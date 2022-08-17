Target, Kitsch A Room Essentials shower cap and Kitsch shower cap.

For anyone who doesn’t wash their hair every day, having a trusty shower cap on hand to keep a hairstyle intact is an absolute must — and the use of high-quality water repellant fabrics means there are plenty of very pretty shower caps to choose from right now. They’re a bit pricier than your everyday plastic variety, but they last significantly longer and look good doing it.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite shower caps. They come in a variety of styles, materials and colors or patterns, so you can snag the one that best matches your post-shower vibe and specific hair needs while elevating your everyday bathroom routine.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1 Amazon Hairbrella shower cap The Hairbrella shower caps are waterproof and protect against humidity thanks to a leak-proof band that helps to preserve your hairstyle. The adjustable bow is not only cute but helps to customize fit and keep things comfortable. It's a long-lasting cap made of breathable latex-free fabric that also happens to be machine washable. $24.99 at Amazon 2 Target Room Essentials shower cap How sweet is this turban-style pale pink shower cap from Target? It's made of lightweight fabric that stays put, keeps tresses dry and looks fabulous. Keep your hair secured while showering, doing your makeup and more. $8 at Target (originally $10) 3 Net-a-Porter Shhhowercap The Basilica printed shower cap This waterproof turban made from Shhhowercap's innovative signature nano-tech fabric is breathable, repels water and creates a tight seal without creasing your forehead. It has antibacterial properties to prevent mold and mildew and is also machine-washable. $43 at Net-a-Porter 4 Kitsch Kitsch luxury shower cap Available in a range of colors and patterns, Kitsch's shower cap is as stylish as it is functional. It has a non-slip silicone grip, is waterproof and quick-drying, can be used during conditioning treatments and even comes with a reusable travel pouch. $24 at Kitsch 5 Amazon A comfy modern shower cap Preserve your blowout with this waterproof shower cap that keeps hair safe from humidity. It has a leak-proof elastic band and an adjustable bow that is as cute as it is functional. It's latex-free, breathable, durable, machine-washable and made to last. $29.97 at Amazon 6 Dermstore Klorane terrycloth-lined shower cap Klorane knows hair, and their terrycloth-lined shower cap is a great addition to their lineup. It keeps moisture out and your hairstyle intact. You can even turn it inside out so that the terrycloth is on the outside and use it for your favorite deep conditioner treatment. $18 at Dermstore