23 Cute Summer Dresses You Can Actually Wear With A Bra

A fun and playful sun dress with a V-neck and wrap front
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 33 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"This is the cutest dress I’ve ever bought on Amazon. I took a risk, but I wanted a true wrap dress. I ordered a large and the waist was a little loose, but the tie allowed me to tie it a little tighter, which creates a cute 'bunched' look. It’s lightweight, not stretchy material (which kinda scared me), but it fits around my curves perfectly still. I’m super excited to wear this for the summer.
I wore it for our Valentine's date night and my boyfriend loved it. I also got about five compliments that day from total strangers. I might have to order more in different colors." – Nidia
A maxi dress that comes in 45 colors and prints
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 45 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"Great dress! Fits to size. It’s not tight at all. It flows nice and fits perfect. The material is not too thin or thick. I ordered the black dress and it’s not see through at all. I will be buying more colors. It’s super comfy too. I will most likely hand-wash as well. Definitely a nice dress for summer." – Niki J
Or this adorable floral maxi dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and 41 prints.
Promising review:
"This dress is so beautiful and comfortable. The dress billows, it flows nicely, it doesn't bunch up, it doesn't get stuck or ride or pinch or bind. It flows so nicely. It's the most comfortable dress I have ever had.
I love the sleeves...way better than the dresses with the longer sleeves (which are too tight). The fabric is beautiful. One person liked it so much, she bought one for herself
." – LJ
A two-toned linen number
MagicLinen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that creates beautiful linen clothes and home products that are all Oeko-Tex certified
, meaning they are free from harmful substances and chemicals.Promising review:
"This dress fits perfectly. I love the wide neckline and how it hangs. The pockets are my favorite." — Sherrice K.
A sleeveless gingham dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer and then the plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus I LOVE that there are pockets. The dress is constructively made really well, I was pleasantly pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent. I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!" — Theresa St Peter
A high-low dress
This is the perfect summer dress for any fancy activities you have! It's ultra-breathable and thin, so you can wear this even when it creeps up to 100+ degrees outside! I've worn it to a wedding last year and then to a rehearsal dinner this year, and I will keep this in my regular rotation to break out any time I need to look cute! Available in sizes S–XXL and in 35 colors.Promising review:
"Love, love, love this dress! It fits perfectly and is lightweight enough for the heat wave we are experiencing in LA." — Sweet Serenade
A ruffle-sleeved dress with a pleated design
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 43 colors.
Promising review:
"I liked this dress so much I bought it in a second color. To be honest, it's probably not my last one. I'm definitely thinking about ordering a few more. This dress is so easy to throw on and dress up or down, depending on how you style it.
I love the loose, comfy fit. It's already got a slightly oversized feel to it, so don't worry about sizing up. It's perfect as is." — Cristina Thrower
A tie-dye maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 24 colors and designs.
Promising review:
"Great affordable maxi dress. The coffee color is exactly as pictured and the material is cool and flows well. I haven't washed it yet, but the stitching, pockets, and sleeves are well constructed. I would purchase again in another color." — Melissa
A midi dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 31 prints and colors.
Promising review:
"Better than I expected it would be! The fit is perfect, and the material is lightweight but still sturdy enough so the dress drapes and falls perfectly. I love the way it swings when you walk. It truly is a perfect year-round dress in style, material, and color (navy), and I will probably be ordering another." — ckern
A Swiss dot ruffled number
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"The perfect dress. You can wear this to church, a wedding, dinner, anywhere! It's so cute and comfortable! My new favorite dress." — Alicia Christe
A sloth-patterned frock
Also available in other patterns like dogs, foxes, and dinosaurs! Available in sizes XS–XXL and in seven other patterns.Promising review:
"Absolutely love this dress and thought it was adorable! I love sloths, so the moment I saw this dress, I knew I had to have it! The dress fit as expected and it was really comfortable. I’m a teacher and was able to wear it the whole day without any issues." — Rachel
A tiered mini dress that comes in fun, bold patterns
Reviewers say this runs large, so make sure to size down! Available in sizes XXS-3X and five patterns; petite and plus sizes also available.Promising review:
"Beautiful summer dress. I’m large in the chest area, and it fits perfectly. Love the color and the pattern of the fabric too. Highly recommend this dress." — Cherie04
A smocked midi dress
Available in sizes 0–12 and in 12 patterns/colors/styles.
Promising review:
"So cute! The dress is exactly as pictured. Love the color. I was worried about the quality because it was so inexpensive, but it’s actually really nice and not see-through at all! Such a perfect dress for vacation!" — JP0811
A swing dress designed with elbow-length sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"This dress is perfect! This dress is elegant and even has large pockets, which is perfect to hold a smartphone and/or lip balm. While I normally wear a size small, I read other reviews which said to buy one size larger, and I'm so glad I did. I highly recommend purchasing this dress." — Amber
A beautiful polka dot dress with great coverage on top
Available in sizes S–XL and in 21 colors and prints.
Promising review:
"This dress is so pretty!! I was hesitant because it seemed like it might be super cheap-looking, but it's a much higher quality than I expected. It fits like a dream and I feel so pretty in it! It has pockets and it drapes so nicely. You will not be disappointed." — Nicole
A sleeveless T-shirt dress
Available in sizes S–4XL and in 42 patterns and colors.
Promising review:
"Great purchase for the price. Just what I was looking for! Comfy summer dress for any occasion. Being a momma, I'm always looking for things just like this. You can dress it up or down and it has pockets!! Can't get much better. Fit is perfect for me — it's like it was made just for me! Armholes are a little longer than most dresses but I like that for the summer so sweat marks don't show! Not see-through so great for any pair of comfy undies. Cute with a belt and also cute with none." —Worthington
A midi dress from Valani
Valani is a sustainable small business dedicated to making pieces that are both eco-friendly and extremely comfortable. They also break down the positive impact each piece in their collection makes. For example, for each Sodalin hemp midi dress produced, the brand avoided 4.1 miles of driving emissions, saved 296.8 days of drinking water, and planted 1 tree.
Available in sizes 0–12.
A denim dress with a frayed hem
Available in sizes S–XXL and in nine styles.
Promising review:
"Absolutely loved this dress. It fits perfectly. I wear it casual with sandals or white Keds, and have got so many compliments on it. A must for your summer wardrobe." — DS
A T-shirt dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 33 colors.
Promising review:
"I've purchased five of these dresses. They're perfect for pretty much any occasion. I've worn to parties, work, church, dates, and my nephew's graduation. Living in California means that I can wear this dress year round. Don't let the price fool you — this dress is well made, double lined, and the unhemmed finish at the bottom is interesting.
Plus they are super easy to care for! Just toss in the washer/dryer. I've received so many compliments and "where'd you get that?'" – KC
A wrap dress
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 32 styles.
Promising review
: "I don't normally write reviews for clothes off of Amazon, but good lordy I am so in love with this dress, I just HAVE to!! I am IN LOVE and am wishing it was warmer weather so I could wear it out and about! First, it is a true wrap dress in that you feed one side through the other, therefore you can adjust how tight or loose it is. Modest? Show some cleavage? Up to you!
😍 Second, it is the PERFECT length for me. Lastly, normally a short ruffle sleeve doesn't fall right on me and makes me look like a football player... these fall immaculately fluttery on me. All in all, I freaking love this dress!
And was not prompted in any way to provide a review but felt so compelled when I tried it on! If you are on the fence like I have been for over a year, GET IT!!" — Jess
A striped T-shirt dress with a cute tie waist
Reviewers say this dress is form-fitting, so if you want a looser fit, size up! Available in S–XL and in 29 colors.Promising review:
"Seriously the softest dress ever! I probably could have sized down, but I like a looser fit. I needed a dress that was long enough to wear to work and that is what I got with this dress. And it has pockets which is a huge bonus!!!
I actually am going to buy more in different colors!" — Lnt7
A patterned maxi dress
This beauty comes in eight different patterns and colors — we won't judge if you end up picking out a couple! Available in XXS–XL, as well as XXS–XL Petite and 1X–3X Plus, and in eight different colors and patterns.Promising review:
"We all love easy breezy summer dresses and you need to look no further than this one. It’s literally perfect! I was at the store today and walked by it on the rack. I instantly knew I had to try it on. It’s rare that I fall in love with a piece that quickly and easily, but this is THE ONE.
Don’t hesitate. Buy the dress." — Rachel395
A button-up shirt dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"Such a great dress that can be dressed down with sneakers/sandals or dressed up with wedges/block heels. I got the medium and loved the kelly green color!" — Amanda