Teva Tirra sandals with supportive molded insoles

Available in sizes 5–12 and in 24 styles.



I cannot say enough wonderful things about these sandals. They required ZERO break-in time and were ready for long-term wear right out of the box. For a hiking sandal, I think they still look sleek enough to pair with a casual sundress, and they keep my feet cool while still managing to put an actually supportive sole between my feet and the sidewalk. I've worn them constantly for three years now and they still look perfect.