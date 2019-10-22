HuffPost Finds

These Amazon Hats, Gloves And Scarves Will Arrive Before The Next Cold Spell

We found winter hats that don’t mess up your hair, gloves that work with your phone and scarves that'll keep you warm all winter long.

Whether you’re looking for winter hats that don’t mess up your hair or gloves that keep your fingers warm and work with your phone, there are plenty of winter accessories that are not only functional but fashionable. 

Cold weather is creeping up on us. And while your fall wardrobe might be in full swing, ask yourself this: Will you be ready for the first major frost without freezing?

The last thing you want is to be digging through your drawers for a lost left glove or an unraveling knit cap on the first day the temperature drops, only to be shivering on your way to work — even with a puffer coat on. Whether you’re looking for winter hats that don’t mess up your hair or gloves that keep your fingers warm and work with your phone, there are plenty of winter accessories that are not only functional but also fashionable.

So you’re not scrambling at the first sight of snow, we’ve rounded up a few cute winter hats, gloves and scarves that you can shop on Amazon and will arrive before the next cold spell.

Take a look below:

1
Queen Fur Knit Slouchy Beanie With Faux Fur Pom-Pom
Amazon
This cable knit hat comes in tons of color combinations. Find it for $11 on Amazon.
2
Bess Bridal Plaid Blanket Winter Scarf
Amazon
This oversized scarf can be worn different ways to keep you warm. Find it for $9 on Amazon.
3
Dsane Women's Leather Texting Gloves
Amazon
These leather gloves are lined with cashmere for a soft feel. Find them for $16 on Amazon.
4
Kangaroo Wool Black Beret Hat
Amazon
Stay warm without messing up your hair with this loose-fitting wool-blend beret. Find it for $12 on Amazon.
5
Dikoaina Faux Fur Collar For Winter Coat
Amazon
Dress up your winter coat while keeping the cold out. Find it for $20 on Amazon.
6
Metog Suede Thinsulate Thermal Insulation Mittens
Amazon
A fleece interior keeps your hands heated while your fingers are free to text. Find them for $14 on Amazon.
7
Fishers Finery Women's 100% Pure Cashmere Slouchy Beanie
Amazon
Keep the cold out with this cozy cashmere cap. Find it for $40 on Amazon.
8
Wander Agio Large Plaid Triangle Scarf
Amazon
Pile on the plaid with these oversized scarves. Find them for $10 on Amazon.
9
Elma Women's Leather Texting Gloves
Amazon
These cashmere lined gloves keep your fingers from freezing while you use your phone. Find them for $30 on Amazon.
10
Bienvenu Wide Brim Wool Floppy Hat
Amazon
Stay warm and keep the sun out of your eyes with this wide brim hat. Find it for $20 on Amazon.
11
Achillea Large Soft Silky Pashmina Shawl Wrap Scarf In Solid Colors
Amazon
Keep warm with this oversized pashmina. Find it for $12 on Amazon.
12
IsoToner Women's Stretch Fleece Touchscreen Gloves
Amazon
Stay on trend with these leopard print texting gloves. Find them for $26 onAmazon.
13
C.C Cable Knit Beanie
Amazon
This chunky knit beanie can be adjusted for a slouchy or snug fit. Find it for $11 on Amazon.
14
Zando Plaid Blanket Winter Scarf
Amazon
Find it for $13 on Amazon.
15
Otioti Winter Touch Screen Gloves
Amazon
Keep your fingers from freezing with these toasty texting gloves. Find them for $12 on Amazon.

