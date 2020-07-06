HuffPost Finds

The Cutest Face Masks For Kids They'll Actually Want To Wear

We found face masks that are kid-friendly, colorful and come in cute prints.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Rainbows, dinosaurs and tie-dye &mdash; there are lots of face masks for kids that they'll actually wear.
Rainbows, dinosaurs and tie-dye — there are lots of face masks for kids that they'll actually wear.

After months of online classes, virtual playdates and board games, your kiddo might be hoping to get some sun now that the summer’s here and school’s out.

While little ones might not totally understand how everything’s just a little different nowadays, you’re probably looking to get back a bit of normalcy with the warm weather — like setting up the sprinkler, hanging a hammock or planning a picnic.

If you’re going to be in the great outdoors more often this summer, it’s recommended you and the kiddos put on a mask that you can breathe in and keep on social distancing.

Wearing a mask is a matter of public health, but you shouldn’t be buying the kind of masks that doctors wear — leave those to the professionals, the Centers for Disease Control says.

While you might have masks for yourself already, you could be having trouble finding a mask that’ll fit your kiddo — or convincing your kids to wear a face mask in the first place. (Kids know what they want to wear, after all).

With that in mind, we went ahead and found cute and reusable face masks for kids in bright colors and prints that include rainbows, dinosaurs and tie-dye. Hopefully, these cute masks will make things seem a little less scary, too.

From a Carter’s plaid mask that’s only $3 to an Old Navy mask pack that includes ones dotted with hearts, your little one will actually put on one of these face masks.

Just remember that the CDC doesn’t recommend children under the age of 2 wear masks — so these recos are just for the big kids.

Check out these face masks for kids:

1
Children's Rainbow Face Coverings
Uncommon Goods
Find the set of two for $25 at Uncommon Goods.
2
Carter's Plaid Face Mask
Carter's
Find one mask for $3 at Carter's.
3
Oso & Me Child Mask Pack, Animals Everywhere
Maisonette
Find the set of three for $24 at Maisonette.
4
5-Pack Unicorn Kids Fabric Masks
SapphireMasks / Etsy
Find the set of five for $22 at Etsy.
5
Mindful Masks For Kids - Assorted 2 Pack
Onzie
Find the set of two for $20 at Onzie.
6
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids
Old Navy
Find the set of five for $13 at Old Navy.
7
Black Cat Face Mask
ThePurpleSellers / Etsy
Find it for $14 on Etsy.
8
Andy & Evan Child Face Masks, Blue
Maisonette
Find the set of four for $20 at Maisonette.
9
Kid's Animal Face Mask
PipperoProducts / Etsy
Find it for $8 on Etsy.
10
The Odells Face Coverings
The Odells
Find one mask for $10 and a pack of six for $54 at The Odells.
11
Vistaprint Lightning (Kids) Mask
Vistaprint
Find it for $13 at Vistaprint.
12
Tie-Dye Kids Masks
CaliJShop / Etsy
Find the set of three for $18 on Etsy.
13
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids
Old Navy
Find the set of five for $13 at Old Navy.
14
5-Pack Dinosaur Kids Fabric Masks
SapphireMasks / Etsy
Find the set of five for $22 at Etsy.
15
Gap Kids' Face Mask
Gap
Find the set of three for $15 at Gap.
16
Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion Masks
Sanctuary
Find the set of five for $25 at Sanctuary.
17
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids
Old Navy
Find the set of five for $13 at Old Navy.
18
Vistaprint Daisy (Kids) Mask
Vistaprint
Find one mask for $13 at Vistaprint.
19
Lego Cloth Face Mask
JuliettCrochet/ Etsy
Find it for $15 at Etsy.
20
Gap Kids' Unisex Face Mask
Gap
Find the set of three for $15 at Gap.
21
Vistaprint Planets (Kids) Mask
Vistaprint
Find it for $13 at Vistaprint.
22
Vistaprint Happy (Kids) Mask
Vistaprint
Find it for $13 at Vistaprint.
23
Neon Rainbow Sequin Face Mask
shopWhitneyElizabeth / Etsy
Find it for $15 on Etsy.
24
Jeune Otte x Maison Me Face Mask, Cat Print
Maisonette
Find it for $20 at Maisonette.
25
Summer Cotton Face Mask
LittleQTUTUS / Etsy
Find it for $9 on Etsy.
CoronavirusParenting shoppableFashionCOVID-19