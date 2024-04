35 Cute Pieces Reviewers Are Already Buying This Spring

A chunky statement ring

I bought this for spring and I am obsessed with it. It looks adorable on its own but also easily stacks with my other rings, and it's so comfortable that I often forget I'm wearing it. I am a huge fan of Pavoi jewelry and wear it almost exclusively because of how elegant, affordable, and durable all their pieces are, and so far this piece has held up to the very high standard they've set!"Love. It’s a nice quality costume jewelry. Order a size up if you’re wanting to wear it on your middle finger or index finger." — Emily