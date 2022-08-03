Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

There are myriad reasons why having a vinyl floor mat in your home comes in handy. They’re great when you have small children who often spill while eating at the table, they are comfortable to stand on while doing dishes or using a standing desk, they can function as easy-to-clean runners in heavy traffic areas of the home and much more. However, finding non-hideous options can be a bit of a challenge — and no one should have to sacrifice style for comfort.

If you are picky about your home’s aesthetic but know that you’d benefit from having a vinyl mat in your house, then you’ve come to the right place. There’s nothing I find more thrilling than finding aesthetically pleasing options of otherwise boring, functional or downright ugly home items. I absolutely refuse to offend my sensibilities by gazing upon an eyesore, even if it is a home necessity.

Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of vinyl floor mats that are comfortable and durable but won’t ruin the elegant adult vibe of your home. You’ll see zero childish colors, patterns or kitschy selections. In fact, the below list is comprised mainly of black and white options, though I’ve thrown in a couple that might satisfy the more color-hungry among you. Keep reading to pick up one of these lovely (dare I say chic?) vinyl floor mats for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.