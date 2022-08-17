For anyone who doesn’t wash their hair every day, having a trusty shower cap on hand to keep a hairstyle intact is an absolute must — and the use of high-quality water repellant fabrics means there are plenty of very pretty shower caps to choose from right now. They’re a bit pricier than your everyday plastic variety, but they last significantly longer and look good doing it.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite shower caps. They come in a variety of styles, materials and colors or patterns, so you can snag the one that best matches your post-shower vibe and specific hair needs while elevating your everyday bathroom routine.
