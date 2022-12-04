Popular items from this list:
A set of cactus-shaped dryer balls
Reviewers say they actually catch (human and pet) hair too!Promising review:
"These cute little waving saguaro cactus dryer balls are perfect. I’ve bought other dryer balls that dried and cracked after a month, these are over three month of heavy use and look as fresh as the day they were delivered on my doorstep. Great value and your clothes will dry faster as well as more efficiently because the saguaros tumble and separate your clothes for more efficiency. 🌵" — Christian B Staller
A portable pack of soap sheets
Promising review:
"Exactly what I wanted! Hands feel very clean after wash! Highly recommend! I read other reviews and decided these had the best reviews, those reviews did not disappoint! Each sheet of soap produces enough soap to give the comfort of knowing your hands are throughly clean. We liked our first order so much that we bought 10 packs for my fiancé's work crew to help make keeping their hands clean during this pandemic! ( he’s a delivery driver/repair tech). If you have wanted to try something like this product, I highly recommend this brand!" — Clippin4you
A Dracula garlic mincer
Promising review:
"I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." — L
A pair of adorable stainless-steel caribou
Promising review:
"My wife and I gift each other from here all the time. She was a little worried they would not fit the thick walls of some of our mugs, but they did perfectly. Softer cookies go on them very well, as do marshmallows. We also liked the idea of pretzels, but have not tried it just yet. Thanks to UG for bringing us awesome US-made items like these." — Charles
A TonyMoly bunny perfume stick
They're available in three delightful scents. Promising review:
"Perfect and super cute, as a receptionist I’m running everywhere all day, and this cute little bunny keeps me smelling great. It’s easy to apply and is nice and light so the scent isn’t overbearing like some perfumes. It fits right in my purse and I take it everywhere!" — Aspen Trumps
A purrfect night light with a soft silicone body and touch-sensitive control
Promising review:
"These kitty lights are super adorable, super fun, and super loved by my kid. I bought this light as a gift for my daughter for her birthday... she loves it. The kitty is soft and squishy, the light colors are bright and pretty, it has a good battery life... I loved it so much that I bought another for a friend's daughter. Great little light." — KMMR
Or a Zero mood light for anyone who can't decide whether "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie
Featuring a favorite character from the Tim Burton classic.
A purrfectly shaped lipstick
Promising review:
"It was exactly as I expected with color — it adds just enough for a hint without being too overpowering. It’s so creamy and my lips feel amazing." — Autumn
Succulent-shaped tea lights that'll almost be a shame to set on fire.
They each burn for about 30 minutes. Promising review:
"Super cute tea lights! They come in two gift boxes with a ribbon around it, perfect for gifting a set and keeping the other!" — Amy D.
And/or a "Pride and Prejudice"-themed, Earl Grey-scented candle
The house is modeled after Lyme Park (the house used in the 1995 miniseries), but I can guarantee any Pride and Prejudice lover — not just the miniseries fans — will love this.
A silicone dachshund ice try to make any beverage more of a weiner
It's made of flexible silicone so it'll roll right up to fit in a stocking. You can use 'em to mold chocolates too. Promising review:
"They are great. I love dachshunds and to have little ones in my drink are even better. Everything about the silicone is great and it is easy to take the ice out and not have it break. I've used it for a few months and it still is holding up wonderfully." — Schmidty
A giant bow-topped fleece head band
Promising review:
"This is actually the second one I have purchased through this company, the first I gave to my sister in law because she loved it so much! You really can't get anything comparable for the money...I've tried and failed. It has the perfect amount of stretch without being too tight or too loose, and it's incredibly soft. I can't recommend this enough!" — Laura Sanchez
A coin purse shaped like a corgi butt
Promising review:
"OK, this is the cutest coin purse Ive ever seen. I have a friend who is obsessed with corgis and I don't blame her. Those floofy butts are too adorable. I cant wait to give this coin purse to her for Yule. She's going to love it." — Bunny
Or a corgi butt mousepad
Promising review:
"I ADORE this mouse pad!!! I work as a software developer and was starting to experience the beginnings of carpel tunnel. This has totally stopped the numbness in my hand! And as a corgi mom of two bouncing corgi boys, this was a must-have!" — LP
A pair of sherpa-lined slippers
Promising review:
"Very nice, plush, comfortable and so cute! For indoor use! I would definitely buy these again! They fit very well, even if you have wide feet. I bought them for my daughter who has a pug. Great gift! Was supposed to be for Christmas but I couldn't wait! Love them!" — JC
A set of mini macaron containers
Promising review:
"These are the best little containers EVER! I use them for so many things: change 'purse' for my work locker, pill containers, small jewelry holder (fits my earrings, rings and necklace and works great for when I can't wear something and don't want to lose it). I've used a few daily and none of them have broken or popped open and I've had these for two and a half months already! Cannot praise these things enough! Definitely worth the money." — Meghan Danielle
Chenille-style fuzzy socks in the shape of quirky creatures
Promising review:
"I love these socks! I’ve bought several sets to give as gifts and one for myself. Mine have held up a year and going strong. They’re warm but not hot and not so thick that you can’t wear shoes with them. Perfect fuzzy socks!
And so cute and fun to wear!" — Kelli Nash
A hand soap attachment to transform boring foaming soap into a secret Mickey
Promising review:
"Great quality — took a few practice attempts to get a good Mickey shape at first, but we've got it down now. My 3-year-old daughter LOVES it! So much fun." — Katie Thies
A tiki-inspired Baby Yoda mug
Promising review:
"OK Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) is cute enough to be a Lovely Tiki mug, but this one just make it beyond my expectations, detail hand painting, different color inside the mug, a real treat for tiki culture or Star Wars
fans looking for a nice cocktail in Mos Eisley cantina, big enough for a Iced Rusty Nail or any glass-size poison" —G. Salvador
A set of cat sponges
Promising review:
"The way they sit up helps them dry rapidly and they work very well too. I used them as stocking stuffers." —pinkzin
A mini Lodge cast-iron skillet
Promising review:
"This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it.
But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" — CollierCatMan
Or a miniature baking set
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book. Promising review:
"My 8-year-old daughter purchased this for herself. She absolutely loves it and so do I! With very minimal help from me, she can make her own treats.
I love that she gets a little snack/treat and the kitchen isn’t a big mess and I don’t have two dozen cookies lying around calling my name. She used to beg me to bake all the time and now I can let her because I know she’s not filling up on sugar and she doesn’t need me hovering in the kitchen to keep an eye on things. It’s amazing!" — Sherrie801
A sloth to-do notepad
It has sections for your must-do tasks (with two different areas for top and lower priority), appointments, errands, and people they need to reach out to. A BuzzFeed Shopping editor who loves sloths swears by this to help organize her day — check out her review
in one edition of our monthly review series! Here's a snippet: "And for anyone who's not a natural-born multitasker, this is great for you! I, for one, like to do one thing at a time so it's great to be able to list everything by time frame (like to do soon or to do after a nap) so I can think out the order of importance. I don't have to say how SATISFYING it is to check things off when I complete them — do I sometimes write things down just to give it a check? Maybe. It also has cute ways to motivate me, like a mood- and productivity-rating method in the form of sloths. Dare I say, I owe these little sloth heads full credit for keeping me out of stress mode every week
— they just a have a way with...planning?"
An adorable pigeon planter
Lockwood is a queer-owned, woman-owned, family-owned small business with several locations
in New York City.If you're based in New York, you can also pick up at your local store.
A floating pasta timer whose name is "Al Dente"
The three-minute song ("That's Amore") is great for angel hair, the five-minute song ("Tarantella Napoletana") is great for spaghetti, the seven-minute song (the Godfather
theme) is great for tagliatele and more, and the eleven-minute song ("Prisoner's Choir") is great for fusili and more. Promising review:
"Purchased as a gift for my Mother-in-law, and was a hit! I don't think she will use it daily but is a very cute novelty gift. The timer does work and the pasta was perfect 'al dente' and was so fun to hear it start singing when it went off." — Rochelle P.
A dozen squishy cat stress toys
Promising review:
"So Soft. So squishy. So stretchy! These little guys are so satisfying to sit there and squish when you're feeling anxious or frustrated. The paint on their little faces is a little messy sometimes, but the way a stress ball looks isn't very important. I like that these are small enough to fit inside of your pocket, because so many stress balls are big and obvious and embarrassing." — Emma McConaughey
An extra-durable duck-shaped dog toy
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor AnaMaria Glavan has to say: "My French Bulldog is extremely spoiled and gets new toys all the damn time — my sister will, I’m not kidding, raid the rows of TJ Maxx once a week for a new seasonally appropriate squeaker. There’s currently a mangled pastel purple bunny sitting in the garbage because, yep, he chewed right through it in a day… which brings me to my point! Chew toys can cost anywhere from $10–$14 a pop and last maybe three days with minimal play. My dog sleeps for 18 hours in a 24-hour cycle so it mystifies me that he manages to go through them so quickly. But a few months ago, I found this very plain yellow duck toy on Amazon that had over 14,000 reviews with buyers claiming it could take a lot of wear and tear. I thought, my doggo deserves the best so let’s try it out. Folks! This duck is woven with Valyrian steel! I literally purchased this on Nov. 24, 2020 (and I’m writing on March 25, 2021) and it’s STILL GOING STRONG. It has not torn, ripped, there is no toy entrail fluff scattered throughout our living room. Nada. It’s still perfectly intact and Rockie generally prefers this toy over any other one in his ever-changing arsenal. It’s also perfect for his medium frame but I can see it being equally as ideal for smaller dogs because it’s lightweight, despite being on the larger side. My dog is also strange in that he prefers sleeping on this random blanket in the corner than in his bed and sometimes he’ll drag the duck with him and lay next to it and I just...my eyes fill with tears when I think about how adorable that is.The best part is that the toy costs less than $10. Considering the quality, you’d expect it to cost way more considering that I haven’t had to replace it in the four months of me owning it. And again, I want to stress — my dog typically shreds through toys in less than a week, so to have one last 15x longer?! It’s pretty sweet. I also want to point out that the squeaker isn't obnoxiously loud which is pure bliss."
A pair of LED light saber chopsticks
There's a button to turn 'em on and off, and they come with batteries so you can ~get glowing~ as soon as they arrive. Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring balance to the Force."
A set of cat gel roller pens
Promising review:
"These adorable pens are a hoot! I can now ensure the pen thieves stay away from my desk. The point is very fine. It writes smoothly with black ink. The colors and the tiny faces are too cute. My favorite part is the little tail on the cap." — Amazon Customer
Disney Tsum Tsums filled with moisturizing lip balm
Promising review:
"This could not be any cuter! The Princess is here to save your lips, and her cinnamon bun flavor is a wonderful choice to go with her bun hairdo. The container's too heavy to carry with you, but it's great to sit on your desk. Also in case you're worried about it, the cinnamon is not strong enough to burn your lips, but you can taste it." — ThatVulcanB
A Harry Styles air freshener
Promising review:
"I ordered these for my daughter for Christmas and she LOVES them. Super great quality, the seller was super responsive and answered a question I had within a couple of hours… 10/10 thank you!" — Etsy Customer
An octopus-shaped blackhead scrub stick
Promising review:
"First time buying this and didn't know what to expect but I'm most definitely buying it again. My skin has never felt better and I have the most sensitive skin and I've had no issues at all." — Melissa
A bag of Reindeer Farts (spoiler alert: it's actually peppermint-flavored cotton candy)
Promising review:
"I won't lie — the whole reason I purchased this is because I knew that my kids would laugh at the name. However, I was really happy with how yummy the actual cotton candy in the bag was
! The candy was fresh, and well packaged, and the product name got the laughs expected. Overall, I would say it's a bit expensive for what you get (though it was easily enough for me and two children to share), but would still recommend as a cute/silly gift for someone who would get a kick out of this type of thing." — Deb
An otter tape dispenser who knows a thing or two about being stuck together
Promising review:
"No one is buying this tape dispenser for any purpose other than to look cute on a desk. It definitely does that. It’s adorable. Just look at that happy, furry otter face. As a bonus, it also holds tape, which is useful in a variety of situations. It’s also very sturdy and isn’t likely to go flying when you forcefully grab a piece of tape from it (if you’re an aggressive gift wrapper, by chance). This otter tape dispenser is one of the few novelty items that actually does what it’s supposed to do. Two paws up.
" — Bargler
A set of four fruit-shaped flash drives
Promising review:
"They are exactly what they look like — super cute flash drives. I've loaded them up with photos, videos, and music and given them to friends as gifts. They've been a big hit." — Urban Fantasy Super Dragon
A screaming goat figurine
And it comes with a 32-page, illustrated booklet all about goats, making this product the G.O.A.T. itself.Promising review:
"This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle and move on throughout our day.
No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." — Amazon Customer
A desktop inflatable tube guy
It even comes with a 32-page booklet about the ~history~ of the tube man.Promising review:
"Makes my wife laugh every time she turns it on. Everyone should have one of these at home." — P. Farrow
A velvet finish lip tint packaged in an adorable ink bottle
Promising review:
"I usually don’t wear lipstick, I’m more of a gloss girl but that’s mainly because I don’t like reapplying or uneven color after an hour. I’ve searched for a light, long lasting lip color in shades that worked with my skin tone. I LOVE this. I ordered a second color a few weeks after the first and probably will stock up just in case. It last a long time and as it fades it doesn’t look bad.
The color wears naturally but it takes a while, and several glasses of water, before that happens. Worth every penny!" — Veronica
A snack container with two separate compartments (one for food, one for dip)
Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw someone at work with it and I had to have it! It's a little pricey but I didn't care LOL. It stores a lot of carrots and the perfect amount of dip. I use it everyday now." — Gabbie
A brontosaurus loose-leaf tea infuser
Promising review:
"Got this as a present for my fiancé — so dang adorable! Fits a decent amount of loose leaf tea in it well, seals great to keep any little pieces from coming out, sits in any of our coffee cups easily, and looks so cute while brewing. The neck sticking out makes it very easy to take out of the cup after brewing, and it's dishwasher safe! An awesome present, he loves it! Came on time and in great shape, would buy from again." — Sabrina
A plush squeaker toy so your small fry of a furry friend can enjoy a treat when you do
Promising review:
"This is the second toy from this maker I have bought and I LOVE them. More importantly so does Lola! They last forever and she gets so excited. The best part is that she hasn't been able to tear it apart yet. I decided I was going to buy her a new one each month until she has them all." — Reynold Wang