't super heavy, this slim-fit option from Lululemon is the perfect grab. It's lightweight, ultra stretchy and has UPF 40+ protection. It also features flat seams to prevent annoying chafing. It comes in black floral, white and black. Sizes range from XS to XL.
Get it from Lululemon for $78.
6
Old Navy
A cropped, low-neck rash guard
This tropical floral rash guard comes in sizes up to 4X and has built-in UPF 40 protection. It has removable cups and is eco-friendly as it's made of 82% recycled polyester.
Get it from Old Navy for $39.99.
7
Madewell
Seea Doheny rash guard
This rash guard from women's surfwear brand Seea features extra long sleeves and offers a slim fit. It provides UPF 30+ to 50+ sun protection and comes in sizes up to extra large. Color options include pink floral, black, black and white and yellow.
Get it form Madewell for $75.
8
Athleta
Athleta Pacifica Illume UPF fitted top
Though not technically a rash guard, this half-zip fitted top is made of material that still blocks at least 98% of UV radiation (it's UPF 50+). It's suitable to wear while swimming, surfing, paddle-boarding and other water sports. It comes in white, gray and black. Sizes range from XXS to 3X and tall and petite options are available, too.
Get it from Athleta for $79.
9
J.Crew
J.Crew active zip-up one-piece
For all things water sports-related, this zip-up one piece is inspired by traditional rash guards and provides UPF 50 sun protection. It's made with recycled nylon and elastane for a stretchy, yet durable fit. It comes in navy and cantaloupe. Sizes range from 0 to 24.
Get it from J.Crew for $128.
10
Gap
A cropped rash guard made of recycled materials
Swim or lounge in comfort with this rash guard made of soft stretch knit. It has a zipper front closure to make it easier to put on. Keep in mind you'll likely still need to wear a bra or bikini top underneath, as there is no shelf bra. The UPF protection isn't explicitly listed, but the materials the top is made of include recycled nylon and polyester. It comes in black and blue flora and up to size XXL.
Get it from Gap for $55.
11
Boden
A pineapple print rash guard
The long sleeves and high neck of this rash guard are sure to protect your skin from the sun and reduce the likelihood of getting a sun rash. It has removable pads and is made using recycled materials. The UPF protection level isn't explicitly listed, but the materials the top is made of include recycled polyamide and polyester. Other colors to choose from include black, burgundy, navy, wild flora and floral olive. Sizes range from 2 to 18.
Get it from Boden for $85.
A one-shoulder bikini with cute scalloped edges

24 Swimsuits That Are Actually Comfortable

