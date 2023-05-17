Popular items from this list include:
• Earth-friendly huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles
• Ultra-lightweight leather tennis sneakers by Cole Haan
• An affordable pair of waterproof Chelsea boots
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Sleek slip-on sneakers with memory foam soles
Available in sizes 5–11 and in 23 styles. Some reviewers say these shoes run big and recommend ordering a size down. Promising review:
"This is my second pair of shoes like this. They are comfortable with padding, easy to wear, durable, and go with everything.
Highly recommend!" — mandi
Ultra-lightweight leather tennis sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors.
Promising review:
"I bought these shoes before leaving on a trip where I would do a lot of walking. I was nervous going out for a day on vacation where I would be walking close to 10 miles in new shoes, but lo and behold these shoes were amazing! They are so incredibly comfortable! Added bonus is they are super cute too!
Can’t say enough good things about these!" — Jennifer C.
Cushy Clarks flip-flops
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 32 colors.
Promising review:
"LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops I used the try before you buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable.
We have tile and hardwood floors and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles) and they fit my feet like a glove.
Just ordered me another pair." — Bonnie Wagaman
Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining
Available in sizes 5–15, 7–13 wide, and in 14 styles.Promising review:
"Awesome! I’m a woman who wears a size 13 and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I’m going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large-foot girl feel good today!" —Tiffany
Polished heeled ankle boots
Available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 stylesPromising review:
"Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online but I am so glad I bought these. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles.
I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" — Julia Alvarez
Teva Tirra sandals with supportive molded insoles
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 24 styles.
I cannot say enough wonderful things about these sandals. They required ZERO break-in time and were ready for long-term wear right out of the box. For a hiking sandal, I think they still look sleek enough to pair with a casual sundress, and they keep my feet cool while still managing to put an actually supportive sole between my feet and the sidewalk. I've worn them constantly for three years now and they still look perfect.
Italian leather day heels with an elastic heel
Available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors.
Promising review:
"So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." — Kavita D
A pair of wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized top-line
Available in sizes 5–15, 5–15 wide, and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip-flops, or sneakers. And I have to say — these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking.
Even though they're not leather, they do have some give to them. I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" —CaliGirl89
Earth-friendly woven huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles
Available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered my sandals for at-home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work.
" — Neely G.
Handmade rainbow huarache sandals
Artesanías Camila
is a Carthage, Texas-based shop from Blanca Olivera. All of their Mexican-inspired huaraches, bags, hats, and apparel are handmade, beautifully intricate, and 100% joy-inducing. Available in sizes 7–10 and in three colors.Promising review:
"These shoes are spectacular in person and I’ve already received so many compliments! The fit is roomy enough to accommodate wide feet and the color is very vivid.
I’m looking forward to giving the sandals lots of use — thanks for a fantastic product!" — dirtybeet6
.
Chelsea rainboots with over 15,000 5-star ratings
Available in sizes 4–12 and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but Iwas able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking.
They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up but it has worn off by now." — epop86
A pair of mid-calf rain boots
Available in sizes 5–9.5 and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day, right out to package. No blisters or discomfort.
I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." — Kindle customer
Mary Jane flats handcrafted from supple leather
ZOU XOU SHOES
is a Black woman-owned brand founded by Katherine Theobalds who, after becoming disillusioned with fashion's excessive waste issue and detachment from craft, launched her own line of thoughtfully crafted shoes. Each pair is handmade in Argentina by shoemakers using age-old techniques and premium leathers. Available in EU sizes 36–42.Promising review:
"Omg they are perfect!!! As soon as I opened the box I could smell the quality. I’ve been eyeing these shoes for months and they are so worth it!
Keeping these forever. So happy to support!" — Isabella Henriquez
Lace-up loafers with over 94,500 5-star ratings
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 71 styles.
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best.
Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." — Caigesmama
Sorel tennis sneakers made from breathable mesh
Available in sizes 5–12 and 21 styles.Promising review:
"I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned.They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day
, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." — SBoo
Platform lace-up oxfords
Available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend!
I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" — Talia
Block heel sandals
Available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"If I could I’d give these sandals 10 stars! There’s no breaking-in period with these, they’re so comfy from the very start.
I spend most of the day on my feet at work and with these, I don’t feel any discomfort whatsoever! The best thing is they’re so pretty! I love these shoes!" — Veronica Diaz
Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and in four styles.
Promising review:
"I bought these shoes on Amazon after finding them on a different site for $40 more. I've been wearing them every day for a week. I live in NYC and I walk A LOT. They are mostly really comfortable. Breaking them in, the toes area can feel a little tight. But I really love them and I can tell they'll get more and more comfortable as I wear them!
Update 12/2020: I still have these shoes after wearing them nearly every day in fall and winter for two years. They need to be replaced now but they have served me well!" — S Marshall
Slip-on cork sandals
Available in sizes 6–12, 6–12 wide, and in 21 colors.Promising review:
"It’s true these are more comfortable than Birkenstocks. I will be buying more of these they are extremely comfortable right out of the box, unlike Birkenstocks that take several weeks to break in.
The footbed is soft and cushy; even on your heels it has a cushion. I do not know if they will last as long in Birkenstocks but for the price you can’t beat it." — Ashley
All-purpose lace-up boots
Thesus
is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! Their materials are 90% sustainable and traceable — and they're working toward 100%. Available in EU sizes 36–46 and 11 colors.Promising review:
"Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy.
Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made- thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy." —Dalia
Patent Franco Sarto lug sole loafers
Available in sizes 5–11, 6.5–10 wide, and in nine colors.
Promising review:
"I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these and guess what, they look great with jeans too!
I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect too which I was a bit worried about." — Jane Jernigan
Squishy nonslip cloud slides
Available in sizes 2–12 and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs!
" — Laura Green
Low wedge sandals with stretchy elastic straps
Available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors.
Promising review
: "Planned a last-minute international beach trip and assumed that my trip would be spent in flip-flops. Nope. These I purchased at the last minute as a backup and they worked miracles. They fit my wide feet (one is wider than the other and both fit with the stretchy straps), they were comfortable, and I wore them seven times in seven days. Great arch support. Simply felt great.
I will buy every other color and they will be my go-to all summer! Also, I stopped wearing heels a couple of years ago due to ankle challenges and the small heel on these is no problem." — Lisa
Timeless block heel mules with a slim buckled strap
Ma’am Shoes
is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions. Available in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors.
Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear.
So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great?