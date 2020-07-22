HuffPost Finds

10 Cute Weekender Bags With Wheels For Your Next Trip

We found rolling duffels, totes and weekenders on wheels for all you "light packers" out there.

So you can take the weight off of your next trip, we found a few weekenders and duffel bags with wheels. &nbsp;
So you can take the weight off of your next trip, we found a few weekenders and duffel bags with wheels.  

We’ve all been there: Some “light packing” for a weekend getaway has turned into a duffel bag that weighs a ton of bricks.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not yet be the time to pack full suitcases for exotic trips. But that hasn’t stopped many from planning nearby weekend getaways, road trips and socially distant visits with relatives and friends in recent months.

While you might plan on only packing a few outfits, essentials and toiletries in your duffel or weekender bag for the trip, all that “light packing” starts to add up — and can be a pain to carry around.

Fortunately, there are plenty of weekender travel bags with their own set of wheels so you can walk around with ease. Many of these bags have retractable handles and wheels that hide at the bottom ― so you can alternate between carrying them like a bag or rolling them like a suitcase.

So you can take the weight off of your next trip, we found a few weekenders and duffel bags with wheels.

Take a look:

1
A duffel with wheels and exterior pockets
Amazon
Find this Rockland rolling duffel bag for $30 on Amazon.
2
A tiny tote with wheels and a large main compartment
Amazon
Find this American Tourister zoom softside luggage with spinner wheels for $59 on Amazon.
3
A weekender with wheels that doubles as a work bag
Amazon
Find this Samsonite mobile solution upright wheeled carryall for $125 on Amazon.
4
A large U-shape duffel with wheels
Amazon
Find this Herschel outfitter wheelie luggage for $140 on Amazon.
5
A tiny tote with wheels
Amazon
Find this AmazonBasics underseat carry-on rolling travel luggage bag for $66 on Amazon.
6
A durable, water-resistant duffel with wheels
Amazon
Find this L.L Bean rolling adventure duffel for $119 on Amazon.
7
A sleek duffel with wheels
eBag
Find this Travelpro Maxlite carry-on rolling duffel for $82 at eBags.
8
A tote with a laptop pouch and plenty of pockets
Amazon
Find this Olympia deluxe fashion rolling overnighter for $54 on Amazon.
9
A compact duffel with plenty of pockets
Amazon
Find this Olympia eight-pocket rolling duffel bag for $31 on Amazon.
10
A leather trim duffel with wheels
Tommy Bahama
Find this Gimlet wheeled duffel bag for $70 at Tommy Bahama.
