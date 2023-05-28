Check Out These 34 Cute Spring Clothing Items

Popular items from this list include:
- A pretty floral wrap-effect dress that’s the easiest, most perfect pick for every single brunch, date, or outdoor party.
- A dreamy tulle midi skirt, aka the fashion item you’re probably already fantasizing about twirling in.
- A super chic satin-y button down with a majestic flower design that actually feels fresher than a typical floral print shirt.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pretty floral wrap-effect dress
Say it with me: it has pockets! Available in sizes 14–26 and in 15 prints. Promising review:
"This dress fit me amazingly, it’s adorable and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." — Amazon customer
A dreamy tulle midi skirt
Available in sizes XS–5X and in 45 colors.
Promising reviews:
"This is great evening/party attire. This is a great A-line circle skirt. I bought the black version for a holiday party. I got many compliments. I’m a size 18 and bought the 3X. It fit perfectly, and hit me just below the knee and had excellent poof!" — Margeaux Chavez
"Honest review: If you'rd looking for a tulle/tutu skirt this is it. I wasn’t expecting the quality, fluffiness, and fullness — this skirt checks all of those boxes I was pleasantly surprised after trying it on. Buy it; you won’t be disappointed." — noooo
Super wide-leg, spaghtti-strap overalls
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the look! Loose style that doesn’t seem to wrinkle. Shoulder straps were a bit difficult to adjust but doable. Looks great on and can dress up or down. Great for spring, summer, and fall! Will order another. Lots of colors to choose from!" — Sharon S. Gibbons
A super chic satin-y button down with a majestic flower design
Available in sizes XS–XL.
A side-slit midi skirt
Available for XS–XXL and in 42 colors.
Promising review:
"Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person so I came to Amazon. This is probably the third or fourth skirt of this type I ordered from various companies and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see through. The slit is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." — sim simma
A tie-dye midi skirt and cropped tank set
But I mean, if you want to be 100% sure, you could always get a few colors. Available in sizes XL–5XL and 36 colors and prints.Promising review:
"Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casually! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool-looking top!" — Jules
A romantic Swiss dot ruffled frock
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 styles.
Promising review:
"The perfect dress. You can wear this to church, a wedding, dinner, anywhere! It's so cute and comfortable! My new favorite dress." — Alicia Christe
A flippy, dreamy halter mini dress
Get it from Lulus in sizes XS–XL.
A long-sleeve floral bow blouse
Some reviewers say it runs a bit small! Available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 prints.Promising review:
"Love love love this top! This is my second purchase of these blouses. I bought two a few months back and just bought two more! I absolutely love them. I love how the neck has a tie to make a bow — it looks so classy and chic. I like that it's a thin, lighter material without being see-through! In the colder months I would just wear a tank top underneath, so you can wear these blouses year round! I wear it tucked in and untucked; it works both ways.
I highly recommend these! I’ll be getting more soon!" — Rebecca Kennedy
A jean jacket–hoodie combo
Several reviewers say it fits loose! Available in sizes XS–3XL and in eight colors.Promising review:
"This jacket is cute and comfortable! Jean jackets can be a little tight in the arms for me and this one is not, it’s a little baggy but not bad. It’s sooo comfortable with the sweatshirt material; it feels like I’m wearing a sweatshirt but much cuter! I get so many compliments when I wear it and I say it’s one of my best Amazon purchases!" —Cass S
Style-icon-worthy ombre wide-leg jeans
Get them from Eloquii in sizes 14–28 and get the matching jacket here
.
A ridiculously romantic smocked midi dress
Reviewers say it generally runs true to size but a bit on the looser side. Available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors.Promising review:
"This dress was made for me. Listen, guys, saying this dress is beautiful is such an understatement.
Listen, it's the middle of the night and I'm feeling myself. Just wait till it's morning; the looks I'm serving all of you! Update: So I ended up buying three different colors of these dresses. I just loved them all. It's like the designer thought of me when they made these dresses!
The material feels great on my body. The upper part is stretchy and fits very well." — Olive Bukuru
An on-trend boxy houndstooth sweater vest
Back in the good old days/fashion pocket universe that was 2009, I had some favorite Forever 21 sweater vests that I adored, and I was definitely in the market for one once they started to come back in style. I love the black-and-white versions that are everywhere, but I absolutely cannot resist anything purple.The lavender hue feels so fresh and different, and pairs great with all washes of denim. I'm usually between a medium and a large, and I ordered a large so it was extra cozy and there would be room to layer. It's the ideal modern wardrobe item because it's comfy enough to work from/chill out at home in, but also can be dressed up all sorts of ways when you do go out. So far, I've worn it by itself with shorts, over a white tee with jeans, and over a button-down/under a moto jacket. The layering possibilities are endless!
Available in sizes S–L and in 16 colors.
A one-shoulder crop top and tiered maxi skirt set
Rebdolls is a woman- and Latine-owned small business. Available in sizes M–5X.
A button-front midi sundress
Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this dress
. Available in sizes S–XXL and in 35 colors and prints.Promising review:
"I'm one of those people who never writes reviews. I found this dress through a BuzzFeed article and couldn't resist the white sunflower one. The material is stretchy and just fits your body so well.
I didn't have any problems with it being see-through while I was wearing light gray underwear. The length is cute. The buttons are fake, so they stay uniform all the way down. It's stretchy across the back of the bodice, so bigger-chested women would love this.
My mom and I have completely different body types and the size large fits us both amazingly! I'm definitely going to try to order as many prints as I can!" — Courtney Clark
Posh wide-leg pants
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! Available in sizes XS–2X, with some colors also available in short lengths, and in 32 colors and prints.Promising review:
"New wardrobe staple! Awesome pants! The quality would make me think they cost more like $60–90. I bought the tan ones and after wearing them a couple of times went back a week later and bought them in black.Now, I’m 5’6”, and normally when I buy this kind of pants they end up being wayyy too long, but these are the perfect height with 1–3” heels!
They do drag a tiny bit with flats, but I prefer small heels anyway, and it’s not a major tripping hazard or anything. Also I wear a size 10–12 normally, but ordered these in 12–14 both times. I probably could’ve gotten away with ordering a 10, but I’m glad I ordered a size up, because it is loose and has some extra room at the waist.
Highly recommend! Buy different colors!" — Stephanie
A bright linen blazer
Available in sizes 2–20/22 regular and 2–12 petite and in two colors.
Promising review:
"Beautiful linen jacket — lovely style, quality, and color. An excellent and practical addition to my summer wardrobe." — anonymous
An easy short-sleeve romper
Reviewers recommend ordering based on the measurements in the size chart, not your usual size (as it runs a bit small). Available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors and prints.Promising review:
"Perfect for spring! Perfect fit and very comfy! I’m going to order a few more. This romper looks dressy with sandals. Perfect for a tropical vacation or around town." — KC
Fun and funky green jeans with a trendy uneven waistband
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned Australian shop with a huge selection of trendy clothes. Available in sizes 0–12.
A fun floral cardigan
Available in one size that fits up to size 12 and in seven styles.
Promising review:
"I love this cardigan! Wore it out on my trip to LA and got tons of compliments from my friends and strangers!
It comes in one size, and the fit was a little oversized, which is what I wanted. I washed it once and it did shrink a little bit to fit me a lot better. The material does not feel cheap at all, I was actually surprised at how thick it was.
The color was what I was expecting. Overall this sweater did not disappoint!" — khanghy nguyen
An airy, tassel-trimmed topper
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this to wear over a sleeveless dress on a cruise. Cruise ships are freezing and this added just enough warmth. It also looks nice over a bathing suit. It's well made and looks just like the site shows. The lace across the back is very cute." — Lisa
A top-rated sports bra and matching bike shorts
Get the bra in sizes M–6X and in four colors and prints and the shorts in sizes M–6X and in two prints.
Promising review (for the bra):
"This is the perfect at-home workout top. I love how the straps don’t dig in. And it’s full coverage for a more top-like feel." — Elle14Promising review (for the shorts):
"Super cute and love the length! Second pair of biker shorts and love the fact these go to my knees. Great fit and squat-proof! The pockets are a big added bonus." — Spanzie
A jean jacket with lil' ruffle details at the top of the sleeve
Available in sizes XS–L.
A sleek knit halter crop top
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"New favorite wardrobe piece. I absolutely love this top. It’s perfect without a bra, and I’ve paired it with skirts and high-waisted pants to the receipt of many compliments. My only regret is I didn’t buy it in every color." — Blair
A stretchy, smocked-waist midi "nap" skirt
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in four colors and prints.
Promising review:
"This is my first purchase from Hill House and I have to say, I am very happily impressed. It feels amazing. You can tell it's wonderful quality. I've gotten so many compliments on it already. Its going to be a staple piece for spring and summer.
I bought a size M and it has a lot of stretch! The one thing I did find odd was how high the elastic waist went — it's very wide, but works. I can't explain it but it does, especially with cute crop tops. It could probably even be worn as a strapless dress if you wanted, too!
" — Hannah
A pretty floral crochet trim top
Available in sizes XS–4XL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a beautiful blouse. The flower lace at the top is such a pretty pattern. I wanted to make sure it had a loose flowing fit so I sized up. It’s a perfect blouse to wear with jeans, or you can tuck it in a skirt to wear to work. Versatile and pretty. I was expecting the material to be thin since the price was so reasonable, but to my surprise the quality was great.
It wasn’t see-through. Got other colors since I loved it so much." — Maria Monti
A breezy bell-sleeve striped tunic dress
Confetti Boutique is an adorable and affordable woman-owned shop based in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Available in sizes S–L.
A lightweight floral open cardigan
It's got pockets! Available in sizes S–3XL and in nine prints.Promising review:
"Lovely! I wasn't sure what to expect with the fabric, but it's smooth and super comfy, just not very warm. I've worn and washed this a few times already and it's holding up great! I get compliments every time I wear it!" — Melissa Dixon
A so-romantic-it-should-come-with-a-candlelit-dinner bustier
Available in sizes 0–14.
A bright and beautiful tassel-detail dress
Reviewers recommend sizing up if you're busty! Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 38 prints.Promising review:
"Absolutely adore this dress!! The CUTEST! I bought it in the white/tan color and the really colorful turquoise. Love them both! I feel like they are cute multi-seasonal dresses. You can wear them with sandals in the summer or boots and a cute vest/jacket for fall. Fits perfectly!" — GEM
An effortlessly cute pastel color-blocked cardi
Available in sizes XS–XL.
A ruched, corseted, puff-sleeve swimsuit
Available in sizes 12–26.
A cheerful rainbow check frock
This cuteness is from The Tiny Tassel
, a woman-owned, Charleston, South Carolina-based business that specializes in bright and bold accessories (often featuring, yup, tassels) and clothes (designed by the founder's mom).
Available in sizes XS–3XL.