22 Supportive Bathing Suits You Can Actually Swim, Dive, And Splash Around In

- A strappy bikini with underwire support and a high-waisted bottom so you can feel secure while wearing this beauty of a swimsuit in the ocean
- This stunning crossover one-piece that is giving us some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes
- A retro-style bikini set complete with a top that can be adjusted at the halter strap as well as the adjustable straps in the back, which means you can customize it to get your perfect fit
Available in M–3XL and three styles.
"If I could leave more than 5 stars for this swimsuit, I WOULD!!!! I want to scream from the rooftops about how amazing the fit and feel of this beautiful set. I put this on and immediately felt like a million dollars.
The top boasts padded cups and adjustable everything, making it fit well no matter your size. I generally have a hard time staying in bikini cups, and I was able to tighten the back AND sides of this suit for a perfect fit.
Well-made, well-loved, and I will wear this suit to EVERY beach and pool party from now on!!" — Annie Hinz
Available in sizes 4–18 and 46 styles.
"This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn!! It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find).
You won’t be disappointed!" — MrsFoster
Available in sizes XXS–22 Plus and in 43 colors.
"I never order bathing suits online because I just prefer to try them on, I blindly ordered this and I ended up loving it. The top is super supportive, the high waist looks good, and it is not see through.
I would recommend this bathing suit!" — Breann Zimmerman
Available in sizes XXS–26 Plus and 45 colors.
"My bust is supported
and contained nicely. The fit on the legs is excellent and my butt is covered without looking like a grandma suit.
I feel very comfortable in this suit. I’m very impressed! The quality isn’t like that of some of my more expensive suits, but for the price it is worth every penny. I would recommend and order again in another color." — Lyd
Available in sizes 32A–38DDD and three colors.
I own this top! TBH I own probably five underwire bikini tops from Target because they are really that good! I love that they are sized by your bra size so you can get the exact same fit as your bra — and it supports you just like a bra would! Being a 38DD, I need alllll the support I can get, and I just feel so confident in my skin when I wear this knowing my boobs are supported and lifted and won't fly out if I jump in the pool!
A pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms from Aerie with pockets
You can also use the pockets to hold your phone when you're walking to the beach or stash your hotel key in them! Available in sizes XS–XXL.Promising review:
"As someone who wears an insulin pump, I often have trouble with where to tuck my pump in swimsuits. These bikini bottoms are PERFECT!! Aerie has solved all of my swimsuit problems with these bottoms. My only complaint is that they don’t come in more colors! They fit true to size, a little cheeky but not too cheeky." — KATIE
Available in sizes 2–22 and five colors.
"I’m always trying to find something that looks flattering and supportive on top without adding bulk and giant pads. The padding and support are fantastic and the fabric feels nice on my skin, not cheap.
Will be ordering again soon and have been showing all of my friends my new suit." — Toma
Kitty and Vibe is a body-inclusive woman-owned small business that designs pieces to make everyone who wears them feel comfortable and confident! Available in sizes A–H and two patterns and check out the high hip bottoms pictured above for $52,
available in sizes S–5XL and seven colors; also available in in-between sizes to accommodate larger bums.Promising review:
"As someone with large boobs, it is a nightmare trying to find a good swim top. I feel so secure in the plunge top
, and the cut and the print are so cute!! The style of the back makes this top extra secure. The material is so soft and high quality. I can’t say enough good about this suit!!!" — P.B.
Available in sizes S–4XL and in 28 prints.
"As a mother of three, I was very hesitant to purchase a two-piece swimsuit ever again. However, the retro high-waisted look allows me to have a little interest while covering the parts I feel need coverage. I was expecting the high waist to be tight, but it is not — it is very comfortable. The ruching on the front of the bottom is good, and the top provides good coverage, support and padding. My chest is not too exposed, which is exactly what I wanted and is comfortable. There is no underwire in this top, but there is plenty of support nonetheless. The top ties in the back and around the neck, with plenty of length to make the ties easily.
The colors of the fabric print are very cute. I am very happy with this suit overall." — mandyteach1
Available in sizes S–4XL and four colors.
"Gorgeous and versatile! I was finally able to be comfortable at the beach and comfortable walking around town afterwards while on vacation in the Caribbean. Dries fairly quickly! Does not excessively weigh you down when wet.
Sand washes off easily. Turban stays on! It is form-fitting because of the material so if you prefer looser clothing, consider ordering a size up." — A.Nobody.Somebody
Available in sizes 4–16 and 10 styles.
"I cannot say enough good things about this swimsuit! It fits like a dream! The top surprisingly provides good support.
It is a comfortable suit and does NOT make you feel like you’re in a casing or tight fitting garment. I will be ordering at least two more colors!!!" — Keri
Available in sizes 2–16 and eight styles.
"Wonderful one piece swimsuit! The fabric is strong and actually gives a lot of support which I wasn't expecting. It came with two sets of straps, a skinny pair and a thicker pair. I am so tickled by this because I have DDD breasts and those little straps were not gonna cut it. I'm pleasantly surprised by the amount of support the suit offers.
I'm going to order a second one in green!" — Heidi
Available in sizes S–2XL and 12 styles.
"Supports my 38DDDs.
I typically have to buy bra-sized swimsuits to get the support I need but after seeing all the customer photos I thought it might work. It fits perfectly. I love the built-in cups and semi-shelf bra.
It’s a thicker material so it smooths everything out. I may get it in a different color. For the price it’s a steal."' — CRISTY9584
Available in sizes 34B–40DD and 14 styles.
"This is the best fitting things I've purchased ever! Very sexy without worry that I'll fall out! This suit top holds up my boobs and fits better than some bras I have.
Highly recommended and would definitely encourage anyone to purchase!!" — A. Spencer
Available in sizes 2–14 and in 20 styles.
Hermoza is a woman-owned and Latinx-co-owned brand with a focus on creating classic, timeless silhouettes with high-quality materials. Its name comes from the Spanish word hermosa
, meaning "beautiful."Promising review
: "The fabric is perfect—with enough support, yet silky
. I really like the style." — Jennifer Williamson D.
Available in sizes S–XL and 18 styles.
"I’ve always had the hardest time finding a bathing suit that supports my breasts, but this top fits perfect all around and has good support!
(I have F-cup breasts.) The material and the quality of the bathing suit is surprisingly nice and thick!" — Rileigh darsow
Available in sizes S–5XL and 40 colors/styles.
"This suit is absolutely perfect for the beach or pool. It has the right amount of support to give you the shape you want without making you feel uncomfortable. I just wish it had underwire support. The colors are beautiful, exactly as the picture shows." — Miriam
Available in sizes D–F and 28 colors.
"No more compromise! I have never been happier with a swimsuit top. It is incredibly supportive (wave tested!) without being constraining.
The underwire is completely comfortable and discreet. The colors are fun and bright! I absolutely recommend for anyone who has a hard time finding something that is both supportive and cute.
I've never ordered a swimsuit online before, but I went out on a limb based on the reviews and was not disappointed!" — K. Healy
Available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors.
"This swimsuit is true to size and the material is amazing. It is a thicker material and it has a lot of support on the bra.
Really good product for an affordable price. I highly recommend it!" — laura
Available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors and prints.
"I love everything about this swimsuit! I am normally a medium and ordered the large which fit PERFECT! The burnt orange color even makes my pale skin seem tan. The quality of this swimsuit is great — no white liner that rolls out like a lot of suits I’ve tried from Amazon. The top is supportive enough and the bottoms cover just the right places.
I’m excited to wear it in Hawaii." — Rebecca
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors and prints.
"This was exactly what I needed for my little waterpark excursion. Didn’t want my butt on display and didn’t want to be adjusting myself all day long. This thing kept my DDs in place THE WHOLE TIME. I was shocked when I received it and tried it on — it actually held them up and kept them looking perky. I have literally never felt more comfortable/supported in a swimsuit.
I normally do not wear one pieces because I feel like they make me look shorter/stubby but the ruching and skirt sort of break it up. I did receive more than one compliment at the water park. It fits really well and feels like it will hold up for years to come." — Danielle L Cardillo
Available in sizes 00-6, which support a range from C–F cup sizes, and in two colors, and check out the matching bottoms here,
available in sizes 10–30.
"It's been years since I had a swim top I love as much as this one! It's cute and super supportive. Love the adjustable straps." — PatsGirl604