Cold weather is creeping up on us. And while your fall wardrobe might be in full swing, ask yourself this: Will you be ready for the first major frost without freezing?

The last thing you want is to be digging through your drawers for a lost left glove or an unraveling knit cap on the first day the temperature drops, only to be shivering on your way to work — even with a puffer coat on. Whether you’re looking for winter hats that don’t mess up your hair or gloves that keep your fingers warm and work with your phone, there are plenty of winter accessories that are not only functional but also fashionable.