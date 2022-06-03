Athleta, Free People, Girlfriend Collective Sports bras from Athleta, Free People, Girlfriend Collective.

When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, I was living alone in a tiny apartment with a malfunctioning AC unit. I quickly adopted a “no shirts allowed” rule and spent the better part of the year wearing a sports bra as a top. At the time, it was a fashion choice motivated by dire circumstances, but I’ve come to believe that the workout top is an unsung summer separate.

If a sports bra is good enough for the crowd at the gym or Pilates class, then it should be good enough to run errands, grab a juice or meet up in the park with friends. Just because an item of clothing is hardworking and utilitarian doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style — and luckily, most fitness fashion brands have shockingly stylish options when it comes to these high-impact tops.

The sports bras below are not only designed for an actual workout, but are also aesthetically pleasing enough to wear around the house or while out and about. I’ve rounded up a variety of styles, including options with longline silhouettes or high necklines that provide more coverage. Some of these are chic enough to pair with polished pieces like leather pants or a silk skirt for the ultimate high-low mix.