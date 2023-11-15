Etsy

A reusable sticker book

I couldn’t help but include this one last item from Unicorn Eclipse, because it is that cute while being legitimately very cool. It’s a reusable sticker book, made of double-sided release paper so you can stick, re-stick and remove your stickers cleanly, without having to commit to one place to put them. You can easily peel your stickers off the pages whenever you’re ready for them to go to their final destination. Plus, this way your collection of stickers won’t be languishing in a folder or a drawer where you can't flip through and appreciate them. And these designs? Squee!