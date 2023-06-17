22 Supportive Bathing Suits You Can Actually Swim, Dive, And Splash Around In

Target

An underwire bikini top with halter straps

Available in sizes 32A–38DDD and three colors.



I own this top! TBH I own probably five underwire bikini tops from Target because they are really that good! I love that they are sized by your bra size so you can get the exact same fit as your bra — and it supports you just like a bra would! Being a 38DD, I need alllll the support I can get, and I just feel so confident in my skin when I wear this knowing my boobs are supported and lifted and won't fly out if I jump in the pool!

