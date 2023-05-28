Check Out These 34 Cute Spring Clothing Items

Katy Herman/BuzzFeed

An on-trend boxy houndstooth sweater vest

Back in the good old days/fashion pocket universe that was 2009, I had some favorite Forever 21 sweater vests that I adored, and I was definitely in the market for one once they started to come back in style. I love the black-and-white versions that are everywhere, but I absolutely cannot resist anything purple.The lavender hue feels so fresh and different, and pairs great with all washes of denim. I'm usually between a medium and a large, and I ordered a large so it was extra cozy and there would be room to layer. It's the ideal modern wardrobe item because it's comfy enough to work from/chill out at home in, but also can be dressed up all sorts of ways when you do go out. So far, I've worn it by itself with shorts, over a white tee with jeans, and over a button-down/under a moto jacket. The layering possibilities are endless!



Available in sizes S–L and in 16 colors.