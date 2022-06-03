Shopping

Sports Bras Stylish Enough To Wear On Their Own

You can find them at retailers like Athleta, Free People, Lululemon and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Sports bras from <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=sportsbras-lourdesuribe-060322-62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D798339022%26cid%3D1187384%26pcid%3D1038916%26vid%3D1%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Athleta" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=sportsbras-lourdesuribe-060322-62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D798339022%26cid%3D1187384%26pcid%3D1038916%26vid%3D1%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Athleta</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=sportsbras-lourdesuribe-060322-62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fevery-single-time-double-strap-bra%2F%3Fcategory%3Dactivewear-sports-bras%26color%3D260%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Free People" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=sportsbras-lourdesuribe-060322-62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fevery-single-time-double-strap-bra%2F%3Fcategory%3Dactivewear-sports-bras%26color%3D260%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Free People</a>, <a href="https://girlfriendcollective.pxf.io/c/2706071/1157119/14640?subId1=sportsbras-lourdesuribe-060322-62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgirlfriend.com%2Fproducts%2Fearth-devon-compressive-cami" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Girlfriend Collective" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://girlfriendcollective.pxf.io/c/2706071/1157119/14640?subId1=sportsbras-lourdesuribe-060322-62965ccee4b0b1100a5dcdfc&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgirlfriend.com%2Fproducts%2Fearth-devon-compressive-cami" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Girlfriend Collective</a>.
Athleta, Free People, Girlfriend Collective
Sports bras from Athleta, Free People, Girlfriend Collective.

When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, I was living alone in a tiny apartment with a malfunctioning AC unit. I quickly adopted a “no shirts allowed” rule and spent the better part of the year wearing a sports bra as a top. At the time, it was a fashion choice motivated by dire circumstances, but I’ve come to believe that the workout top is an unsung summer separate.

If a sports bra is good enough for the crowd at the gym or Pilates class, then it should be good enough to run errands, grab a juice or meet up in the park with friends. Just because an item of clothing is hardworking and utilitarian doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style — and luckily, most fitness fashion brands have shockingly stylish options when it comes to these high-impact tops.

The sports bras below are not only designed for an actual workout, but are also aesthetically pleasing enough to wear around the house or while out and about. I’ve rounded up a variety of styles, including options with longline silhouettes or high necklines that provide more coverage. Some of these are chic enough to pair with polished pieces like leather pants or a silk skirt for the ultimate high-low mix.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nike
Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh bra
I will simply never be able to resist a leopard print. The addition of Nike's iconic swoosh to this edgy print adds a sporty touch to the classic racerback design. it's supportive, snug and secure, while lightweight recycled polyester fabric wicks away moisture so you can stay dry and comfortable. It's performance wear that also happens to look absolutely fabulous. If leopard isn't your vibe, it comes in three other colors as well, and it's available in sizes 1X to 3X.
$40 at Nike
2
Athleta
Athleta longline bra
If you're feeling the one-shoulder vibe but want more coverage through the belly, this Athleta top is as cute as can be. it's designed for lower impact workouts, making it ideal for yoga, barre and pilates, and offers gently compressive support while remaining breathable and soft. It's available in four colors in sizes XXS to XL.
$65 at Athleta
3
Lululemon
Lululemon ribbed longline bra
This dreamy, marshmallowy-soft bra from Lululemon has molded foam cups that work best with B/C cups and offer light support, making it perfect for low-impact activities. It has a sweet, strappy design, a subtle V-neck and a longline silhouette for just the perfect amount of coverage.
$68 at Lululemon
4
Madewell
Madewell square-neck sports bra
I'm really drawn to the simplicity of this Madewell sports bra. It's got soft, stretchy fabric made with recycled materials and is lined with mesh for extra support. It also provides UPF 40 sun protection, a must when you're out and about on a hot summer day. It's available in three refined colors and standard as well as plus sizing, from XXS to 4X.
$26.50+ at Madewell
5
Alo
Alo wellness bra
The ribbing on this Alo bra gives it a timeless, tank-like quality that looks more like a top than a sports bra. It's an easy, flattering style with a comfortable and supportive neckline that is perfect for medium-impact activity. It comes in 11 colors and is available in size XS to L.
$64 at Alo
6
Free People
Free People ruffle sports bra
This sweet cornflower blue sports bra brings a little cottagecore to the gym. The ruffles add a feminine, flirty touch while the scoop neck and wide straps offer enough support to get moving. It's available in sizes S to L.
$58 at Free People
7
Alo
Alo seamless high neck bra
Designed to look like a regular tank top, this seamless bra from Alo has a high neck and trendy longline silhouette for extra coverage. It works well for medium-impact activity and is made of soft, comfortable fabric with a vintage, lived-in aesthetic that will look just as good with jeans as it will with leggings or shorts. It's available in five different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$62 at Alo
8
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective compression cami
This Girlfriend Collective compression top gives you the coverage of a longline bra designed to meet your waistband and provides medium impact support with the help of a built-in bra. It's as versatile as a camisole, has adjustable straps and, since it's made of recycled plastic water bottles, is even eco-friendly. It's available in six different colors in sizes XXS to 6XL.
$42 at Girlfriend Collective
9
Athleta
Athleta cut-out crop
The buttery soft fabric of this Athleta bra top is a huge selling point, as is the cropped yet not-too-short silhouette. Cut-outs add visual interest while also providing airflow and increased mobility during workouts like yoga and pilates. The limited sizing is a bummer — it's best for A-C cups — but it's available in four colors in sizes XXS to XL.
$69 at Athleta
10
Bandier
Bandier Le Ore bra
This elegant bestselling bra from Bandier is sleek and supportive, with subtle corset detailing that lends an air of sophistication and wide, supportive straps that give the whole top a structured feel. It's made with compression fabric and mesh side panels using sustainable materials like recycled polyester and comes in eight different colors in sizes XXS to 2X.
$33.97+ at Bandier
11
Free People
Free People double strap bra
If straps and cutouts are your vibe, then this Free People bra is the way to go. It's supportive and comfortable while still having a lot of stylish elements, like a double strap and a keyhole in the back. The square neckline gives you a bit more coverage than usual and the soft, seamless design is comfortable enough to wear all day. It's available in three different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$30 at Free People
Opaque high-rise leggings

I Hate The Gym But I Love These 10 Pieces Of Target Athleisure

Popular in the Community

shoppingFashionStylebrasathleisure

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Lymphatic Drainage Massages Are Trending With Influencers, But Do They Even Do What They Claim?

Travel

What You Should Know About CLEAR, Global Entry And TSA PreCheck

Work/Life

Google Has A New Job Interview Practice Tool You Should Try ASAP

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here’s What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Shopping

35 Products To Help Make Traveling To A Wedding Easier

Food & Drink

Massachusetts McDonald’s Accused Of Intentionally Selling Muslim Family Bacon

Shopping

These Portable AC Units Can Cool Your Home, Even Without Standard-Sized Windows

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Shopping

Need A Father's Day Gift Idea? These Are The Best Ones For Dad

Shopping

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag Last Minute

Shopping

The Best Exfoliators For Your Face, According To A Dermatologist

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Head To Amazon To Get $59 Off The Apple AirPods Right Now

Home & Living

This Sci-Fi Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Wellness

6 Things People Actually Need To Improve Their Mental Health Right Now

Shopping

Anyone Can Benefit From A Wireless Karaoke Microphone

Shopping

6 All-Terrain Shoes That Actual Hikers Wear

Travel

Why This Small Town In Puerto Rico Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Food & Drink

Day Drinking Hits Your Body Way Differently. Here's How, According To Doctors.

Shopping

Sex Experts Say You're Missing Out On Lube. Here Are 8 Highly Rated Options.

Wellness

The Biggest COVID Issues People Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

13 Propane Fire Pits To Turn Your Backyard Into A Cozy Oasis

Shopping

18 Cooling Blankets To Help You Get A Chill Night's Sleep

Shopping

31 Genuinely Useful Travel Products You'll Be Glad You Packed

Shopping

Target Has Created The Best Sheets Known To Man, And I Mean It

Shopping

20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown

Wellness

11 Survivors Of School Gun Violence Share How It Still Reverberates Through Their Lives

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In June

Shopping

Walmart Sandals Are The Best-Kept Summer Footwear Secret

Shopping

Vintage-Inspired Women's Swimsuits To Get Just In Time For Summer

Wellness

30 Relatable Tweets About Social Anxiety

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In June

Wellness

Meet Harper, A Five-Year-Old Girl Who’s Already A Blood Cancer Survivor

Paid for by Leukemia & Lymphoma Society