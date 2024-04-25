35 Cute Pieces Reviewers Are Already Buying This Spring

Popular items from this list include:
- A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up.
- A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking up on Amazon.
- An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use and errand running.
A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses
Promising review:
"I really like these. I thought they might look or feel cheap because of the price, but they look and feel like Ray-Ban quality. Definitely worth purchasing. Won’t fall off your face/head." — Amazon customer
A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit
Shaperx
is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles. Promising review
: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting.
Would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" — Chris Young-Greer
A pair of super lightweight ruffled elastic shorts
Promising review:
"Made well. Love the thin linen material. The scalloped hem dresses up the shorts. Very comfortable." — kim Marcoaldi
An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra
Promising review:
"This top is fantastic. Super soft, great support, and I love the built-in pads that aren't going to get lost in the wash. At a fraction of the cost of Lulu, we will be buying many more of these for sure!" — Warren Family
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Not only is this so cute, but it is much higher quality than I expected. Of note, it has some weight to it. But that is what also makes it so good. The clamp really holds everything together, and it can be used to dress up or down.
Love it! I have a lot of fine hair, and this is not too big for it." — Tracers
An easy breezy, reviewer-beloved straw fedora
Promising review
: "Perfect hat! Adjustable and lightweight. The black band and the style/width of the brim resulted in numerous compliments. A woman on my plane asked for the link and bought it right then and there.
I never took this off during my tropical vacay. Highly recommend." — Mjanaynay
An affordable pair of adorable strappy support sandals
Promising review
: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures.
I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." — Ashley Russell
A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans
Promising review
: "These jeans are already a staple in my closet! It’s so hard for me to find jeans. These jeans hug me and all the right places and are super versatile, you can style them up or style them down! Definitely a must buy!!" — Victoria
Plus a pair of versatile high-waisted button-up jeans
Promising review
: "I bought these in white and the blue. Wore them out to lunch, and girlfriends couldn't believe that I got them on Amazon and that they fit perfectly! They went out and bought them and loved them just as much.
Might go back for another color!" — patty p
A pair of dreamlux leggings
Promising review:
"Super comfy. I usually don’t write reviews, I tried this first before buying Lulu and these are the most comfortable leggings
for every day and even for workouts. Highly recommended!" — Criselle Johnson
A tank dress
Promising review:
"I loved this dress. Soft, light, and well-made.
I am going away on vacation and is perfect for hot weather. Very comfortable. I like that it is above the knee. Not too long, not too short. I will be ordering another one in another color.
" — Kindle customer
A chunky statement ring
I bought this for spring and I am obsessed with it. It looks adorable on its own but also easily stacks with my other rings, and it's so comfortable that I often forget I'm wearing it. I am a huge fan of Pavoi jewelry
and wear it almost exclusively because of how elegant, affordable, and durable all their pieces are, and so far this piece has held up to the very high standard they've set! Promising review:
"Love. It’s a nice quality costume jewelry. Order a size up if you’re wanting to wear it on your middle finger or index finger." — Emily
A cropped knit cardigan shrug
Promising review
: "Perfect extra layer to an outfit. Cute and soft. Makes your outfit look cute and comfy but also nice to have if you get chilly." — Amazon customer
A ribbed crewneck shirt
Promising review:
"I love the fabric of this shirt! It’s soft, stretchy and I love the fit as well.
The quality is great specially for its price! Would buy in different colors!" — Charm
A cropped halter top "Brami," aka a bra and camisole combo
is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive workwear and loungewear. Promising review:
"Wow oh wow! I absolutely love this shirt. I will definitely be purchasing more. I got the Small and it fit so perfectly. I did not have to keep adjusting it and I felt very secure." — Alyssa V.
A ridiculously soft oversized hoodie
Promising review:
"The BEST. Extremely comfortable, cozy, great material, and is the perfect oversized hoodie. Does not have that cheap Amazon-quality fabric to it. I get so many compliments every time I wear it. If I could, I would buy one in every color.
Plus — it’s true to size." — Shannon
A sleeveless jumpsuit
Promising review:
"Great quality jumper! Love the pockets and the wider straps. Perfect spring (with a jean jacket) or summer piece. Easy to dress up or down! Love this!!" — Old Navy Customer
A cross-back satin camisole
Promising review
: "I liked these so much. I bought the blue and maroon, set first, and then I got the black-and-white set, the camel and beige set, and an additional white and pink set too. They're great for work. They wash well. 10 out of 10." — Mishelle St Charles
A perfectly beach-y two-piece shorts and tank set
Promising review
: "Too cute. The set is exactly as described!! I love it and can't wait to wear it on my vacay. Grab yours now." — COLLEEN
A loose denim dress for some subtle cowgirl vibes
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this dress! Love the fit and length as well as the color!" — Amazon customer
A pair of chic link earrings
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these earrings and wear them almost every day. I get TONS of compliments on them! The quality for the price is absolutely amazing
. Definitely a diamond in the rough find on Amazon. Will be ordering more products from this brand!" — Angela
A crochet swimsuit cover up
Promising review:
"Fun and cute. I bought this for Mexico and it worked great! It’s easy to throw on, and I love how bright the pink is. The length and fit were great." — Art1016
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review
: "I bought it so I’d have a place to store my keys on hot girl walks. It’s big enough to fit your phone, keys, a small wallet, and your AirPods case. Doesn’t feel bulky no matter which way you prefer to wear it." —A LD
A trendy, comfortable tie-waisted T-shirt dress
Promising review:
"Y'ALL! I love this!! It looks casual and chic at the same time. I am a mom of three kids four years old and under, and I love wearing this dress — it is the perfect stretch and the fabric is so soft! I will definitely be buying in other colors!
" — Kat martel
A cheeky skirted romper
I own this in the blue floral — I haven't had a chance to take it for a spin yet, waiting for the temperatures to rise, but oh my GOD, am I in love with the fit. It's so comfortable and movement-friendly.
I am a hyper gremlin who loves to spend the summer months picnicking and running around the park, and I sweat like nobody's business, so I am an expert in picking sweatproof, sturdy outfits, and this one is going to get a LOT of use this summer. Promising review:
"I literally love this romper, it is so comfy and completely true to size. The color is a purple that is perfect for spring." — Miaa
An absolutely darling vintage-inspired ruffle knit pullover
Promising review:
"Cute sweater! Love the soft blue color and the ruffle detail on neck and wrists. Soft and comfy." — Mitch
A deliciously soft tiered maxi dress
Promising review
: "FFAAAAAVVEE. I’ve bought this exact dress in so many colors, on repeat, for years.
It began as a beautiful (but slightly heavy-feeling) tiered maxi, and it only got better with the silky soft material and even POCKETS. I currently own four.
I’m not even remotely embarrassed lol." — Threed
A miniature book hair clip
Britt's Highlights
is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in unique hair accessories. Promising review
: "I absolutely adore this hairclip! It is well crafted and just adorable! The seller is wonderful as well! Shipping was excellent. I am definitely ordering again!" — Lilli
An embroidered tulle dress
Promising review:
"This dress is well made and detailed. I went to a wedding and received so compliments! My husband loved it too! I'm 5'2" and the length went to my ankles. Such a beautiful dress, thank you!" — April Stephens
A tiered, airy baby doll dress
Promising review:
"This dress is great! It was my preferred length and is super lightweight and comfortable. I feel super comfortable and cute in it. I'll be ordering more." — Alyssa
A mismatched loungewear set
Promising review
: "First of all, it is a really nice, well made outfit. Secondly, it fit perfectly and looks great. It is very comfortable and stylish. It is my second outfit from this company as I ordered it immediately after receiving the first one. They will be perfect for an upcoming travel." — gemgirl
A wavy minimalist headband
Alex K Boutique
is a New Jersey-based Etsy shop established in 2019 that specializes in hair accessories and jewelry. Promising review:
"Beautiful! Exactly as shown. Can't wait to use it in an upcoming event!" — Sofia Barry
A pair of upscale palazzo pants
Promising review:
"I don't write a ton of reviews, but these pants deserve an excellent mention. They fit so perfectly and are great for shorter gals like me that hate heels. Excellent flow, looks professional, are comfy, and the stretch band in back helps with fit. I'm buying two more
!!" — MamaMinck
A vintage-inspired sheer panel dress
Promising review:
"I decided to go with a simple pair of black heels and a classic pearl necklace to complement the dress. Even without the perfect accessories, I felt confident and stylish throughout the tea party. The dress's fit and flare silhouette made me feel like I had stepped right out of a retro fashion magazine
. As the afternoon turned into evening, I found myself twirling around the room, feeling like a true vintage fashion icon." — Latoya Stokes
A floral lounge set
Promising review:
"This lounge set is extremely comfy and buttery soft! It fits perfectly and looks amazing and I am loving the details ! 10/10 recommend." — FAshionByJess