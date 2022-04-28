As summer draws near, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to wear to the beach or lake this year. If you’re looking to sport a few new swimsuits while you lounge in the sun or squeeze sand between your toes, it’s wise to also consider protecting your skin from the sun’s rays.

Yes, your favorite sunscreen is excellent and your non-sunburned skin will thank you for it later, but it doesn’t hurt to take one extra step by investing in a good rash guard. Think of rash guards as sunscreen in the form of clothing. They come in long or short sleeved tops and are often made with UV-blocking materials like nylon, spandex or polyester. Like the name states, the primary purpose of a rash guard is to prevent rashes on your skin after coming into contact with abrasive surfaces, like when you’re surfing on a waxed and sandy surfboard.

But even if surfing isn’t your strong point, rash guards are still useful to wear in addition to sunscreen as a protective layer of coverage to prevent damaging UV rays from giving you sunburn and other skin conditions. And they come in pretty nice looking prints and colors that will only further elevate your beach day look.

Below, we rounded up some of the cutest rash guards for women that you can find online.