22 Supportive Bathing Suits You Can Actually Swim, Dive, And Splash Around In

A high-waisted retro number with over 8,000 five-star ratings

Available in sizes S–4XL and in 28 prints."As a mother of three, I was very hesitant to purchase a two-piece swimsuit ever again. However, the retro high-waisted look allows me to have a little interest while covering the parts I feel need coverage. I was expecting the high waist to be tight, but it is not — it is very comfortable. The ruching on the front of the bottom is good, and the top provides good coverage, support and padding. My chest is not too exposed, which is exactly what I wanted and is comfortable.The colors of the fabric print are very cute. I am very happy with this suit overall." — mandyteach1