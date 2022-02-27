Just 35 Things Under $50 You're Going To Want ... Like Immediately

Popular items from this list
A pair of fluffy house slippers
Promising reviews:
"These slippers feel like a hug on my feet.
They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these!" —Cyndi Lundeberg
"I. Love. These. Slippers. One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon. I practically live in these things.
Literally, I wear them around the house all the time down to stepping out of them and directly into the shower and even walking my dog in them... My nieces loved them so much I ended up getting them each a pair for Christmas. You will not be disappointed if you purchase. Cute, comfortable, versatile." —Beckybrowneyes85
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 12 colors).
A set of claw hair clips with the super chic tortoise print
Promising reviews:
"I love these clips! They are a very thick and sturdy material and have more than enough spacing between the clamps to hold a large amount of hair. The pattern is so simple yet adds a little bit something to your look. Would totally recommend! —Maggie
"My favorite and my go-to hair clip!!! It's a clip that finally holds all of my hair in place the entire day.
I wear it to work out in as well as an accessory for my every wear. Love these!! I would buy more just to have around. I’m very particular on the quality of the clips. This is so strong I know that they will last for years to come. Best ever!!
" —Hoopes
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles).
A cool foaming hand soap that pumps in the shape of a flower or paw print
Promising review:
"I will admit I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out and not only is the flower cute but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to.
I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in two styles).
A fluffy weighted blanket
The ceramic beads inside (what gives the blanket its weight) are non-toxic and hypoallergenic, but the double layering and padding of the blanket will keep them from moving around or getting out — so no worries on that front!
Promising review:
"Heaven. Comforting. So soft. Two different sorts of soft, at that. The weight eases aches and pains and I can sleep for a long time without waking, comfortably
...I bought a second blanket in a lighter weight for my daughter, and may buy a third as well. We just love these... We use them every day and it makes laying down to sleep or even to snuggle for a moment a really comforting and wonderful experience
." —Jenny Rabbit 1111
Get them from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in three sizes/weights and six colors).
A cute, stackable under-cabinet drawer
Promising reviews:
"Simple set-up. Super sturdy. It’s nice to have the drawer and separate level so I don’t lose stuff that gets pushed to the back
or have to pull out everything to find something. Love this! I need more!" —Amazon Amanda
"These shelves are well built, easy to assemble, and are able to be stacked.
I needed something that would hold laundry supplies and having a pull-out basket made it so easy to use and store everything
from detergent pods to dryer sheets. Not only are these space saving but are the best thing for easy access in a small space." —Thia
Get it on Amazon for $28.97+ (available in five colors).
A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots
Promising review:
"I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is.
My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A set of glass storage canisters to stylishly hold your pasta, coffee beans, and treats
This set includes a 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters. Promising reviews:
"Very simple and elegant canisters. The adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin
which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!
" —Kathy C
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (also sold individually).
A soothing sunrise alarm clock
Promising review:
"OK guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TL;DR: this is an amazing little product and I highly recommend it.
I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 Has changed my life
and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful
(you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you, Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." —KatieM
Get it from Amazon for $45.95 (available in two options).
A faux fur area rug to make any room a tad more sophisticated
Promising reviews:
"It’s so soft. I did not expect it to be quite as nice as it is. So obviously I immediately purchased several more in varying sizes. Then they were so nice I got more for a second room. I blame the first long luxurious black faux fur sheepskin shaped one...I want more... I will be getting more. I need furry walls. I just want to lay in them forever. They’re soft and luxurious, and magical. You’ll forget the world is awful.
" —Hilary J.
"I have four of these...Stepping out of the bed onto these rugs, it feels like your feet are in heaven.
" —KG
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 11 sizes and in 19 colors).
A chic duvet cover and pillowcase
Promising review:
"If you’re in the fence BUY IT! I was really skeptical about buying this due to price thinking, there's no way something can be this cheap, comfortable, and match the color I want but took the plunge and SO GLAD I DID! Comforter is super soft and lightweight.
I washed it right out of the bag and it washed very well... I am extremely particular when it comes to the rust orange color. I had a Pottery Barn comforter previously with the same color and 5x the price
. I can honestly say this one feels better and I think I actually like the color better!
It definitely has a more orange hue but it’s very pretty and not screaming pumpkin orange! Highly recommend!" —Kimberly
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in queen and king sizes, and in 11 patterns).
A stylish glass pitcher set
The amber color has a very vintage-y vibe, and the glasses are very cute, functional, and heat resistant.Promising review:
"This pitcher set is exactly what I was looking for! I love how lightweight it is, yet sturdy
. The pitcher is a great size and holds plenty of water and pours really good too. It’s aesthetically pleasing and such a great buy." —Andi Russel
Get it from Amazon for $48.99.
A cordless purse light
It includes two AAA batteries
so it's ready for use right away! Promising review:
"This is an ingenious little gizmo that provides instant light inside your purse or bag...It lights up with the slightest touch, but doesn't just randomly light up while in your bag.
It is bright enough to allow me to find what I'm looking for but not blinding bright. It goes out quickly and conserves the battery power... The light is slim and doesn't really take up a lot of space
and doesn't even weight that much...It could also be useful in the glove compartment of the car, the first aid kit, for camping, etc." —The Happy Clown With A Frown
Get it from Amazon for $29.44.
A bottle of One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 Leave-in Spray
Mane Club is a New York-based small biz that's been creating affordable vegan, cruelty-free hair-care products since 2019! Promising review:
"I’m a hairstylist so I’ve tried just about every leave-in conditioner out there, and I was amazed at how soft my hair felt after one use. My curls were so happy! The smell is amazing too!! I will definitely be repurchasing." —AllisonGet a two-pack from Amazon for $16.
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising reviews:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning.
" —Aaron Key
"I was a little skeptical that a pillow case could make much of a difference with my hair, but I recently bleached my hair at home and fried it slightly, so I bought these as part of a multi-pronged plan to heal it. I woke up this morning after using them for the first time and my hair is legit less frizzy. Not just not more frizzy, but less frizzy than when I went to sleep. I'm blown away.
I just ordered three more sets." —Anne Allen
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three sizes and 22 colors).
A set of colorful dinnerware
The 16-piece set ($184) includes pasta bowls, cereal bowls, salad plates and dinner plates — four of each. You've also got the option to snag matching mugs and pinch bowls (perfect for snacking!)Promising review:
"I've been wanting to upgrade my dinnerware for some time now and fell in love with these online. I bought these in grey, blush and olive and I love how all the different colors look together on the table.
Plates are a nice weight and actually a little larger than I anticipated. On my own, I'll likely use the salad plates more than the dinner plates. Overall very happy with my new more grown-up dinnerware :)" —LisaGet it from Food52 for $40+ (each item available in sets of four, full set is 16 pieces).
A double-sided tea organizer
Promising review:
"Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea.
In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+.
A wearable blanket
Promising reviews:
"This is the softest thing I have ever put on!
It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!!
Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a house warming party because I now live inside of this thing.
BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
"It is so warm and COMFY :). They aren’t kidding. The minute I put it on it makes me want to go to sleep.
" —Alex M
Get it from Amazon for $36.54 (available in kid and adult sizes, eight colors/prints, and in quarter zip).
A small sound machine
This device is portable and has continuous play, memory function, non-looping sounds, and a one- to five-hour timer setting.Promising reviews:
"Amazing product, has helped me to improve my relaxation levels. I struggle with balancing stress and I think too much, and this little gadget has tremendously improved my life.
" —Anna Morales
"This tiny machine is loud enough to drown out annoying neighbors throwing loud parties somewhere; it drowns out my sister's dog's unnecessarily loud barking, and I’m at peace. I’m now deeply attached to this product as I’ve always had chronic sleep problems and have sensory issues. My sleep environment is so chill now; I can actually tell a difference in my sleep quality
'cause I go into a deep sleep and wake up like an ancient god that slept a thousand years. Best investment ever.
Also cool sounds too." —Paloma G.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
A cutting board with a pour spout
Promising reviews:
"This cutting board looks so nice I keep it on my counter all the time.
Handy and sturdy. I like that one side has a grooved border that catches any juices from meat or poultry that's resting before carving.
I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Joseph G.
"I already own these amazing cutting boards and just bought one for each of my daughters. The slot for your phone is genius, they are very generously sized, and easy to clean and maintain
." —Kathy HGet it from Food52 for $29+ (available in three sizes and two sets).
A collapsible set of hangers
Promising review:
"I am very pleased with these hangers!
I first bought one to try it with my boyfriend’s pants, and I loved them so I had to buy another one. The material of the part where you place the pants prevents any type of clothing from sliding off. Saves a lot of space on my closet and was easy to install, took me less than two minutes.
The hangers come with the tool necessary and an extra piece that holds the rods in case you lose one. Overall very happy with the results, will buy again if I need more!
" —Lizette Lopez
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
A portable charger with the cutest strawberry pattern
Promising reviews:
"The charger is super cute, condensed, and charges really fast! I was able to charge my phone and AirPods and still had enough battery left to charge another phone!
I love the pink strawberry pattern. 🥰💗" —Abigail
"This is a really powerful battery charger as well as being cute. It has an on off switch and several different ports four different kinds of cords. It holds battery power for long time." —Janet Marie
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in pink and green).
The Turbie Twist microfiber hair towel wrap
Promising reviews:
"I’ve used Turbie Twist towels for well over a decade.
In that time, I’ve had to replace them one other time...It's an excellent quality product that does exactly what it says. I have a lot of fine hair that has varied between chin length and mid back over the years. Regardless of length, the Turbie Twist keeps my hair off my face while I moisturize and apply skin care, and also cuts down on dry time. The towels are absorbent and the microfiber prevents frizz because it’s not roughing up the cuticle.
Highly, highly recommend!!" —Amazon Customer
"Softness. I don’t have to worry about lint in my locs. Quick-drying for my 4c hair." —Tawana White
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in 10 colors).
A cold brew pitcher
Promising reviews:
"I bought this for my college son who loves iced coffee and who always spends too much money getting them. This was a perfect gift! He was loving it! He says it's easy to use and the flavors were terrific. You can make it however strong you want." —Amazon Customer
"This cold brew coffee maker is AMAZING and makes some of the best cold brew i’ve ever had. It’s the perfect size for a college student like myself and is sooo easy to use and clean.
Couldn’t recommend more!!!" —Scott Powers
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
A set of water-absorbent coasters
Promising review:
"These coasters work great! The condensation from the glass gets totally absorbed. No more liquid on your table and no more coasters sticking when you lift the glass up!" —Carole Bombardier
Get it from Amazon for $13.50.
A sock and underwear organizer
Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers.
I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers
. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in seven colors).
A reusable gel eye mask for soothing puffy eyes, dark circles, and migraines
Optix 55
is a family-owned small business focused on quality products that benefit eyes and eye health. They offer items such as computer glasses, sunglasses, anti-fog solutions, eye masks, and more.Promising reviews:
"This product was an absolute godsend for my family. About a month ago, a few members in my family contracted COVID-19. After experiencing intense migraines, fever, and chills, our family doctor recommended purchasing this gel eye mask
to help alleviate the symptoms. Symptoms were alleviated within 15 minutes of wearing the mask. Now that we are all healthy, I've continued to use the mask for relaxation on nights when I need extra pampering, or to ease any stress-induced tension in my neck and temples
. This product is easy to use and very straightforward. Will be purchasing for all of my family and friends to add to their self-care routine!" —Kaci Pennington
"I would highly recommend this product. I suffer from migraines daily and after I wear the eye mask, it instantly relieves my migraine.
I prefer the eye mask cold. It’s very relaxing." —Melissa Evans
Get it from Amazon for $9.55 (available in three colors).
A selfie ring light
Promising reviews:
"Bought this to use for hosting online classes and Zoom sessions so that my video doesn't appear to be too dark. This light has three settings that are all very bright. The battery lasts a good deal of time and can also be used when plugged into USB power.
Would recommend." —Shawn Maile
"I love this light. It has four brightness settings and is rechargeable.
I only just received it, but wow what a huge difference. And for the price you just can't beat it!" —Samantha Logan
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
A smart–button pusher
Promising review:
"This is literally exactly what I was looking for, but better! I wanted something that would automatically press the button to unlock the downstairs door from my phone (so that I wouldn't have to sprint like a madman to the other end of the house to hit it) and this does the trick exactly.
Not only can I buzz open the downstairs door from inside, but ALSO from outside, eliminating the need to mess with keys. This device is genius. Pure genius." —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in two colors).
A nail polish organizer
PS: It has a handle, too! An essential if you love taking all of your color options with you.Promising review:
"I was looking for something to organize my poly-gel and gel polish supplies and tools, and stumbled across this portable Makartt organizer. Based on the positive reviews, I decided to give it a try, and the reviews weren't wrong! This organizer is sturdy, and I'm amazed at how much it holds! If necessary, you can actually put two mini bottles of gel polish in each slot. The side compartment for tools is perfect for my drill, bits, files, alcohol wipes, cuticle pushers, clippers, etc. I love the easy-carry handle and the fact that it's transparent so I can see all my products at a glance. Also, a big plus is that it opens on both sides, with storage on each side for your polishes.
" —chanteleigh
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two sizes).
A Tile Mate for those who lose their keys, phone, or wallet all the time
Promising review:
"My boyfriend loses his keys, wallet, and phone at least three times every single day. I wish I was exaggerating... I love the man, but I was over it. So I ordered these. The wallet size is super thin, similar to a credit card so it'll fit in the slots. The keychain is small enough that it's not bothersome. The app is easy to set up and use, and he can register me as a user too. The alarms are super loud so there's no doubt about the direction in which the thing is hidden, and you can push a spot on the Tiles to reverse search for your phone too!
So these two items covered all three of the commonly misplaced items." —Carley
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in mate and slim sizes).
A coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto shutoff feature
Promising review:
"One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours.
And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors).
A backrest pillow filled with memory foam
Promising review:
"I bought this based on other reviews. There are cheaper products you can buy, but this one is quality. You get what you pay for. I was skeptical because it comes in a small box, and when you unwrap it the foam is compressed, and it looks like garbage. However, after you take the time to fluff it up and let the foam expand, it is amazing. Don't be fooled! I am actually using it as I write this review. A+ product
." —Meghan R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and in grey and navy).
A roll of stained-glass window decals
Promising review:
"My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds, which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about 10 minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith
Get it from Amazon for $26.98 (seven roll sizes available).
An adorable mushroom glass cup set
BTW, you get two cups in each set and each one holds 8.5oz of liquid.Promising reviews:
"These cups are absolutely adorable. I couldn’t be happier with them...These are great and I get most of my enjoyment from just watching the mushroom take its form with the color of whatever liquid (combo) I use." —Payton Griswold
Get it from Amazon for $22.93.
An eight-piece set of measuring cups with wood handles
Promising reviews:
"I have been looking for a set like this for so long!!! I love them so much, they are so perfect and so good quality.
Crate and Barrel has a similar set but the spoons and cups are sold in two different sets and are almost double the price. I’m so happy I bought these!" —Krupa
"These are easy to store, easy to clean, and look nice. Very happy!" —Amengray
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.