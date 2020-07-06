The Cutest Face Masks For Kids They'll Actually Want To Wear

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Westend61 via Getty Images Rainbows, dinosaurs and tie-dye — there are lots of face masks for kids that they'll actually wear.

After months of online classes, virtual playdates and board games, your kiddo might be hoping to get some sun now that the summer’s here and school’s out.

If you’re going to be in the great outdoors more often this summer, it’s recommended you and the kiddos put on a mask that you can breathe in and keep on social distancing.

Wearing a mask is a matter of public health, but you shouldn’t be buying the kind of masks that doctors wear — leave those to the professionals, the Centers for Disease Control says.

While you might have masks for yourself already, you could be having trouble finding a mask that’ll fit your kiddo — or convincing your kids to wear a face mask in the first place. (Kids know what they want to wear, after all).

With that in mind, we went ahead and found cute and reusable face masks for kids in bright colors and prints that include rainbows, dinosaurs and tie-dye. Hopefully, these cute masks will make things seem a little less scary, too.

Just remember that the CDC doesn’t recommend children under the age of 2 wear masks — so these recos are just for the big kids.