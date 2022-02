Just 35 Things Under $50 You're Going To Want ... Like Immediately

A soothing sunrise alarm clock

"OK guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review butI suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is difficult for me.and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions.(you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you, Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." — KatieM